Illinois State

New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X

(The Center Square) – Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Pritzker administration also provided updates on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state's Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive health care in Illinois.
New report shows Illinois is ranked third for outbound migration

(The Center Square) – Data from a moving website shows the outmigration from Illinois has continued this year. According to the moving website moveBuddha, data for state-to-state moves shows that for every 42 moves into Illinois there are 100 moving out, the third highest outbound interest in the country this year, behind New York and California.
Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair

(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
Pritzker denies knowing about work comp fraud allegations

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he doesn’t know anything other than what’s been reported by the media in the allegations of worker's compensation fraud against a former state employee that touches his office. This, as a lawsuit alleging Pritzker’s administration was complicit continues on...
Illinois quick hits: State criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud; historic rainfall recorded

Illinois criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud. The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was misspent by the state of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security hasn’t shared that information. Now, IDES has once again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report released Wednesday. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the pandemic.
Illinois Manufacturers' Association touts $600 million impact on state's GDP

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Manufacturers' Association is touring the state highlighting a study that shows the economic impact manufacturing has on the Land of Lincoln. The report said the sector generates around $600 million annually to the state’s Gross Domestic Product and creates 1.7 million jobs.
Sales tax holidays ineffective compared to real tax reform, report says

(The Center Square) – A new report is critical of temporary sales tax holidays similar to the school supply tax holiday underway in Illinois. For ten days, the state sales tax on school supplies drops from 6.25% to 1.25%. State officials say the tax holiday will save Illinois families $50 million.
South Dakota residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on abortion ballot question

(The Center Square) - Acting South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment regulating abortion. The amendment could go before voters on the 2024 ballot, according to a news release from Vargo. The amendment sent to Secretary of...
Dominion donated nearly $4.9 million to Virginia state-level candidates since 2020

(The Center Square) – Since 2020, the public electric utility Dominion Energy donated nearly $2.9 million to Virginia state-level Democratic candidates and more than $2 million to state-level Republican candidates, totaling nearly $4.9 million in funding. Many states prohibit public utilities from donating to political campaigns because they exist...
Thousands remain without power after storms hit St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Storms that socked the region overnight Wednesday left about 6,900 Ameren customers without power Thursday morning. As of 11 a.m., the outages were primarily in Missouri and concentrated in St. Louis County. Some 700 crew members for Ameren were working Thursday to try to restore power....
