Ann Arbor, MI

Plan ahead and expect delays: Road work around Ann Arbor

 2 days ago
ClickOnDetroit.com

Freeway lanes closed in Oakland County due to major flooding

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Freeway lanes are closed in Oakland County due to major flooding. Michigan State Police have reported multiple lane closures due to lane flooding. Below are the current freeways that are closed. I-75 at I-696 I-75 between 8 and 12 Mile roads. Eastbound I-94 and I-696.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Closures On US-23 In Fenton Area This Week

Ramp and lane closures are planned this week along US-23 in the Fenton area. The Michigan Department of Transportation will continue epoxy seal coating on bridge structures along the US-23 corridor. The work is part of a $12.3 (m) million investment in significant bridge improvements to 16 structures along the...
FENTON, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Woman dies after crashing into ditch in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Riga woman died early Wednesday morning when police said her vehicle crashed into a ditch at a high-rate of speed. Ronni L. Vansteenkiste-Amador died Aug. 3, from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred earlier in the morning in Whiteford Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit

The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
DETROIT, MI
Maynard Street
metroparent.com

August Fairs and Festivals in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

The school year is creeping up really quickly, but there’s still tons of fun to be had this summer. In August, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties are packed with a variety of fairs and festivals full of games and rides, classic car shows and live entertainment for families to enjoy.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Police identify bicyclists who died after being hit while riding in Make-A-Wish event

IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police have identified the two bicyclists who were killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding in a Make-A-Wish event. Edward Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills, died Saturday, July 30, while riding in this year’s Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour in Michigan, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

First Watch bringing new brunch spot to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI - Brunch-goers, rejoice! A new breakfast, brunch and lunch spot will soon be opening in Ann Arbor. First Watch, which has six locations across Michigan, is set to open an Ann Arbor location in mid-September at 3059 Oak Valley Drive. It also has plans to open a Novi restaurant soon, bringing the total number of locations in the state to eight. The company currently has more than 400 locations across the country.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Developers fined $350,000 for wetlands damage in Macomb County

Local real estate developers responsible for the destruction of wetlands in Macomb County were fined $350,000 Tuesday after failing to bring the affected area into compliance.  The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced in a news release that MC Land Investments LLC, MJC Providence Estates LLC, Michael Chirco, Michele Chirco, and Mario Izzi are required to restore and monitor the impacted wetland area, create a conservation easement for 13.02 acres of wetland, and pay the fine in response to a complaint filed in January...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Journey of Hope crosses through Dexter on the way to Ann Arbor

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. Today the Journey of Hope North Route is riding through Dexter on the way to Ann Arbor. Journey of Hope is a cross country cycling trip that raises money and spreads awareness for people with disabilities. One of the cyclists, Matthew Keogh, is from Dexter, MI. Today on day 51 out of 63 is a big day for him as he gets to ride through his hometown.
DEXTER, MI
100.7 WITL

Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos

I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
ClickOnDetroit.com

New name, same store: Beloved Ann Arbor bookstore reveals new identity

ANN ARBOR – Nicola’s Books on Ann Arbor’s westside is now Schuler Books. The beloved independent bookstore was taken over by Michigan-based book company Schuler Books in 2014 but retained the name given to it by its previous owner, Nicola Rooney. “During the transition, it was decided...
ANN ARBOR, MI

