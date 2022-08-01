Study to look at 2.2-mile overhaul of South Avenue

www.tncontentexchange.com
Independence Resident Seriously Injured in Cameron Accident
CAMERON, MO – An Independence woman sustained serious injuries in a crash in Cameron Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year old Israel Mariano was westbound on Grand Avenue around 1:45 in the afternoon when he failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. Mariano’s vehicle travelled through a ditch and across the eastbound lanes of US 36 and into the median where it struck a highway sign. The vehicle continued across the westbound lanes and struck an embankment.
2 hospitalized after driver failed to yield to emergency vehicle
MoDOT Working to Repair Clinton County Highway Damaged in Blowout Due to Heat
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – MoDOT crews are working to repair both lanes of Highway 116 on the west side of the Highway 116 and 69 construction in Clinton County where a concrete blow out occurred due to the heat yesterday.
Missouri man injured after pickup strikes mailbox, overturns
Daviess County teen dead, 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—A Missouri teen died and two others were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Wednesday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda CRV driven by Jonathan J. Stoor, 18, Gallatin, was northbound on Route BB. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 69 one half mile west of Winston.
Local Briefs: Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library, located at 509 N. Main St., recently kicked off a new program where patrons may drop off or pick up puzzles to trade. Throughout the month of August, interested puzzle enthusiasts may refresh their collections by participating in the library’s Puzzle Swap.
Maitland Man Hurt In One Vehicle Accident
A Maitland man was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident in Holt County Tuesday afternoon. The Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Dean E. Hawn was driving a 2015 Mack truck westbound on Missouri Route 113 about four miles south of Maitland at 2:35 P.M. Tuesday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway. Hawn over corrected which sent the truck back onto the roadway where it began to skid.
St. Joseph school levy, Buchanan County tax both pass in primary election
St. Joseph School District voters overwhelmingly approved extending the current 61-cent levy while Buchanan County voters approved extension of the county use tax. The Buchanan County Clerk’s office reports 24.5% of county registered voters cast ballots in the Tuesday primary. The St. Joseph School District READ proposal, which would...
Teenager arrested on multiple charges following crash in Cameron that injured two
A teenager from Independence was arrested Wednesday afternoon following an accident in Cameron that injured him and his passenger. The passenger, 20-year-old Naomi Mariano of Independence, was seriously injured and taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver, 18-year-old Israel Mariano of Independence, received minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital in Cameron.
Missouri man injured after truck overturns
One dies, one seriously injured in Wednesday night crash
One person died and another was flown to Children’s Mercy Hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening half a mile west of Winston, Missouri. Jonathan Stoor, 18, of Gallatin, Missouri, was pronounced deceased at 3:03 a.m. Thursday at Mosaic Life Care, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Stanberry Man Injured in Rollover Accident
STANBERRY, MO – An Albany man was taken to the hospital following an accident Wednesday evening in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred just prior to 8 pm on US 136, 4 miles west of Stanberry as 25-year old Noah Wilmes was westbound. Wilmes failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway, struck a mailbox and overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Hearings set for man charged in Sunday standoff
A bond hearing and preliminary hearing have been set for a Savannah, Missouri, man charged with unlawful use of a weapon and firing at a person, vehicle or building during a Sunday standoff with law enforcement. The bond hearing for Harry N. Ritzinger, 50, has been set for 8:30 a.m....
Cameron Woman Arrested On Warrant
A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Wednesday. Thirty-nine-year-old Sheena M Enloe was arrested at about 5:36 pm on two Clinton County warrants for alleged no insurance and speeding. She was taken to the Clinton County Jail pending the posting of bond.
Two Republicans on primary ballot for Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner
A former business executive and a retired dentist face off on. the Republican primary ballot Tuesday for Buchanan County Presiding. Retired Xerox executive Al Purcell of St. Joseph says he entered. the race, because he believes he can make a difference. “I’m not saying that from an ego aspect,” Purcell...
Angry Missouri Man Shoots Crop Dusting Plane For Flying Too Close To House
A Missouri man is accused of attempted murder after shooting a midair crop duster airplane with a high-powered rifle. The reason? The man thought the plane was flying too low near his property and he “wanted him to stop." The 62-year-old Missouri man identified as Donald V. Bates Jr....
Forum Editorial: Election officials acted with integrity
We applaud the transparency and dedication of Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton, her staff and the poll workers who labored deep into the night on Tuesday and through Wednesday ensuring not only that each vote in Tuesday’s primary election was counted, but that each voter would also be confident that their vote counted.
Nodaway County Primary Election Results
Nodaway County Primary Election Results US Senate (Republican Nomination) Votes Eric Schmitt 1602 Eric Greitens 855 Vicky Hartzler 683 Robert Allen 106 Patrick A Lewis 71 Mark McCloskey 62 Billy Long 49 Curtis D. Vaughan 40 Eric McElroy 34 Robert Olson 23 C.W. Gardner 20 Dave Sims 20 Dave Schatz 17 Hartford Tunnell 14 Bernie Mowinski 13 Deshon Porter 12 Dennis Lee Chilton 11 Darrell Leon McClanahan III 11 Rickey Joiner 10 Russel Pealer Breyfogle Jr. 3 Kevin C. Schepers 1 US Senate (Democratic Nomination) Trudy Busch Valentine 301 Lucas Kunce 246 Spencer Toder 80 Carla Coffee Wright 33 Gena Ross 32 Lewis Rolen 23 Pat Kelly 20 Jewel Kelly 19 Ronald (Ron) William Harris 16 Josh Shipp 13 Clarence (Clay) Taylor 13 US Senate (Libertarian Nomination) Jonathan Dine 7 US Senate (Constitution Nomination) Paul Venable 0 State Auditor (Republican Nomination) Scott Fitzpatrick 2183 David Gregory 1034 State Auditor (Democratic Nomination) Alan Green 692 State Auditor (Libertarian Nomination) John A. Hartwig Jr. 7 US Representative -- 6th District (Republican Nomination) Sam Graves 3012 Brandon Kleinmeyer 251 Christopher Ryan 230 Dakota Shultz 125 John Dady 65 US Representative -- 6th District (Democratic Nomination) Henry Martin 428 Charles West 208 Michael Howard 124 US Representative -- 6th District (Libertarian Nomination) Edward A. (Andy) Maidment 7 State Senator -- 12th District (Republican Nomination) Rusty Black 2480 J. Eggleston 957 Delus Johnson 237 State Senator -- 12th District (Democratic Nomination) Michael J. Baumli 759 State Representative -- 1st District (Republican Nomination) Jeff Farnan 1765 Alan Bennett 1052 Holly Kay Cronk 646 Jasper Logan 228 Michelle Horner 87 State Represenative -- 1st District (Democratic Nomination) Jess Piper 768 Associate Circuit Judge (Republican Nomination) Robert (Bob) L. Rice 3344 Presiding Commissioner (Republican Nomination) Bill Walker 3427 Clerk of the Circuit Court (Republican Nomination) Elaine Wilson 3507 Clerk of the County Commission (Republican Nomination) Melinda Patton 3452 Recorder of Deeds (Republican Nomination) Lisa Nickerson 2292 Renae Sturm 1451 Prosecuting Attorney (Republican Nomination) Tina Deiter 3298 Worth County R-III School District Proposition Tigers Yes 5 No 12.
Savannah man arrested in daylong standoff with SJPD
A Savannah, Missouri, man was arrested by St. Joseph police on suspicion of firing around 20 or more shots from a house after a daylong standoff Sunday in the 700 block of South 16th Street. Harry N. Ritzinger, 50, was arrested Sunday night and charged with unlawful use of a...
