Mrs. Dorothy Edwards Brannen
Mrs. Dorothy Scurry Edwards Brannen, 98, passed on Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022 at Doctor’s Hospital in Augusta, GA. Dorothy was born on April 18, 1924 in Atlanta, GA to Ernest Fred and Pearl Farmer Scurry. She attended North Fulton High School and afterwards she married George H. Edwards and they resided in Effingham County. This union produced two daughters, Nancy and Retta. She was widowed in 1966. It was in December 1967 that she married her second husband, James W. “Bill” Brannen. She also gained a stepdaughter, Anne in her marriage to James. The new family moved to Sylvania, GA. Dorothy and James were married 43 years and enjoyed family, friends, their First Baptist Church family, and were avid Georgia football fans. She was also a member of the Virginia Sunday School class.
Mr. Lonnie E. Morris
Mr. Lonnie E. Morris, age 65, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah. The Register, Georgia native was the son of the late Ivey and Alice Attaway Morris. He worked on the family farm for many years until beginning his career as a carpenter and electrician, until becoming disabled in 2005. He was currently a resident of Garfield, Georgia.
Patricia “Pat” Stricklin
Mrs. Patricia “Pat” Stricklin of Statesboro, GA passed away on July 31, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Kindred Hospice. Pat was born in Savannah, GA to Waimon and Pearl James Harley on May 18, 1940. She grew up in Savannah where she was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Herschel DeWayne Grice is the founder of Grice Connect an online news and information company in Statesboro, Georgia. DeWayne has been active in the media for over three decades. He brings a unique insight... More by DeWayne Grice.
Optim Orthopedics officially breaks ground on new Statesboro facility
The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce held an “official” groundbreaking on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, for the new Optim Orthopedics 22,283-square-foot facility in Statesboro. Even though construction began in June, the chamber gathered Optim staff, doctors, leadership and the community to celebrate this momentous expansion. Watch the entire ceremony...
Joseph “Joe” Bogden
Joseph “Joe” Bogden, age 85, passed away on July 28, 2022. Mr. Bogden was a resident of Statesboro, GA having previously resided in Gray, Tennessee, Reynoldsburg, and Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Philadelphia, PA and is proceeded in death by his parents, Frank and Estelle (Komarnicki) Bogden, a son, Joseph Eugene Bogden, and his brother, Frank Bogden.
Arneese Abraham
Arneese Dorothy Woods Abraham was born on January 14, 1938 in the town of Darlington, South Carolina. Surrounded by love, she passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on July 27, 2022. A discerning woman of exquisite taste, she provided comfort and solace while asking little in return. She was cherished by her family.
Kiwanis Club creates and funds “Little Eaglet” program
The “Little Eaglet” idea was hatched by Kiwanis Club of Statesboro member Dan Hagan. Today, thanks to a more than $20,000 contribution by the club, this idea is now a reality. The new program will create standards-based learning experiences for all Bulloch County Schools elementary students at one...
Downtown Pep Rally Friday to celebrate local football teams
Join the community and show some team spirit by taking part in Statesboro’s Downtown Pep Rally. The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will kick off their Fall season of First Friday’s with the Downtown Pep Rally on Aug. 5 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Bulloch County Courthouse.
Henry Lee Reed
PULASKI, GA: Henry Lee Reed, age 71 passed into eternal rest on July 26, 2022 at Orchard Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was a native of Bulloch County and joined the Jerusalem AME Church at an early age. He was a graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. He is survived...
Henry “Smets” Blitch, Jr.
Henry “Smets” Blitch, Jr. of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away at his home in Bixby, Oklahoma, on July 7, 2022, at the age of 82. He was born in Savannah, Georgia, on July 30, 1939, and was the youngest son of Josie Helen Mathews and Henry Smets Blitch, Sr.
Mrs. Marilyn McBride Cochran
Marilyn McBride Cochran, 77, of Sylvania passed Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the Optim Medical Center Screven. Marilyn obtained a Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Georgia and a Master of Arts in History from Georgia Southern University. She retired from pharmacy with 42 years of...
Citizen tip leads to Ryan Leonard’s Arrest
On Thursday August 4, 2022 Statesboro Police Department (SPD) received information from a citizen in Claxton, Ga regarding a wanted person, Ryan Patrick Leonard (36, Highway 280, Claxton). Leonard had a variety of felony warrants stemming from incidents in Statesboro over the past two months and was also wanted by...
Dan Baker joins Queensborough as wealth planner
Dan Baker has joined Queensborough National Bank and Trust as vice president and wealth planner in the Statesboro office. Baker was most recently with Truist, providing coverage for Swainsboro, Metter, Sylvania, St. Simons, Statesboro, Savannah and surrounding markets. Baker is a graduate of Georgia Southern University and has been a...
Mr. James Francis Akins
Mr. James F. “Jimmy” Akins, age 80, died Monday, July 26, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1960 graduate of Portal High School. Jimmy was a machinist by trade, worked in various industries and foundries until opening Akins Machine Shop in 1983, which he owned and operated until his retirement in 2001.
Mrs. Rebecca Ann Colson
Mrs. Rebecca Ann Lanier Colson, age 81, died Monday July 25, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. Born in Savannah, Georgia and raised in Candler County, Rebecca was a 1959 graduate of Metter High School. Following graduation, she attended business school. Rebecca married Ralph Colson on...
Mrs. Carma Lee Broker Smith
Carma Lee Broker Smith, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on the afternoon of July 24, 2022 at Southern Manor Retirement Home. Inspired by her love of music, Carma lived her life with a song in her heart and started each morning with her hearty version of “Oh what a beautiful morning, oh what a beautiful day! I’ve got a beautiful feeling everything’s going your way!”
Second COVID vaccine pop-up will be set up at the Library Aug. 6
COVID vaccines, for ages five and up, will be available on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library. The Library is located at 124 S. Main Street in Statesboro. Squashing the Spread Bulloch, a group made up of community members that work to...
Tasting Statesboro the United Way tickets on sale now
Tasting Statesboro the United Way is an opportunity to sample dishes from over 35 local restaurants, while supporting a worthy cause!. Tasters experience a wide variety of food ranging in cuisines, and have their chance at over 30 incredible raffle items. Since 2011, the United Way of Southeast Georgia has...
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
