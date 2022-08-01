ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Community Impact Houston

Harris County commissioners move forward with $1.2B bond issue, will call special session to place on ballot

Harris County commissioners debated the bond issue at length during their Aug. 2 meeting. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners voted 3-2 to prepare a $1.2 billion bond during their Aug. 2 meeting but will still need to call a future special session to formally place the bond on the November ballot.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County commissioners approve $37.7M in engineering design contracts for all-electronic tollways

Commissioners approved $37.7 million worth of engineering design services for segments of the tollway system during their Aug. 2 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County commissioners unanimously approved six separate contracts totaling $37.7 million in service of the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s transition to all-electronic tollways, or AETs, during their Aug. 2 meeting.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: Hospitalizations, new cases decline across Harris County

It has been over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic struck nationally and locally in southeast Texas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Medical Center admitted an average of 226 COVID-19 hospital patients per day for the week of July 18-24, which fell to 219 per day for the week of July 25-Aug. 1, a 3.2% decrease in new patients, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Mid-year campaign finance reports for Harris County judge race show $2.88M in contributions to Hidalgo, del Moral Mealer since February

Campaign finance reports for Lina Hidalgo and Alexandra del Moral Mealer show close to $3 million in donations to the two candidates between Feb. 20-June 30. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Campaign finance reports received by the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator on July 15 show $2.88M in total contributions...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Aubrey R Taylor Reports©

Audit of 2020 and 2022 Elections by Secretary of State Will Focus on Harris County, Texas

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg (third from right), Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (third from left), and Rodney Ellis(Facebook) In case you don’t remember, Senate Bill 1, swept in some significant challenges to the Texas Elections Code when it finally got passed last year. So, as required by law, under SB1, four counties have been randomly selected to be audited following the Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Midterm Elections. Among the counties designated, is Harris County, Texas, the most populous county in the Lone Star State. All total, two of the counties selected are considered to be “DEMOCRATIC LEANING COUNTIES” and the other two selected are “REPUBLICAN LEANING COUNTIES” from what it looks like.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Public meeting scheduled Aug. 4 to review Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study

Montgomery County Precinct 2, the H-GAC and the Texas Department of Transportation have been working on the study to analyze mobility issues and recommend projects across Precinct 2 to improve safety and mobility, according to H-GAC information. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County Precinct 2 and the Houston-Galveston Area Council...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Friendswood accepts $4.6M for storm mitigation from Houston-Galveston Area Council

Friendswood City Council unanimously ratified the city manager's completion of the H-GAC's Regional Mitigation Program Method of Distribution Funding Form during its meeting Aug. 1. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) Friendswood is a step closer to receiving over $4.6 million from the Houston-Galveston Area Council for storm mitigation. Friendswood City Council unanimously...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
virtualbx.com

Ben Taub NeuroPsychiatric Center Level 3 & 4 Buildout – Harris County Hospital District dba Harris Health System

Work includes renovating the shell space on level 3 and partial level 4 of the neuropsychiatric center building at Ben Taub campus in the Texas Medical Center, approximately 19,002 SF. The shell space is to be renovated and converted to administrative and outpatient psych clinical space that is currently located on level 2 and portion of level 4. The relocated and demolished area on level 4 is designed to be a mechanical room dedicated to level 3 build out.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Fort Bend County officials will have all law enforcement officers checking doors throughout the school day

As the new school year approaches for Fort Bend ISD, officials are implementing a new plan to keep students and teachers safe. Fort Bend County will have all law enforcement officers stop by schools in their districts to make sure all doors are locked. Officers will still be on duty, but as they wait on assignments they will make sure all schools are following safety protocols.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Alvin ISD responds to claim they failed to act

The Alvin Independent School District has responded to claims that a student was not being treated properly during an incident at Alvin High School last fall. Parents of a female student say she was raped by another student in November 2021. In a letter the District sent to parents last...
ALVIN, TX
Community Impact Houston

METRO adds HCTRA executive director to its board

Sanjay Ramabhadran (left), chair of METRO's board of directors, swears in Roberto Treviño, Harris County Toll Road Authority executive director, to the board. (Courtesy METRO) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County has a new face on its board of directors. Roberto Treviño, Harris County Toll Road Authority executive...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Missouri City City Council approves first reading of massage establishments ordinance

Missouri City City Council approved the first of two readings on an ordinance establishing additional regulations for massage establishments. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Missouri City City Council approved the first of two readings on an ordinance amending the city’s zoning code regarding massage establishments. Through a 5-0 vote during...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

