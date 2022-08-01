From Eiffel Tower to Pokémon, St. Louis County exhibit showed world according to Legos

Keshawn Hayden’s shirts are tighter than they used to be. Just the way he likes them. A senior defensive end for the East St. Louis football team, Hayden spent the offseason in the weight room packing on more than 20 pounds of muscle. After playing last season around 215 pounds, the 6-foot-2 Hayden recently weighed in at a whopping 235.

EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO