Video Games

Rek’Sai backdoor goes undetected, League players shout in confusion at defeat screen

By Cecilia Ciocchetti
dotesports.com
 3 days ago
dotesports.com

AOL Corp

Dr Disrespect unveiled game footage for his new shooter. It did not go well.

Popular video-game streamer Dr Disrespect on Sunday revealed early footage from the first game of his new gaming studio, a first-person shooter titled Deadrop. People are already tearing it to shreds on social media. The announcement comes months after Dr Disrespect announced the launch of the games studio he founded...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

156 days and counting: Overwatch fan draws Zenyatta every day until Overwatch 2 releases

It’s no secret that the Overwatch community is anxiously awaiting the launch of Overwatch 2. After years of delays and confusion, the long-awaited sequel is finally coming on Oct. 4. Some fans have decided to show their dedication to the lore-heavy FPS game during the wait, including one Reddit user who won’t stop drawing Zenyatta until the game drops.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Testing for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate family plan has started in select regions

Microsoft is testing a new tier of subscription with the Xbox Game Pass Insider Preview, which allows subscribers from Ireland and Colombia to add up to four people to a family subscription. This would allow four people on four different accounts to access the Game Pass library and service for one subscription fee.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Destiny 2 streamer finds galaxy-brained use for 11 Stadia accounts running simultaneously

It's no secret that keeping up with Destiny 2's endless loop of new gear is a serious grind. So it's also of little surprise that players keep coming up with increasingly fiendish paths of least resistance. As the season wears on, that often means sharing boss checkpoints for the hardest content—such as the Vow of the Disciple raid and the master Duality dungeon—to allow fireteams to skip all the preamble. Finding these checkpoints has tended to involve having either scrupulously organised clan mates, or taking your chance with the crapshoot of the Destiny 2 LFG Discord.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

League devs want to make Rammus more of a ganking jungler

Rammus is scheduled to receive a series of buffs to his kit in League of Legends Patch 12.15. As revealed by Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead game designer for the game, the champion is expected to receive buffs to his ultimate. This includes a lower cooldown on all ranks—except level three—a higher base cast range from 600 to 800, increased dash speed up by 200, and an increased range growth.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Episode Titles Ready for the Masters Tournament Semifinals

Pokemon Journeys has been working its way through the Masters Tournament with its latest string of episodes airing in Japan, and new episode titles for the series are teasing what to expect from the semifinals of this big tournament of champions! The newest iteration of the long running franchise is now in the midst of its climax as Ash Ketchum has been battling through the quarterfinals of the Masters Tournament. This tournament so far have seen the various regional champions go up against one another, and now the best of the best have made their way to the next round of the competition.
COMICS
PC Gamer

All the 2023 games already confirmed for next year

Let's get real. We're all thinking about 2023 games already, even though there's plenty of this year left to go. Some of the biggest releases we'd been anticipating this year got edge guarded into the next and there are guaranteed to be more release date casualties before December rolls around. Even though there are a lot of great games left on this year's docket, it can't hurt to take a peek ahead. I'm not the only one who starts thinking about what I want for tomorrow's breakfast while I'm still cooking today's dinner, right?
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Pokemon's Gyms Will Never Be The Same

Fans love the "Pokémon" franchise, but many of the games have been criticized in the past for being overly formulaic. New trainers would leave their home, get their starter Pokémon from the local professor, embark on a more-or-less linear journey to collect all of the gym badges in the region and then face off against the strongest trainers in a final competition. This was more than sufficient when "Red" and "Blue" version came out, but many feel that it has started to grow somewhat stale many generations later. "Pokémon Sun" and "Moon" changed things up a bit by exchanging the gym battles for challenges, but this was immediately changed back in "Sword" and "Shield."
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'Dying Light 2': New Weapons, Enemies Arriving In Patch 1.5

A new big update for “Dying Light 2” is looming over the horizon, and it will deliver some interesting new additions to Techland’s wall-running and zombie-smashing RPG. The developers will be adopting a seasonal approach to their attempt at sustaining the game through the years, and it will first manifest in the following weeks in the form of the second DLC chapter named “A Huntress and a Hag.”
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Your Age Matters When Playing 'MultiVersus' — Here's How to Change It in the Game

In case you haven't heard, MultiVersus is the new big thing in the fighting game community. The Warner Bros. platform fighting game sees the likes of Bugs Bunny, Superman, and Arya Stark face off in a Super Smash Bros.–like cartoon brawl. We've been in love with the game since the closed alpha first launched, and we're thrilled to be able to play it with fans all over the world with the release of the open beta. But if you're new to the game, you may want to consider your age.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

JerValiN beats MoistCritikal’s $20,000 Halo 2 deathless LASO challenge

Twitch streamer and Halo fanatic JerValiN claimed MoistCritikal’s $20,000 reward for being the first person to defeat Halo 2 on legendary difficulty with all challenge skulls turned on over a month after the initial challenge was issued. In early July, popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber MoistCritikal crafted a deviously...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Diablo Immortal’ player spends £80,000 and loses all access to PvP

A Diablo Immortal player seems to have lost access to player vs player (PvP) game modes in the title after spending over £80,000 ($100,000) in the free-to-play role-playing game. YouTuber and streamer jtisallbusiness has claimed that after spending a massive amount of money on upgrading their character, they’re unable...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Wooper is getting an adorable new regional form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

This morning’s Pokémon Presents video revealed a new regional Wooper form that will inhabit the Paldea region of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Wooper’s new form, Paldean Form Wooper, has a similar shape to its original Generation Two form with some notable changes. Its body is now brown instead of blue, and the horns on the side of its head are slightly darker and more bone-shaped rather than the antenna-like horns of its original form. It lives on land rather than in water and coats its body in a poisonous film, hence its new poison- and ground-type status. Leaks have pointed toward a new evolution for Paldean Form Wooper, but the trailer did not include any additional information.
VIDEO GAMES

