ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MN

From Eiffel Tower to Pokémon, St. Louis County exhibit showed world according to Legos

By Daniel Neman St. Louis Post-Dispatch
tncontentexchange.com
 3 days ago
www.tncontentexchange.com

Comments / 0

Related
tncontentexchange.com

No. 26: Hayden's enhanced size will make him a handful at East St. Louis

Keshawn Hayden’s shirts are tighter than they used to be. Just the way he likes them. A senior defensive end for the East St. Louis football team, Hayden spent the offseason in the weight room packing on more than 20 pounds of muscle. After playing last season around 215 pounds, the 6-foot-2 Hayden recently weighed in at a whopping 235.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Chris Lonsdale becomes Missouri House rep for District 38

LIBERTY — Based on uncertified returns from the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, Chris Lonsdale, a 26-year-old Liberty native, won election as the next state House representative for District 38. After congressional redistricting, the Missouri House seat now represents those living in Liberty. “I couldn’t have done it...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Saint Louis County, MN
tncontentexchange.com

Loe, Post 11 win state tournament, head to Alabama

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville senior Cooper Loe turned in the best season of his high school career as a junior and has continued to work on his game this summer. Loe joined the Post 11 American Legion team in St. Joseph — teaming with some of northwest Missouri’s top players. Post 11 also includes players from Mid-Buchanan, Central, West Platte, East Buchanan, Lathrop, Benton and Plattsburg.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Law enforcement, community gather to support crime prevention

The St. Joseph Police Department held its National Night Out event Tuesday at Civic Park to promote safety to the community. Local law enforcement and community members gathered at the family event held to show the dangers of criminal acts. There were displays of equipment from various departments throughout the...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
tncontentexchange.com

All charges dropped against former SJPD officer

All charges were dropped against St. Joseph Police Department officer Ronnie Auxier after he was arrested in late July on suspicion of domestic assault and burglary. According to court documents, Auxier forced himself into Jason Mills’s house and inadvertently hit his wife, Amber. A couple of days after the...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy