Plan ahead and expect delays: Road work around Ann Arbor

People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigators Need Your Help to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Freeway lanes closed in Oakland County due to major flooding
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Freeway lanes are closed in Oakland County due to major flooding. Michigan State Police have reported multiple lane closures due to lane flooding. Below are the current freeways that are closed. I-75 at I-696 I-75 between 8 and 12 Mile roads. Eastbound I-94 and I-696.
whmi.com
Closures On US-23 In Fenton Area This Week
Ramp and lane closures are planned this week along US-23 in the Fenton area. The Michigan Department of Transportation will continue epoxy seal coating on bridge structures along the US-23 corridor. The work is part of a $12.3 (m) million investment in significant bridge improvements to 16 structures along the...
Developers pitch 277-unit housing project for farmland north of Ypsilanti
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Developers are targeting an 82-acre plot of mostly vacant farmland and wooded areas just north of Ypsilanti for a new housing development that could bring 277 new units. They pitched an early concept plan for the project, christened Brookwood Superior, to Superior Township planning officials on...
Officials urge residents to avoid Huron River after hexavalent chromium spill
Officials are urging residents in Monroe, Oakland, Livingston, Wayne, and Washtenaw counties to avoid the Huron River ...
Woman dies after crashing into ditch in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Riga woman died early Wednesday morning when police said her vehicle crashed into a ditch at a high-rate of speed. Ronni L. Vansteenkiste-Amador died Aug. 3, from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred earlier in the morning in Whiteford Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Driver denied hitting Make-A-Wish bicyclists and said crash scene ‘almost looks real,’ police say
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Immediately after the crash, the driver accused of running over five Make-A-Wish bicyclists, killing two and critically injuring three others, denied hitting anything. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, of Ionia, is accused of driving under the influence of drugs in the crash Saturday, July 30, that...
Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit
The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man’s body pulled from water after empty boat, 2 dogs discovered on Macomb County lake
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man’s body was pulled from a Macomb County lake after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat with music coming from it, officials said. Macomb County deputies said they received a call around 7:50 p.m. Aug....
Live election results for Aug. 2 primary in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County voters are deciding contested primaries in local elections and a significant tax proposal for public transit while also choosing from a slew of state House and Senate candidates during the election on Tuesday, Aug. 2. On the ballot are key mayoral and City Council...
Little orange kitten saved from sewer by Ann Arbor firefighters
ANN ARBOR, MI - Gretchen Comai and her daughter Gwendolyn heard an animal crying for help last Wednesday during an evening walk. After talking with their Maywood Avenue neighbors in Ann Arbor’s Dicken neighborhood, they learned the distressed sounds had been coming from the sewer for several hours. Comai called for help for the trapped creature.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New safety program allows Oakland County residents to stay informed about their neighborhood
A free program has been launched to keep residents in Oakland county safe with information about what is going on in their neighborhood. Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Shield allows residents to receive timely information about what is going on in the county. Residents that sign up will get an email about what the county claims are concerning.
metroparent.com
August Fairs and Festivals in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
The school year is creeping up really quickly, but there’s still tons of fun to be had this summer. In August, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties are packed with a variety of fairs and festivals full of games and rides, classic car shows and live entertainment for families to enjoy.
Police identify bicyclists who died after being hit while riding in Make-A-Wish event
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police have identified the two bicyclists who were killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding in a Make-A-Wish event. Edward Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills, died Saturday, July 30, while riding in this year’s Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour in Michigan, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.
fox2detroit.com
70-year-old man in hospital gown fatally struck by car on Woodward Ave in Pontiac
PONTIAC. Mich. (FOX 2) - An elderly pedestrian was fatally struck by a car early Sunday morning while he was crossing Woodward Ave in Pontiac. The car struck 70-year-old Andrew Golden from Waterford Twp around 5:20 a.m. near Martin Luther King Blvd. Golden was wearing a hospital gown and green scrubs when he was hit.
First Watch bringing new brunch spot to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - Brunch-goers, rejoice! A new breakfast, brunch and lunch spot will soon be opening in Ann Arbor. First Watch, which has six locations across Michigan, is set to open an Ann Arbor location in mid-September at 3059 Oak Valley Drive. It also has plans to open a Novi restaurant soon, bringing the total number of locations in the state to eight. The company currently has more than 400 locations across the country.
bridgemi.com
Spill of cancer-causing hexavalent chromium from Wixom plant into Huron River
“Several thousand gallons” of cancer-causing hexavalent chromium have spilled into the Huron River. The compound has been linked to cancer and other health problems. State regulators are urging people not to play in or drink from the river until further notice. For the second time in four years, a...
Developers fined $350,000 for wetlands damage in Macomb County
Local real estate developers responsible for the destruction of wetlands in Macomb County were fined $350,000 Tuesday after failing to bring the affected area into compliance. The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced in a news release that MC Land Investments LLC, MJC Providence Estates LLC, Michael Chirco, Michele Chirco, and Mario Izzi are required to restore and monitor the impacted wetland area, create a conservation easement for 13.02 acres of wetland, and pay the fine in response to a complaint filed in January...
thesuntimesnews.com
Journey of Hope crosses through Dexter on the way to Ann Arbor
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. Today the Journey of Hope North Route is riding through Dexter on the way to Ann Arbor. Journey of Hope is a cross country cycling trip that raises money and spreads awareness for people with disabilities. One of the cyclists, Matthew Keogh, is from Dexter, MI. Today on day 51 out of 63 is a big day for him as he gets to ride through his hometown.
Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos
I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New name, same store: Beloved Ann Arbor bookstore reveals new identity
ANN ARBOR – Nicola’s Books on Ann Arbor’s westside is now Schuler Books. The beloved independent bookstore was taken over by Michigan-based book company Schuler Books in 2014 but retained the name given to it by its previous owner, Nicola Rooney. “During the transition, it was decided...
