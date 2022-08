Music fans of Peoria unite, the Peoria Blues & Heritage Music Festival Returns to the Peoria Riverfront on September 2nd and 3rd, featuring an outstanding variety of amazing musicians! Trampled By Turtles and Here Come The Mummies will headline on Friday September 2nd, and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue along with Tommy Castro and the Painkillers headline Saturday! Multiple artists play both days! Check out the details below! Get tickets at PBHFEST.COM.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO