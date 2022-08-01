ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Kait 8

Driver charged with DWI in connection with deadly crash in Malden

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A Malden woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Sunday, July 31. According to the Malden Department of Public Safety, 45-year-old Tawny Divietro was involved in a crash with a motorcyclist near State Highway J and Palo Verde Street in Malden.
MALDEN, MO
Kait 8

City of Caruthersville receives $35k rebate check from MPUC

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Caruthersville received a check from the Missouri Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) in the amount of $35,161.80. The check was presented to the city by the Missouri Rural Water Association (MRWA). MPUC provided the funding for construction which will allow the city to improve...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
Kait 8

2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Greene County Tech

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues. Greene County Tech moves up to the 6A East. 10 starters are back including All-State selection Zion Brown. The Golden Eagles reached the state playoffs in their last 2 seasons of 5A. GCT business as usual even with the move up.
PARAGOULD, AR

