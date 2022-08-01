Read on www.hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Huakai
Joy Koy explains how he got into Eddie Murphy Raw when he was just 15. And Lacy introduces us to drinkable Twinkies. Howard compares current Honolulu home sales to the same time last year. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Actress Siena Agudong from Kauai joins Billy V on his latest...
Day-one fans flock to New Kids on the Block concert in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The infamous 90′s groups New Kids on the Block and TLC made their return to Hawaii Friday night with a packed crowd of lively fans who weren’t afraid to sing their hearts out. As they eagerly stood in line outside of the Blaisdell Center to...
Entertainment: Kauai actress Siena Agudong; New Kids on the Block Day
Our Hawaiian word of the day is "Huakaʻi" e 'ōlelo pu kākou "Huakaʻi" a ʻo ia! The word huakaʻi means voyage, trip or journey. Used in a sentence "E huakaʻi kākou i ka 'āina kūpuna" this is translated as "Letʻs journey back to our ancestral lands."
This Hawaii teen mastered the Rubik’s Cube. Now his speedy fingers are set on the world title
The PAC Be Change Now reported it spent $3.7 million on ads in the primary with another rough $700,000 pending. “HPD did everything right here. Mr. Ventura was the cause of his own death.”. Here’s how fake jewelry scammers are luring Hawaii victims in. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
Hawaii’s ‘last fishing village’ gets special state designation to protect its waters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The “Last Fishing Village in Hawaii” has a shiny new title — and with it, a set of government protections. Milolii on Hawaii Island is officially designated as the second Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area in the state. Signed into effect by Gov. David Ige,...
HNN News Brief (August 5, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Actress Siena Agudong from Kauai joins Billy V on his latest podcast. Mayor Rick Blangiardi issued a proclamation naming Friday "New Kids on the Block Day."
Nostalgia fills the air for this fangirl as top 90s boy band makes Hawaii comeback
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You can bet Michelle Rai will be one of the many screaming fans at the Blaisdell this weekend!. The McCully woman went to the New Kids on The Block’s very first concert in Hawaii and that’s not all. “So, we’re there at the hotel ballroom...
Hawaii Food and Wine Festival is hosting a 'Kalo Recipe Contest'
Abortions are legal in Hawaii, but access is challenging
Rainbow Warriors offense looks to let it fly throughout fall training camp. Halfway through week two of fall training camp for the Rainbow Warriors football team and the offense is looking fast as they begin installing a high flying explosive attack. The gig economy is huge in Hawaii, but it...
What's Trending: Jo Koy's Easter Sunday & Drinkable Twinkies
Business News: Maui home prices
Breweries of all sizes are popping up in Honolulu. Many of them are serving up brunch. Frolic Hawaii's Thomas Obungen and Grace Lee get a taste. Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland. What's Trending: Earth records shortest...
50-yard boundary in place to protect monk seal pup and mom in wake of recent attack
City Prosecutor Steve Alm said Thursday that the use of deadly force during a barricade situation last year in Kakaako was justified. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. US...
Hawaii national parks offer free entry as part of Great Outdoors celebration
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s national parks are seeing a steady rise in visitor numbers, rebounding from pandemic lows. Admission if free at national parks all across the country on Thursday for the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act. This will add to the improving visitor numbers for 2022 that could beat pre-pandemic numbers.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 4, 2022
Trade winds are forecast to gradually return over the weekend. Will it feel more muggy and can we expect more pop up showers this week?. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:22 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii...
Sunrise Interviews
Open House: Versatile 2-story home in Pearl City and spacious condo in Kaka’ako. If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings. Open House: Convenient...
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Trade winds are forecast to gradually return over the weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 4, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated:...
DOT: Neighbor Islands see significant spike in deadly crashes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data from the state Department of Transportation shows a significant increase in traffic fatalities on Neighbor Islands from January to July compared to 2021. So far, the state reported 70 traffic-related deaths compared to 52 during the same time period last year. While Oahu accounts for...
Trade winds gradually returning this weekend
Trade winds are forecast to gradually return over the weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 4, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Aug....
Flood advisory expires for parts of Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory for southwest area of east Maui has been allowed to expire after heavy rains diminished. Earlier Wednesday afternon, rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour in the Wailea-Makena area, causing minor flooding. Trade winds have become lighter, with...
Honolulu’s mayor vows to slash ‘staggering’ hiring red tape while hinting at 2nd term
Amid concerning increase in pedestrian fatalities, city ramps up traffic safety efforts. Pedestrian safety month places focus on enhancing technology and helping more homeless victims. Rainbow Warriors offense looks to let it fly throughout fall training camp. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Halfway through week two of fall training camp...
