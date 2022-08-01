Does Greg’s Tip Pay Off? Does Audra Make it to Georgetown?

www.wfxb.com
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
counton2.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina
(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive...
wfxb.com
Donate to Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach for a Chance to Win a Getaway!
Paul Flood with Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach joined us on Carolina A.M. Flood shares with Greg how the organization has teamed up with the Dunes Village Resort and other local businesses to give away an amazing Myrtle Beach vacation package while raising money for a good cause. For more information visit HelpingHandMB.org. To make a donation and be entered into the drawing, click here.
Myrtle Beach chef earns spot in national seafood competition
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Myrtle Beach native is bringing the Grand Strand name to a national seafood stage after earning a spot in this year’s Great American Seafood Cook-Off. Hamilton Vereen, born and raised in Myrtle Beach, is one of 14 chefs who earned a spot in...
WMBF
Market Common’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts closing after passing of beloved owner
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Market Common’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts is closing its doors after the passing of the beloved owner, Clayton Matthews. The community is remembering Matthews for the positive person he was. He called everyone sweetie, was a big supporter of Coastal Carolina baseball and was friends with nearly everyone in the Market Common community.
wfxb.com
And the Winner is…WFXB Finds the Perfect Melon on National Watermelon Day!
On this National Watermelon Day, we find perhaps the perfect melon suitable for the pickiest…our sales executive Steve White. If you’ve watched our show, you know we have been in search of a really good watermelon. It all started when one of our sales execs at WFXB claimed he hadn’t had a good melon all season. Audra, as a former SC Watermelon Queen, made it her mission to find a good one. She brought in watermelon from boxed stores from Florence to the Grand Strand, a tropical sun from the Florence Farmers Market, a black diamond from Pageland, and even a royal sweet from the Pageland Farmer’s Market. While he found good qualities in them all, none would do. The search continued. Audra received an email from a viewer advising her to try the “Star Brite” variety. The viewer said there was a guy near the Walmart in Conway, Bryson Todd, that sold them. Our sales team searched and found Bryson Todd and his grandfather Billy Todd and invited them to our show. Bryson and his grandfather join us in the studio for a lesson on finding a seasoned melon and give the ultimate taste-test to the picky Steve White. Steve’s tastes are so royal, Audra shares her keepsake crown and gives him reign for the day!
Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
wpde.com
1,400 pound great white shark pings offshore near Myrtle Beach
(WPDE) — A great white shark weighing over 1,400 pounds recently pinged offshore near Myrtle Beach, according to OCEARCH. The shark, named Breton, is 13 feet long and pinged approximately 60 miles offshore, researchers said. Data shows the shark was tagged on Sept. 12, 2020, in Nova Scotia. He...
Mustang Week Breaks Record At Grand Strand’s Final Event
The week was a mixed bag for the attendees and residents who wants the event to leave the area…. Todd Smith, the event organizer of Mustang Week, wanted the event to leave its mark on the area during the last Mustang Week in Grand Strand. The city has made it clear that the event has worn out its welcome, so even with the record, it’s a very bittersweet time for car people.
The Post and Courier
Former Myrtle Beach Pavilion site to host fall gospel festival featuring Grammy winners
MYRTLE BEACH — The site of the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion continues to host regional and national events since its 2006 closure, and this time it is a gospel festival going into its fourth year. Slated for Sept. 2-3, the Myrtle Beach Waves of Praise Gospel Festival will feature...
Food distribution happening Thursday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A drive-thru food giveaway is happening Thursday at Macedonia Church of Lord Jesus Christ in North Charleston. Food will be distributed to the community starting at 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. or until supplies run out. Food will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests are asked to stay […]
South Carolina town named best city in America for 10th year in a row
CHARLESTON, S.C. — One of South Carolina's most well-known cities is also one of its most awarded - so much so that readers may have already guessed which one just made the top spot on Travel + Leisure's Best Cities in America list for the 10th time. The one...
Man charged with starting July fire on North Myrtle Beach island
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities have charged a 36-year-old man with starting a fire in July that damaged a North Myrtle Beach island managed by the university. Lucas Standridge admitted to starting the July 17 fire on Waties Island, according to a CCU Department of Public Safety incident report. He was arrested by North […]
WMBF
Two Grand Strand restaurants update policy to prevent dining and dashing
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s illegal, and it hurts Grand Strand restaurants and the people who rely on the money and tips they make there. “Dine and dash” is when people order their food, eat their meals and then leave without paying. Within the last year, some...
Family gets $20.7M in wrongful death lawsuit against lifeguard company, city of Myrtle Beach
Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the family’s attorney gave a corrected dollar amount. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Maryland family will receive $20.7 million following claims that a family member drowned because lifeguards focused on renting beach umbrellas instead of safety in 2018, according to the family’s lawyer. The plaintiffs were […]
Victim in North Myrtle Beach Nacho Hippo shooting dies
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The victim of a shooting at a Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach died Sunday, according to a statement from the family attorneys. Quentin Johnson, who is from the Loris area, was reportedly shot by a co-worker on Thursday night. “We are devastated to announce that our beloved Quentin […]
Horry County Animal Care Center saved over 30% more animals in 2021
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center saved 2,550 animals in 2021, raising its save rate to 83.6%, up from 63.9% in 2020. The nonprofit group Best Friends Society releases a pet lifesaving dataset each year. This year, the Horry County Animal Care Center’s ranked as the ninth most-improved shelter in […]
wpde.com
Grand Strand & Pee Dee neighborhoods, law enforcement host events for National Night Out
WPDE — Tuesday is National Night Out, which is an event designed to help communities get to know law enforcement better. The national community building event is normally held on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods usually host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, or various other events. According to...
South Carolina appeals court upholds conviction for Horry County man who beat another to death with a bat while yelling racial slurs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Court of Appeals released a decision Wednesday upholding a 58-year-old Horry County man’s voluntary manslaughter conviction. James Richard Rosenbaum was indicted in 2016 for killing Roy Davis, who was beaten to death with a baseball bat in Rosenbaum’s house while Rosenbaum yelled racial slurs at him. Rosenbaum […]
Myrtle Beach Planning Commission approves 85 townhome lots in Grande Dunes area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission approved 85 townhome lots and 10 private streets in the Grande Dunes area, according to Kelly Mezzapelle, senior planner with the City of Myrtle Beach. The lots will be located on Grande Dunes Boulevard between Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard. The plan was approved with […]
