San Francisco 49ers sign DT Akeem Spence, place Maurice Hurst on IR

College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit
Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett debuts new haircut ahead of 2022 season
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has a new look coming off the Bulldogs' first national championship in 40 years. The former walk-on and now veteran signal-caller has trimmed his recognizable shaggy do in favor of a fade, a haircut that is going viral to start fall camp. Bennett threw for 224...
Cincinnati football: Luke Fickell previews Arkansas opener, updates QB competition
Reigning AAC champion and College Football Playoff entrant Cincinnati travels to Arkansas for this season's opener, a seismic matchup for sixth-year head coach Luke Fickell and staff against one of the SEC's half-dozen teams expected to be ranked inside the preseason top 25. The Razorbacks won nine games last season and welcome back KJ Jefferson at quarterback while the Bearcats replace numerous starters after a school-record nine NFL Draft selections.
WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why
Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
VIDEO: Jahmile Addae breaks down defensive backs heading into fall camp battle
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae break down his group heading into fall camp at Tuesday's media day. Fall practices begin on Friday. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition
When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
Terrance Ferguson believes Oregon has 'the best tight end room in the nation'
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was anything but bashful at the program's media day on Wednesday. His unit might only return two players with significant snap counts from a year ago, but the sophomore doesn't believe a better group exists in the country. “I think we have a really deep...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/4: Goodell Decrees, Cooper Returns, and the NFL Devours Logic
The NFL disciplinary process has undoubtedly proven one thing: It’s essentially a waste of time. After days of hearings in front of retired Judge Sue Robinson and weeks of waiting for her decision, the NFL has seemingly decided that it didn’t like the resulting punishment and has elected to throw that part of the ruling away. The NFL has done that through an “appeal” of the decision, which goes straight to, well, the guy who runs the NFL, who will override the prescribed punishment to be closer to whatever it is he wants.
Tennessee football QB Hendon Hooker played through getting teeth knocked out at Alabama, OL Cooper Mays says
Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker's toughness was on display Oct. 23, 2021, at Alabama and, according to Volunteers offensive lineman Cooper Mays, the Virginia Tech transfer stayed in the game after he got some of his teeth knocked out. The Vols lost 52-24 to the Crimson Tide in an SEC contest where Hooker completed 19 of 28 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.
Texas Tech lands another four-star recruit
Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 17 recruiting class and new commit Jordan Sanford is one of the jewels. The four-star out of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Thursday evening, choosing to play for Joey McGuire and his staff over the likes of TCU, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, SMU and Washington among others.
Packers Family Night observations
Anytime the Packers are on the field, whether it be practice, Family Night, a preseason game, or a game that actually matters, there’s always a risk of injury and the hope is that the Packers can get through the event with as few injuries as possible. While the Packers...
Decision Day Preview, Prediction: LB Jaiden Ausberry
It’s just about time for Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry to announce his commitment. He will do exactly that Thursday night at 7:30 pm ET live on the 247Sports YouTube page. The finalists include some heavy-hitters. Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Auburn, Texas A&M and Notre...
How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame
Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
Big 12 coaches give their unfiltered thoughts on Kansas football heading into 2022
Every year, Athlon Sports speaks with college football coaches on an anonymous basis to get a blunt look at different programs. This season is no different, as the publication spoke to coaches in the Big 12 about each opposing team. As a result, the publication got some unfiltered thoughts on Lance Leipold and KU football as the 2022 season approaches.
Florida transfer QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson getting opportunities from Day 1 in Syracuse football camp (videos)
Syracuse football opened preseason camp on Wednesday morning and jumped right into the competition with a goal-line period. Returning starting quarterback Garrett Shrader handled the first batch of reps, working with the first-team offense, but Florida transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson was next in line. The redshirt freshman is being evaluated...
Mike Gundy updates backup QB battle, wanting to play faster on offense
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy provides an update on the competition for backup quarterback between Gunnar Gundy and Garret Rangel, and wanting to play with more tempo on offense.
Top-100 QB Jayden Bradford reviews Penn State visit
It was his third visit to Happy Valley. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Defensive Back Jaylen Jones Commits to GSU
Georgia State Football continues to be as hot as the August sun and continue to add talented defensive prospects to its 2023 class as Butler (NC) Defensive Back Jaylen Jones committed to the Panthers on Friday. He took to Twitter to announce his decision:. Jones is a 6'0, 185lbs ball...
'24 WR Jack Ressler talks new offer from Boise State
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei junior wide out Jack Ressler visited Boise State over the weekend and picked up an offer from the Broncos. Ressler had a solid sophomore season on the Monarchs National Championship team a year ago. He was part of a loaded receiver corp but still caught 33 balls for 310 yards and three touchdowns.
