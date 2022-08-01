ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

I Nuke Hurricanes
4d ago

Thanks Biden and Inslee more jobs vs Trump's 14.9 % unemployment rate and losing their job, houses, 401k, businesses, and their LIVES

Reply
2
Related
multihousingnews.com

Affinity Investments Sells Upscale Tacoma Asset for $46M

HomeStreet Bank provided financing for the purchase of the 111-unit asset. Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Sixth & Alder, a 111-unit luxury community in Tacoma, Wash., for $46.2 million. Kidder Mathews worked on behalf of the buyer, a private investor, in the off-market transaction. The seller was Affinity Investments, according to Yardi Matrix. According to Pierce County public records, the acquisition was financed by a $28.5 million loan held by HomeStreet Bank.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Arcadia#Ashley Pacific Northwest#Llc
KOMO News

Concrete drivers reject latest contract proposal from concrete companies

SEATTLE — The Teamsters Union Local 174 confirmed its concrete workers rejected the latest contract proposal from the concrete companies. The latest four-year proposal was rejected by a vote of 170-1, a full year after the expiration of their contract. In late 2021, employees voted 212-1 to reject an earlier offer, and multiple offers have been rejected since, according to the Teamsters Union Local 174.
SEATTLE, WA
horseandrider.com

Horses Positive for Strangles in Washington and Wisconsin

Two new strangles cases have been reported in King County, Washington, and Green County, Wisconsin. On Aug. 2, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection reported an 18-year-old Miniature Horse gelding positive for strangles at a private facility in Green County. The horse presented with fever, submandibular lymph node abscessation, and facial swelling. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
riptidefish.com

Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022

August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

An Eastern Washington Cowboy Opens a Steakhouse in Woodinville

Dan Thiessen grew up on a ranch in Asotin, a town with a population of around 1,000 in southeastern Washington. He went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, and run fine-dining restaurants around the U.S. and in Switzerland. But now, he’s returning to his ranching roots with Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing, businesses he helped found in 2018.
WOODINVILLE, WA
KING 5

Know before you go: Seafair Weekend Festival

From the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound this weekend for Seafair. Here's what you need to know. Friday marks the official start of the 2022 Seafair Weekend Festival, from the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy