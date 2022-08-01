Police: Baltimore squeegee worker killed, no motorist interaction link

BALTIMORE -- Fresh data from the city's Open Baltimore website shows 179 homicides were recorded in the first six months of this year, putting the city on pace for one of the deadliest years in Baltimore's history.The Baltimore Banner has described the first six months of 2022 the deadliest in Baltimore's history—and the shootings just don't stop.The Baltimore Police Department reports that 10 shootings and five people killed over the past weekend alone along with 17 confirmed robberies.This morning, police responded to yet another shooting in Southeast Baltimore.The shooting happened on Rose Street but police found the 46-year-old gunshot victim...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO