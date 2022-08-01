From Eiffel Tower to Pokémon, St. Louis County exhibit showed world according to Legos

www.tncontentexchange.com
No. 26: Hayden's enhanced size will make him a handful at East St. Louis
Keshawn Hayden’s shirts are tighter than they used to be. Just the way he likes them. A senior defensive end for the East St. Louis football team, Hayden spent the offseason in the weight room packing on more than 20 pounds of muscle. After playing last season around 215 pounds, the 6-foot-2 Hayden recently weighed in at a whopping 235.
Police believe man, 59, drowned in pool following a medical emergency
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Tuesday said they believe a man who drowned in a pool July 23 lost consciousness during a medical emergency. Police said Keven Wright, 59, died on the afternoon of July 23 after drowning in the deep end of a pool in the 11000 Block of Sugartrail Drive, a residential street.
Man accused of injuring his child's mother, killing her father in University City shooting
UNIVERSITY CITY — A 22-year-old Castle Point man is accused of wounding his child's mother and killing her father during an argument at a home in University City. St. Louis County prosecutors said Chappelle Taylor confronted his child's mother about 10:45 p.m. Monday at a home in the 6500 block of Bartmer Avenue.
Chris Lonsdale becomes Missouri House rep for District 38
LIBERTY — Based on uncertified returns from the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, Chris Lonsdale, a 26-year-old Liberty native, won election as the next state House representative for District 38. After congressional redistricting, the Missouri House seat now represents those living in Liberty. “I couldn’t have done it...
Loe, Post 11 win state tournament, head to Alabama
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville senior Cooper Loe turned in the best season of his high school career as a junior and has continued to work on his game this summer. Loe joined the Post 11 American Legion team in St. Joseph — teaming with some of northwest Missouri’s top players. Post 11 also includes players from Mid-Buchanan, Central, West Platte, East Buchanan, Lathrop, Benton and Plattsburg.
Law enforcement, community gather to support crime prevention
The St. Joseph Police Department held its National Night Out event Tuesday at Civic Park to promote safety to the community. Local law enforcement and community members gathered at the family event held to show the dangers of criminal acts. There were displays of equipment from various departments throughout the...
All charges dropped against former SJPD officer
All charges were dropped against St. Joseph Police Department officer Ronnie Auxier after he was arrested in late July on suspicion of domestic assault and burglary. According to court documents, Auxier forced himself into Jason Mills’s house and inadvertently hit his wife, Amber. A couple of days after the...
