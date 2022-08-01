Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

communityimpact.com
Harris County commissioners move forward with $1.2B bond issue, will call special session to place on ballot
Harris County commissioners debated the bond issue at length during their Aug. 2 meeting. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners voted 3-2 to prepare a $1.2 billion bond during their Aug. 2 meeting but will still need to call a future special session to formally place the bond on the November ballot.
Montgomery County constable position requests deferred from workshops
Montgomery County constables will have their fiscal year 2022-23 position requests deferred to later in the year following a second day of county budget workshops. (Courtesy Montgomery County Constable Precinct 4) Montgomery County commissioners decided not to immediately approve position requests for almost all of the five precinct constables at...
Judge Lina Hidalgo announces multi-million dollar Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids Initiative
HARRIS COUNTY – On Wednesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and members of the U.S. Congress announced a multi-million dollar initiative for Harris County’s youngest residents -- Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids. The initiative, which was made possible by the Federal American Rescue Plan...
Harris County commissioners approve $37.7M in engineering design contracts for all-electronic tollways
Commissioners approved $37.7 million worth of engineering design services for segments of the tollway system during their Aug. 2 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County commissioners unanimously approved six separate contracts totaling $37.7 million in service of the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s transition to all-electronic tollways, or AETs, during their Aug. 2 meeting.
Harris County will consider legal action against Texas over its selection for a 2022 election audit
Harris County is set to bring legal action against Texas, following the Secretary of State's office's selection of the county for an audit of its 2022 election results. County Attorney Christian Menefee requested permission to pursue the legal action, and Commissioners Court voted 3-2 along party lines to authorize the suit.
Harris County to pursue legal action in wake of 2022 election audit announcement
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A political back-and-forth is brewing between Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and the Texas Secretary of State over an election audit that will be performed later this year. Last week, the Texas Secretary of State said it randomly selected four counties to be audited after...
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Possible bond vote, $36.7M for electronic tollways
Commissioners meet Aug. 2 to discuss a potential bond election, funding for all-electronic tollways and attrition in county departments. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners will meet Aug. 2 for their first session this month and may cast an informal vote to adopt a $1 billion-1.2 billion bond issue...
Harris County attorney to take legal action against 2022 election audit
Commissioners authorized County Attorney Christian Menefee to take legal action against the state's random election audit for the November 2022 elections. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor's note: This story has been updated to include clarifying information from the Texas Secretary of State's Office on the time frame for the 2022...
Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: Hospitalizations, new cases decline across Harris County
It has been over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic struck nationally and locally in southeast Texas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Medical Center admitted an average of 226 COVID-19 hospital patients per day for the week of July 18-24, which fell to 219 per day for the week of July 25-Aug. 1, a 3.2% decrease in new patients, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Conroe City Council divided on pursuing changes to city charter
Conroe City Council unanimously voted July 14 to cease conversations about changing the city charter and form of government, an issue Mayor Jody Czajkoski said he plans to revisit. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Conroe City Council unanimously voted July 14 to cease conversations about changing the city charter and form...
Mid-year campaign finance reports for Harris County judge race show $2.88M in contributions to Hidalgo, del Moral Mealer since February
Campaign finance reports for Lina Hidalgo and Alexandra del Moral Mealer show close to $3 million in donations to the two candidates between Feb. 20-June 30. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Campaign finance reports received by the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator on July 15 show $2.88M in total contributions...
Audit of 2020 and 2022 Elections by Secretary of State Will Focus on Harris County, Texas
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg (third from right), Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (third from left), and Rodney Ellis(Facebook) In case you don’t remember, Senate Bill 1, swept in some significant challenges to the Texas Elections Code when it finally got passed last year. So, as required by law, under SB1, four counties have been randomly selected to be audited following the Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Midterm Elections. Among the counties designated, is Harris County, Texas, the most populous county in the Lone Star State. All total, two of the counties selected are considered to be “DEMOCRATIC LEANING COUNTIES” and the other two selected are “REPUBLICAN LEANING COUNTIES” from what it looks like.
Public meeting scheduled Aug. 4 to review Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study
Montgomery County Precinct 2, the H-GAC and the Texas Department of Transportation have been working on the study to analyze mobility issues and recommend projects across Precinct 2 to improve safety and mobility, according to H-GAC information. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County Precinct 2 and the Houston-Galveston Area Council...
Friendswood accepts $4.6M for storm mitigation from Houston-Galveston Area Council
Friendswood City Council unanimously ratified the city manager's completion of the H-GAC's Regional Mitigation Program Method of Distribution Funding Form during its meeting Aug. 1. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) Friendswood is a step closer to receiving over $4.6 million from the Houston-Galveston Area Council for storm mitigation. Friendswood City Council unanimously...
Ben Taub NeuroPsychiatric Center Level 3 & 4 Buildout – Harris County Hospital District dba Harris Health System
Work includes renovating the shell space on level 3 and partial level 4 of the neuropsychiatric center building at Ben Taub campus in the Texas Medical Center, approximately 19,002 SF. The shell space is to be renovated and converted to administrative and outpatient psych clinical space that is currently located on level 2 and portion of level 4. The relocated and demolished area on level 4 is designed to be a mechanical room dedicated to level 3 build out.
Fort Bend County officials will have all law enforcement officers checking doors throughout the school day
As the new school year approaches for Fort Bend ISD, officials are implementing a new plan to keep students and teachers safe. Fort Bend County will have all law enforcement officers stop by schools in their districts to make sure all doors are locked. Officers will still be on duty, but as they wait on assignments they will make sure all schools are following safety protocols.
#ICYMI: Former teacher gets jail time for student relationship, Fort Bend County schools to get more officers
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Former teacher gets 60 days in jail for relationship with student. A former teacher in Tomball ISD will spend 60 days in jail for sexually abusing a student. On Tuesday, a judge...
Alvin ISD responds to claim they failed to act
The Alvin Independent School District has responded to claims that a student was not being treated properly during an incident at Alvin High School last fall. Parents of a female student say she was raped by another student in November 2021. In a letter the District sent to parents last...
METRO adds HCTRA executive director to its board
Sanjay Ramabhadran (left), chair of METRO's board of directors, swears in Roberto Treviño, Harris County Toll Road Authority executive director, to the board. (Courtesy METRO) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County has a new face on its board of directors. Roberto Treviño, Harris County Toll Road Authority executive...
Missouri City City Council approves first reading of massage establishments ordinance
Missouri City City Council approved the first of two readings on an ordinance establishing additional regulations for massage establishments. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Missouri City City Council approved the first of two readings on an ordinance amending the city’s zoning code regarding massage establishments. Through a 5-0 vote during...
