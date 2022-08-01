ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Huakai

Joy Koy explains how he got into Eddie Murphy Raw when he was just 15. And Lacy introduces us to drinkable Twinkies. Howard compares current Honolulu home sales to the same time last year. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Actress Siena Agudong from Kauai joins Billy V on his latest...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Day-one fans flock to New Kids on the Block concert in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The infamous 90′s groups New Kids on the Block and TLC made their return to Hawaii Friday night with a packed crowd of lively fans who weren’t afraid to sing their hearts out. As they eagerly stood in line outside of the Blaisdell Center to...
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (August 5, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Actress Siena Agudong from Kauai joins Billy V on his latest podcast. Mayor Rick Blangiardi issued a proclamation naming Friday "New Kids on the Block Day."
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Food and Wine Festival is hosting a 'Kalo Recipe Contest'

Our Hawaiian word of the day is "Huakaʻi" e 'ōlelo pu kākou "Huakaʻi" a ʻo ia! The word huakaʻi means voyage, trip or journey. Used in a sentence "E huakaʻi kākou i ka 'āina kūpuna" this is translated as "Letʻs journey back to our ancestral lands."
hawaiinewsnow.com

Abortions are legal in Hawaii, but access is challenging

Rainbow Warriors offense looks to let it fly throughout fall training camp. Halfway through week two of fall training camp for the Rainbow Warriors football team and the offense is looking fast as they begin installing a high flying explosive attack. The gig economy is huge in Hawaii, but it...
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Jo Koy's Easter Sunday & Drinkable Twinkies

hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Maui home prices

Breweries of all sizes are popping up in Honolulu. Many of them are serving up brunch. Frolic Hawaii's Thomas Obungen and Grace Lee get a taste. Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland. What's Trending: Earth records shortest...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii national parks offer free entry as part of Great Outdoors celebration

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s national parks are seeing a steady rise in visitor numbers, rebounding from pandemic lows. Admission if free at national parks all across the country on Thursday for the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act. This will add to the improving visitor numbers for 2022 that could beat pre-pandemic numbers.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 4, 2022

Trade winds are forecast to gradually return over the weekend. Will it feel more muggy and can we expect more pop up showers this week?. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:22 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise Interviews

Open House: Versatile 2-story home in Pearl City and spacious condo in Kaka’ako. If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings. Open House: Convenient...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Trade winds are forecast to gradually return over the weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 4, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com

DOT: Neighbor Islands see significant spike in deadly crashes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data from the state Department of Transportation shows a significant increase in traffic fatalities on Neighbor Islands from January to July compared to 2021. So far, the state reported 70 traffic-related deaths compared to 52 during the same time period last year. While Oahu accounts for...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trade winds gradually returning this weekend

Trade winds are forecast to gradually return over the weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 4, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Aug....
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flood advisory expires for parts of Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory for southwest area of east Maui has been allowed to expire after heavy rains diminished. Earlier Wednesday afternon, rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour in the Wailea-Makena area, causing minor flooding. Trade winds have become lighter, with...
