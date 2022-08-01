West Virginia Cities Reach $400 Million Opioid Distributor Settlement

Read on www.ibtimes.com
International Business Times
Green Thumb's Quarterly Cannabis Sales Get New Jersey High
Green Thumb Industries Inc posted a more than 14% rise in second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, driven by healthy retail sales in New Jersey and Illinois. New Jersey doled out licenses for sale of recreational pot to existing medical cannabis operators, including Green Thumb, in April. The state is poised to become one of the largest adult-use cannabis markets on the East Coast.
Jury Finds Alex Jones Must Pay $4.1 Million For Sandy Hook Hoax Claims
U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre at least $4.1 million for falsely claiming the shooting was a hoax, a Texas jury said on Thursday. The verdict followed a two-week trial in Austin, Texas, where Jones's radio show and...
'End This Nightmare,' Sandy Hook Parents' Lawyer Tells Jurors In Alex Jones Defamation Trial
Jurors in the Alex Jones defamation trial began deliberations on Wednesday after a lawyer for a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre said they should "end this nightmare" and force the U.S. conspiracy theorist to pay them $150 million for falsely claiming the shooting was a hoax. Jones, founder...
Alex Jones Says His Sandy Hook Hoax Claims Were "crazy" Amid Defamation Trial
U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Wednesday told a Texas jury that it was "crazy" of him to claim that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax, as he defends himself in a defamation suit brought by parents of a child slain in the massacre. Jones, founder of the...
