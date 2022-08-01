Go | NYC’s Acid Dad Headlines a Free Show at The Jessie

Read on wjct.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten PathL. CaneFlorida State
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
wjct.org
Watch | LPT Live on the JME Soundstage
Our cavernous JME Soundstage felt a little less so a few months back when Jacksonville’s mighty LPT stopped by. The ten-piece salsa orchestra tends to fill up the room. As one of the most sought after live acts in the city, LPT not only commands the stage, they’re also prone to drawing the ire of those who would enforce fire-code-mandated rules on a venue’s max capacity.
wjct.org
Activist Ben Frazier to speak at UN about 'human rights violations' in Florida
Jacksonville activist Ben Frazier is taking his fight for civil rights in Florida to a global audience. Frazier, the founder of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, will speak next week in Geneva, Switzerland, before a committee of the United Nations. The UN Committee to Eliminate Racial Discrimination is dedicated to...
wjct.org
Duval County Public Schools narrows list of bidders for headquarters move
Duval County Public Schools has narrowed the slate of companies vying for a piece of the district’s effort to sell its Downtown Southbank administration building and develop a new headquarters off the riverfront. A July 7 purchasing department memo shows a bid evaluation committee recommended the district start negotiations...
wjct.org
Clay and Duval will launch state's new opioid recovery program
Clay and Duval counties will be two of the first in Florida to implement a new state program to combat the opioid epidemic. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery program — or CORE — which he called the first of its type in the nation.
wjct.org
New Jacksonville University College of Law begins classes next week
Fourteen first-year law students - seven women and seven men and the first enrollees at the Jacksonville University College of Law - will begin classes Aug. 8 at JU’s Downtown campus in VyStar Tower. The first day’s schedule comprises subjects including civil procedure, contracts, property and tort law and...
wjct.org
Schools desperate for bus drivers; Duval needs at least 50
The first day of school for Duval County students is less than two weeks away on Aug. 15, but the district is already dealing with a challenge — not having enough bus drivers. Like many industries, bus drivers are in short supply in Duval County and elsewhere. Student Transportation...
wjct.org
AUG. 23 VOTER GUIDES: Get the rundown all in one place
The Aug. 23 primary election is quickly approaching — early, in-person voting begins Monday, and mail-in ballots have been out for a while. If you’re not sure about the local candidates or issues, you might find answers in Jacksonville Today’s voter guides. You can find them all here.
wjct.org
Here's a new strategy for the rental housing crisis
Jacksonville may let people build small rental residences on their properties with the goal of solving two distressing problems: inflation and the housing shortage. Legislation introduced by City Councilman Rory Diamond would allow the construction of what are called Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADU’s. Diamond foresees 100,000 of these...
