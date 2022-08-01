ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Does Greg’s Tip Pay Off? Does Audra Make it to Georgetown?

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfxb.com

Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
counton2.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina

(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Donate to Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach for a Chance to Win a Getaway!

Paul Flood with Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach joined us on Carolina A.M. Flood shares with Greg how the organization has teamed up with the Dunes Village Resort and other local businesses to give away an amazing Myrtle Beach vacation package while raising money for a good cause. For more information visit HelpingHandMB.org. To make a donation and be entered into the drawing, click here.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

And the Winner is…WFXB Finds the Perfect Melon on National Watermelon Day!

On this National Watermelon Day, we find perhaps the perfect melon suitable for the pickiest…our sales executive Steve White. If you’ve watched our show, you know we have been in search of a really good watermelon. It all started when one of our sales execs at WFXB claimed he hadn’t had a good melon all season. Audra, as a former SC Watermelon Queen, made it her mission to find a good one. She brought in watermelon from boxed stores from Florence to the Grand Strand, a tropical sun from the Florence Farmers Market, a black diamond from Pageland, and even a royal sweet from the Pageland Farmer’s Market. While he found good qualities in them all, none would do. The search continued. Audra received an email from a viewer advising her to try the “Star Brite” variety. The viewer said there was a guy near the Walmart in Conway, Bryson Todd, that sold them. Our sales team searched and found Bryson Todd and his grandfather Billy Todd and invited them to our show. Bryson and his grandfather join us in the studio for a lesson on finding a seasoned melon and give the ultimate taste-test to the picky Steve White. Steve’s tastes are so royal, Audra shares her keepsake crown and gives him reign for the day!
CONWAY, SC
WDBO

Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

1,400 pound great white shark pings offshore near Myrtle Beach

(WPDE) — A great white shark weighing over 1,400 pounds recently pinged offshore near Myrtle Beach, according to OCEARCH. The shark, named Breton, is 13 feet long and pinged approximately 60 miles offshore, researchers said. Data shows the shark was tagged on Sept. 12, 2020, in Nova Scotia. He...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Motorious

Mustang Week Breaks Record At Grand Strand’s Final Event

The week was a mixed bag for the attendees and residents who wants the event to leave the area…. Todd Smith, the event organizer of Mustang Week, wanted the event to leave its mark on the area during the last Mustang Week in Grand Strand. The city has made it clear that the event has worn out its welcome, so even with the record, it’s a very bittersweet time for car people.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Family gets $20.7M in wrongful death lawsuit against lifeguard company, city of Myrtle Beach

Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the family’s attorney gave a corrected dollar amount. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Maryland family will receive $20.7 million following claims that a family member drowned because lifeguards focused on renting beach umbrellas instead of safety in 2018, according to the family’s lawyer. The plaintiffs were […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina appeals court upholds conviction for Horry County man who beat another to death with a bat while yelling racial slurs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Court of Appeals released a decision Wednesday upholding a 58-year-old Horry County man’s voluntary manslaughter conviction. James Richard Rosenbaum was indicted in 2016 for killing Roy Davis, who was beaten to death with a baseball bat in Rosenbaum’s house while Rosenbaum yelled racial slurs at him. Rosenbaum […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

