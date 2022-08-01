KEARNEY, NE — Kearney Little League families are feeling better about the financial side of the team’s postseason journey after a fundraiser on Monday. Hundreds turned out for a barbecue, raffle and silent auction in the Hilltop Mall parking lot. The patrons were supporting the state champion 12 and under team, which is preparing to head to the regional tournament in Indiana. Manager Dane Tobey says the donations will help with travel costs for players and families.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO