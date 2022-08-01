Plan ahead and expect delays: Road work around Ann Arbor

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. Today the Journey of Hope North Route is riding through Dexter on the way to Ann Arbor. Journey of Hope is a cross country cycling trip that raises money and spreads awareness for people with disabilities. One of the cyclists, Matthew Keogh, is from Dexter, MI. Today on day 51 out of 63 is a big day for him as he gets to ride through his hometown.

DEXTER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO