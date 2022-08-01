Amber Group obtains PCI-DSS certification amid cyber threats in crypto and payments

Binance.US, the American outpost of the world’s biggest crypto exchange, will delist the AMP token “out of an abundance of caution” to comply with US regulations. The exchange will shut down the deposits of Amp (AMP) and remove the relevant trading pairs effective August 15. However, Binance.US says it could resume AMP trading at some point in the future, but the exchange is taking this step now until more clarity exists around the token classification.

