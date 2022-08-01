Read on www.kait8.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
Driver charged with DWI in connection with deadly crash in Malden
MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A Malden woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Sunday, July 31. According to the Malden Department of Public Safety, 45-year-old Tawny Divietro was involved in a crash with a motorcyclist near State Highway J and Palo Verde Street in Malden.
Kait 8
Sheriff to request state investigation into Butler Co. jail incident
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) – Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs is requesting the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control to investigate an incident at the Butler County Jail captured on video. Dobbs told sister station KFVS that he will make the formal request to the...
Kait 8
City of Caruthersville receives $35k rebate check from MPUC
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Caruthersville received a check from the Missouri Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) in the amount of $35,161.80. The check was presented to the city by the Missouri Rural Water Association (MRWA). MPUC provided the funding for construction which will allow the city to improve...
Kait 8
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Greene County Tech
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues. Greene County Tech moves up to the 6A East. 10 starters are back including All-State selection Zion Brown. The Golden Eagles reached the state playoffs in their last 2 seasons of 5A. GCT business as usual even with the move up.
Comments / 0