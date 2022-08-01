Amber Group obtains PCI-DSS certification amid cyber threats in crypto and payments

Read on financefeeds.com
Taki launches social platform that rewards activity with crypto
The firm offers a unique engagement platform for creators, users, and crypto enthusiasts, offering tokens as rewards for content and engaging topics of interest with others. Taki has launched the beta version of its crypto token-powered social platform, with over half a million people being automatically onboarded and off the waitlist.
BEQUANT launches index measuring dollar against crypto
“Our research team has worked hard to quantify and capture the latest economic story into the broader crypto market.”. BEQUANT has launched the BEQUANT Dollar Index (BQDI), which measures the dollar’s strength against a basket of top eight cryptocurrencies, with each coin’s weight based on its market capitalization and volumes traded.
Binance delists Amp as SEC considers the token a security
Binance.US, the American outpost of the world’s biggest crypto exchange, will delist the AMP token “out of an abundance of caution” to comply with US regulations. The exchange will shut down the deposits of Amp (AMP) and remove the relevant trading pairs effective August 15. However, Binance.US says it could resume AMP trading at some point in the future, but the exchange is taking this step now until more clarity exists around the token classification.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Michael Saylor step down as loss on bitcoin bet widens to $2 billion
Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor is vacating his position as the chief executive officer of MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm he co-founded 33 years ago. According to a statement posted by MicroStrategy, Saylor will hold the role of executive chairman and chair of the board of directors to focus more on the company’s bitcoin acquisition strategy and related advocacy initiatives. Effective August 8, the company’s president and former chief financial officer Phong Le will assume the CEO role while keeping his current duties.
Huobi launches crypto trading services in Australia
Huobi, the world’s sixth-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, had been given a licence by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) to operate as a digital currency service provider. The move will allow Huobi to participate in Australia’s fast-growing digital assets ecosystem by operating crypto native services...
Crypto custodian Everest taps Bitso for MXN transactions
“As we continue to expand our offerings to best serve users throughout our over 40 countries of operation, enabling rapid transfers of cryptocurrencies to Mexican Pesos was a natural next step.”. Crypto custodian Everest has tapped LATAM-based crypto platform Bitso in order to provide users with the ability to receive...
Wirex launches crypto lending in UK despite ‘crypto winter’ woes
WXT is Wirex’s native token, much like CEL was to Celsius. Wirex has made its crypto-backed credit lines available to UK users, with WXT as a token to be used as collateral, in an effort to expand the Wirex Credit program to new regions with additional features. Launched last...
DappRadar report: crypto investment remains on par despite Terra’s collapse
The year 2022 has undoubtedly been a bear market, aka crypto winter, with Bitcoin and altcoins losing at one point two thirds of their all-time values. But not all crypto assets have performed equally. There have been a limited number of gainers in addition to the majority of losers. According...
No need for CFDs: BitMEX introduces leveraged FX perpetual swaps
Previously retail FX trading was mostly possible via CFDs (contract for difference). BitMEX’s FX perps allow both retail users and institutional traders to access FX markets through an exchange-traded contract. BitMEX has launched FX perpetual swap contracts (FX perps) as part of a wider derivatives offering, which allows retail...
CME to launch BTC/EUR and ETH/EUR futures amid ‘crypto winter’
CME Group has announced its derivatives marketplace will add Bitcoin Euro and Ether Euro futures on August 29, pending regulatory review. The expanded cryptocurrency derivatives offering aims to provide consistent liquidity, volume, and open interest for clients seeking to hedge their risk or gain exposure to the asset class. Despite,...
Blockchain.com registers to operate crypto business in Italy
Blockchain.com had registered as a digital asset provider in Italy, following in the tracks of rivals who joined a special registry with brokerage regulator Organismo degli Agenti e dei Mediatori (OAM). The approval allows the company to offer a suite of products and services to Italian customers, as well as...
DappRadar report: NFTs volume below $1 billion for the first time since June 2021
DappRadar’s July 2022 industry report found that blockchain games and their NFTs remain resilient amid a crypto winter accentuated by the debacle of Terra. The decline in other cryptocurrency activities is visible though. The DappRadar reports makes a note that dapp activity has hit its lowest point this year with 1.68 million daily Unique Active Wallets (UAW) connected to blockchain dapps in July. This number represents a 4% decrease month-over-month, although it is still 20% higher than in July 2021.
Ripple’s Stuart Alderoty launches call to action against SEC on Crypto
“Time for the industry to lock arms and defend this overreach together.”. In a call to action for the whole crypto industry to work together and fight the Securities and Exchange Commission and its “overreach”, Ripple General Counsel Stuart Alderoty went to Twitter and shared the SEC’s argument in the LBRY case: “Even if a fraction of people” buy a token for “investment purposes, you’re in securities land.”
