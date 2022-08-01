Read on www.furnituretoday.com
I Nuke Hurricanes
4d ago
Thanks Biden and Inslee more jobs vs Trump's 14.9 % unemployment rate and losing their job, houses, 401k, businesses, and their LIVES
multihousingnews.com
Affinity Investments Sells Upscale Tacoma Asset for $46M
HomeStreet Bank provided financing for the purchase of the 111-unit asset. Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Sixth & Alder, a 111-unit luxury community in Tacoma, Wash., for $46.2 million. Kidder Mathews worked on behalf of the buyer, a private investor, in the off-market transaction. The seller was Affinity Investments, according to Yardi Matrix. According to Pierce County public records, the acquisition was financed by a $28.5 million loan held by HomeStreet Bank.
Amazon Go store in downtown Seattle to close due to 'safety concerns'
SEATTLE — Amazon is the latest business to close one of its stores over "safety concerns" in downtown Seattle. Amazon is temporarily closing its Amazon Go store at Fourth Avenue and Pike Street for "the safety of our store employees, customers, and third-party vendors." Six other Amazon Go stores...
2 Washington Oyster Restaurants Among The Best In The U.S.
Mashed found the best places to enjoy delicious oysters.
PLANetizen
A Permanent Decline in Revenue Forecasted for the Tunnel Bertha Built in Seattle
Recent revenue forecasts for the State Route 99 tunnel underneath downtown Seattle—built to replace the demolished Alaskan Way Viaduct—paints a dire picture for the costly and controversial project. Long-time Planetizen readers will recall the saga of the SR 99 tunnel—the project that trapped a tunnel boring machine known...
KING-5
You just bought something at Evergreen Goodwill, now follow the money
SEATTLE — The Evergreen Goodwill flagship in Seattle is the largest Goodwill store in the world. But its ambitions may be even larger. "A lot of folks in the community think that we're just a thrift store, but we're so much more than that," said Eileen Aparis, vice president of mission.
KOMO News
Concrete drivers reject latest contract proposal from concrete companies
SEATTLE — The Teamsters Union Local 174 confirmed its concrete workers rejected the latest contract proposal from the concrete companies. The latest four-year proposal was rejected by a vote of 170-1, a full year after the expiration of their contract. In late 2021, employees voted 212-1 to reject an earlier offer, and multiple offers have been rejected since, according to the Teamsters Union Local 174.
Co-owner of Puyallup steel fabrication business pleads guilty to tax fraud of more than $1 million
The co-owner of a Puyallup steel fabrication business pleaded guilty Friday in the U.S. District Court in Tacoma to nine counts of failing to pay over employment taxes that added up to more than $1 million, U.S. District Attorney Nick Brown announced. Donna Powell, 56, is the co-owner and financial...
horseandrider.com
Horses Positive for Strangles in Washington and Wisconsin
Two new strangles cases have been reported in King County, Washington, and Green County, Wisconsin. On Aug. 2, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection reported an 18-year-old Miniature Horse gelding positive for strangles at a private facility in Green County. The horse presented with fever, submandibular lymph node abscessation, and facial swelling. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
Early-morning earthquake with 3.2 magnitude hits east of Tacoma
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook a rural section of Washington state Thursday morning. The small temblor at 6:22 a.m. was centered about 21 miles east of Tacoma, near the towns of Enumclaw and Black Diamond. No injuries or damage have been reported. The “citizen science” feature on the U.S. Geological...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: 2-year-old hospitalized after eating fentanyl at Tacoma park
2-year-old hospitalized after eating fentanyl at local park. A 2-year-old was hospitalized Thursday after his mother believes the child may have picked up and swallowed a fentanyl tablet at a Tacoma park. Police have asked the Tacoma Parks Supervisor to check the park for other potentially dangerous items. Park employees...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Bellevue Girl Dies From Exposure in Ill-Fated Youth Group Hiking Trip in the Goat Rocks
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
Did you feel it? Small earthquake shakes east of Tacoma
A small earthquake rumbled near Enumclaw and Black Diamond on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey. A 3.19 magnitude earthquake shook a few people up around 6:22 a.m. According to the USGS, the depth was approximately 18.2 km. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
10 Stops To Make While Taking a Day Trip to Seattle From Tri-Cities
What Are The #1 Road Side Attractions From Tri-Cities To Seattle?. If you are planning a day trip to Seattle, here are 10 attractions on your way from the Tri-Cities that you could check out to make your road trip adventure more memorable. Check Out These 10 Great Washington State...
riptidefish.com
Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022
August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
KOMO News
Planned site for new Tacoma homeless shelter angers, frustrates neighborhood residents
TACOMA, Wash. — Residents of a Tacoma neighborhood are frustrated and upset about current plans for a homeless shelter to be built on city-owned land and operated in partnership with the Tacoma Rescue Mission. Two people who live in the area, Sean Hein and his neighbor Scott Maziar, said...
Eater
An Eastern Washington Cowboy Opens a Steakhouse in Woodinville
Dan Thiessen grew up on a ranch in Asotin, a town with a population of around 1,000 in southeastern Washington. He went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, and run fine-dining restaurants around the U.S. and in Switzerland. But now, he’s returning to his ranching roots with Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing, businesses he helped found in 2018.
425magazine.com
HGTV’s ‘Unsellable Houses’ Stars to Open a Snohomish-Based Design Center
Snohomish-raised twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are the dream team behind HGTV’s popular home-renovation series Unsellable Houses, now in its third season and streaming on Discovery+. The duo will be bringing their eye for design to the greater Seattle area when they open their new design center...
KOMO News
Mayor Harrell speaks out about eco blocks that aim to deter long-term RV parking
SEATTLE — The massive concrete blocks -- some that weigh nearly 2,000 pounds -- are being placed on public streets and sidewalks in Seattle, prompting concern from housing advocates who say the city isn't doing enough to crack down on those who place them. 21. The eco blocks, which...
Know before you go: Seafair Weekend Festival
From the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound this weekend for Seafair. Here's what you need to know. Friday marks the official start of the 2022 Seafair Weekend Festival, from the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound.
beckersdental.com
Washington health department suspends dentist's license, anesthesia permit: 5 things to know
The Washington State Health Department has suspended a dentist's dental license and general anesthesia permit for allegedly failing to document biological spore testing and missing emergency drugs. Five things to know:. 1. Walter Foto, DMD, is the owner of Myers Road Oral Care Center in Bonney Lake, Wash. 2. The...
