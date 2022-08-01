central.newschannelnebraska.com
GIPD Investigator Christopher Marcello laid to rest Wednesday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Former Grand Island Police Department Investigator Christopher Marcello was laid to rest on Wednesday in Hastings. The funeral happened at 10:00 a.m., at the Third City Christian Church in Grand Island. After the funeral, Investigator Marcello headed to his final resting place at Parkview Cemetery in...
End of watch call: Grand Island Police Investigator Chris Marcello
HASTINGS, NE — A cherished member of the Grand Island Police Department is gone but his fellow officers say his legacy will continue. Chris Marcello died of natural causes last week at the age of 42. His funeral was Wednesday morning at Third City Christian Church in Grand Island. He was buried at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Hundreds support Kearney Little League at regional tournament fundraiser
KEARNEY, NE — Kearney Little League families are feeling better about the financial side of the team’s postseason journey after a fundraiser on Monday. Hundreds turned out for a barbecue, raffle and silent auction in the Hilltop Mall parking lot. The patrons were supporting the state champion 12 and under team, which is preparing to head to the regional tournament in Indiana. Manager Dane Tobey says the donations will help with travel costs for players and families.
71st annual Hastings church fundraiser benefits three members fighting cancer
HASTINGS, NE — A church fundraiser more than seven decades old is supporting some of its own this year. First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings hosted its 71st annual Ice Cream Social fundraiser on Wednesday. Senior Pastor Joel Remmers says the congregation suggests a different beneficiary every year… and this time it’s personal.
Accident closes part of I-80 near Aurora
AURORA, Neb. -- The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 is closed in central Nebraska due to a car accident. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the Phillips and Aurora exits were closed Monday afternoon due to a car accident. Emergency workers were diverting traffic...
Beverly Dunn Whiteman
Beverly Dunn Whiteman, aged 76, died peacefully on July 22, 2022, at her Colorado home with her family by her side. Beverly was also a resident of Naples, Florida and former resident of Hastings, Nebraska and Kearney, Nebraska. She was also a summer resident in Colorado at Heritage Engle Bend Golf Club.
Ravenna man gets probation, minor jail time for bank fraud in sheep breeding operation
LINCOLN — A Ravenna man will spend some weekends in jail after officials say he made false claims about his sheep operation in order to defraud a bank. A United States District Judge sentenced 44-year-old Brooks Duester to five years of federal probation and 10 weekends of intermittent confinement in a hearing on Monday.
