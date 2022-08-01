Rek’Sai backdoor goes undetected, League players shout in confusion at defeat screen

dotesports.com
Related
AOL Corp
Dr Disrespect unveiled game footage for his new shooter. It did not go well.
Popular video-game streamer Dr Disrespect on Sunday revealed early footage from the first game of his new gaming studio, a first-person shooter titled Deadrop. People are already tearing it to shreds on social media. The announcement comes months after Dr Disrespect announced the launch of the games studio he founded...
dotesports.com
156 days and counting: Overwatch fan draws Zenyatta every day until Overwatch 2 releases
It’s no secret that the Overwatch community is anxiously awaiting the launch of Overwatch 2. After years of delays and confusion, the long-awaited sequel is finally coming on Oct. 4. Some fans have decided to show their dedication to the lore-heavy FPS game during the wait, including one Reddit user who won’t stop drawing Zenyatta until the game drops.
NME
Blizzard to release new ‘Diablo Immortal’ content every two weeks
Blizzard has confirmed it plans to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks. Sharing the news in a blog post, Blizzard wrote: “Our current plan is to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks—this will come in the form of either a mini or major update.”
dotesports.com
Testing for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate family plan has started in select regions
Microsoft is testing a new tier of subscription with the Xbox Game Pass Insider Preview, which allows subscribers from Ireland and Colombia to add up to four people to a family subscription. This would allow four people on four different accounts to access the Game Pass library and service for one subscription fee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
New Hogwarts Legacy cutscene, character customization options shown off during tech event
A new cutscene from Hogwarts Legacy debuted during the Autodesk Vision Series, a technology event, which showed a hippogriff in need of help and screengrabs of the game’s character customization screen. In the cinematic, a hippogriff, a creature already known from the Harry Potter’s Wizarding World films, is attacked...
Destiny 2 streamer finds galaxy-brained use for 11 Stadia accounts running simultaneously
It's no secret that keeping up with Destiny 2's endless loop of new gear is a serious grind. So it's also of little surprise that players keep coming up with increasingly fiendish paths of least resistance. As the season wears on, that often means sharing boss checkpoints for the hardest content—such as the Vow of the Disciple raid and the master Duality dungeon—to allow fireteams to skip all the preamble. Finding these checkpoints has tended to involve having either scrupulously organised clan mates, or taking your chance with the crapshoot of the Destiny 2 LFG Discord.
dotesports.com
League devs want to make Rammus more of a ganking jungler
Rammus is scheduled to receive a series of buffs to his kit in League of Legends Patch 12.15. As revealed by Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead game designer for the game, the champion is expected to receive buffs to his ultimate. This includes a lower cooldown on all ranks—except level three—a higher base cast range from 600 to 800, increased dash speed up by 200, and an increased range growth.
Minecraft player is building all nine Pokemon regions in one playable map
The massive map will require the Minecraft Pixelmon mod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
World Of Warcraft Mobile Game Is Reportedly Dead At Blizzard
Another "World of Warcraft" mobile game has been axed by Blizzard and its partner company, NetEase. Here's what happened and what we can expect in the future.
dotesports.com
‘I felt absolute freedom’: Resolut1on praises Puppey’s Dota captaincy after joining Team Secret
Dota 2 star Roman “Resolut1on” Fomynok is already vibing with how Clement “Puppey” Ivanov’s leadership style after he joined Team Secret on Aug. 3, replacing Daryl “iceiceice” Koh in the offlane position. The legendary captain has developed a reputation for being an autocratic...
ComicBook
Pokemon Episode Titles Ready for the Masters Tournament Semifinals
Pokemon Journeys has been working its way through the Masters Tournament with its latest string of episodes airing in Japan, and new episode titles for the series are teasing what to expect from the semifinals of this big tournament of champions! The newest iteration of the long running franchise is now in the midst of its climax as Ash Ketchum has been battling through the quarterfinals of the Masters Tournament. This tournament so far have seen the various regional champions go up against one another, and now the best of the best have made their way to the next round of the competition.
All the 2023 games already confirmed for next year
Let's get real. We're all thinking about 2023 games already, even though there's plenty of this year left to go. Some of the biggest releases we'd been anticipating this year got edge guarded into the next and there are guaranteed to be more release date casualties before December rolls around. Even though there are a lot of great games left on this year's docket, it can't hurt to take a peek ahead. I'm not the only one who starts thinking about what I want for tomorrow's breakfast while I'm still cooking today's dinner, right?
Pokemon's Gyms Will Never Be The Same
Fans love the "Pokémon" franchise, but many of the games have been criticized in the past for being overly formulaic. New trainers would leave their home, get their starter Pokémon from the local professor, embark on a more-or-less linear journey to collect all of the gym badges in the region and then face off against the strongest trainers in a final competition. This was more than sufficient when "Red" and "Blue" version came out, but many feel that it has started to grow somewhat stale many generations later. "Pokémon Sun" and "Moon" changed things up a bit by exchanging the gym battles for challenges, but this was immediately changed back in "Sword" and "Shield."
International Business Times
'Dying Light 2': New Weapons, Enemies Arriving In Patch 1.5
A new big update for “Dying Light 2” is looming over the horizon, and it will deliver some interesting new additions to Techland’s wall-running and zombie-smashing RPG. The developers will be adopting a seasonal approach to their attempt at sustaining the game through the years, and it will first manifest in the following weeks in the form of the second DLC chapter named “A Huntress and a Hag.”
dotesports.com
Former Overwatch League stars birdring and EFFECT make the jump to Apex Legends
The Apex Legends competitive scene has always been a haven for veterans of other games. Many of the top pros in Apex came to the game from other competitive battle royales, like Fortnite, PUBG, and H1Z1. Other players honed their skills in tactical shooters like CS:GO before finding careers in Apex.
Your Age Matters When Playing 'MultiVersus' — Here's How to Change It in the Game
In case you haven't heard, MultiVersus is the new big thing in the fighting game community. The Warner Bros. platform fighting game sees the likes of Bugs Bunny, Superman, and Arya Stark face off in a Super Smash Bros.–like cartoon brawl. We've been in love with the game since the closed alpha first launched, and we're thrilled to be able to play it with fans all over the world with the release of the open beta. But if you're new to the game, you may want to consider your age.
dotesports.com
JerValiN beats MoistCritikal’s $20,000 Halo 2 deathless LASO challenge
Twitch streamer and Halo fanatic JerValiN claimed MoistCritikal’s $20,000 reward for being the first person to defeat Halo 2 on legendary difficulty with all challenge skulls turned on over a month after the initial challenge was issued. In early July, popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber MoistCritikal crafted a deviously...
NME
‘Diablo Immortal’ player spends £80,000 and loses all access to PvP
A Diablo Immortal player seems to have lost access to player vs player (PvP) game modes in the title after spending over £80,000 ($100,000) in the free-to-play role-playing game. YouTuber and streamer jtisallbusiness has claimed that after spending a massive amount of money on upgrading their character, they’re unable...
dotesports.com
Wooper is getting an adorable new regional form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
This morning’s Pokémon Presents video revealed a new regional Wooper form that will inhabit the Paldea region of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Wooper’s new form, Paldean Form Wooper, has a similar shape to its original Generation Two form with some notable changes. Its body is now brown instead of blue, and the horns on the side of its head are slightly darker and more bone-shaped rather than the antenna-like horns of its original form. It lives on land rather than in water and coats its body in a poisonous film, hence its new poison- and ground-type status. Leaks have pointed toward a new evolution for Paldean Form Wooper, but the trailer did not include any additional information.
dotesports.com
Huni: ‘I’m OK with either retiring right here or just taking a rest and seeing how it goes’
Huni could soon be taking a step back from competitive gaming after a seven-year career in League of Legends. The new TSM coach, who stepped down from the LCS roster as a player on July 12 due to an ongoing wrist injury, spoke with Nerd Street about his future and the path he might take with his career.
Comments / 0