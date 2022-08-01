British PM Candidate Truss Boosted by Former Rival's Backing

Read on www.usnews.com
‘Hive of inactivity’: Boris Johnson under fire for approach to final weeks as PM
Leading author accuses Tory leader of going ‘missing in action’ as his premiership winds down
U.K.・
US News and World Report
UK's Truss Urges China to De-Escalate Tension With U.S
LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday urged China to de-escalate tensions with the United States following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. “I do not support China’s inflammatory language on this issue. It’s perfectly reasonable what is taking place and I urge China to...
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
‘Ugly,’ ‘Shameless,’ ‘Evil’: China Blasts G-7, EU Attempts to Deescalate Taiwan Crisis
Beijing on Thursday slammed an attempt by members of the G-7 and EU to ease tensions around Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip, dismissing their joint statement as “ugly,” “shameless,” “evil” and reminiscent of century-old attempts by Western powers to impose imperialist control over China.
China Halts High-Level Military Dialogue With U.S., Suspends Other Cooperation
BEIJING (Reuters) -China is halting cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including dialogue between senior-level military commanders and climate talks, in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, it said on Friday. China's foreign ministry also said that it was also suspending cooperation with...
UK Says Ukraine's Targeting of Russian Strongholds Pressures Russia's Resupply Logistics
(Reuters) - Ukraine's continued targeting of Russia military strongholds will highly likely impact Russia's logistical resupply and put pressure on Russian military combat support elements, the British military said on Thursday. Russian forces have almost certainly positioned pyramidal radar reflectors in the water near the recently damaged Antonivskiy Bridge and...
Russia-Ukraine war ‘about to enter new phase’ as Russian forces gather in the south, UK intelligence warns – live
UK’s Ministry of Defence says troop build-up could be in anticipation of Ukrainian counter-offensive or for a new assault
North Korea Denounces Pelosi for Deterrence Talks During S.Korea Visit
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea denounced U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday for supporting deterrence against North Korea during her visit to South Korea this week. Pelosi and her South Korean counterpart, National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, vowed on Thursday to achieve North Korean denuclearisation during her...
War in Ukraine Can't Be Ended by Ignoring Russia - Erdogan Aide
ANKARA (Reuters) - A top aide to Turkey's president said on Friday the international community cannot end the war in Ukraine by ignoring Moscow, as Tayyip Erdogan headed to Russia to meet his counterpart Vladimir Putin. The meeting, less than three weeks since they held talks in Tehran, comes after...
Strong Arguments Over Taiwan at 'Lively' ASEAN Meeting, Chair Says
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - The chair of this week's meetings of the regional bloc ASEAN said on Saturday that discussions among foreign ministers over Taiwan tensions were lively and included some strong arguments, but it was better disputes were handled with words. Prak Sokhonn, Cambodia's foreign minister, said he told...
EXPLAINER: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyans were voting Tuesday to choose a successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta. The race is close and could go to a runoff for the first time. One top candidate is Raila Odinga, an opposition leader in his fifth run for the presidency who is being supported by his former rival Kenyatta. The other is William Ruto, Kenyatta’s deputy who fell out with the president earlier in their decade in power. Both tend to focus far more on domestic issues, raising the question of how either will follow up on Kenyatta’s diplomatic efforts to quell the tensions in neighboring Ethiopia or disputes between Rwanda and Congo. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Tonga, Not China, Must Decide Its Future, Says U.S. Diplomat
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Tonga should determine its future, not China or any other country, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said during a multi-leg trip to Pacific nations amid growing geopolitical tension. At a televised event with university students in the Tonga capital Nuku'alofa on Saturday, Sherman noted the...
S.Korea President Calls Pelosi Border Visit Strong Deterrence Against N.Korea
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Thursday U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's planned visit to the heavily fortified inter-Korean border area reflects strong deterrence against North Korea, media outlet News1 reported. Pelosi arrived in Seoul late on Wednesday for talks with her South Korean...
Blinken Chides China's 'Irresponsible' Cut in U.S. Communication Channels
MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of "irresponsible steps" on Saturday by halting key communication channels with Washington, and said its Taiwan actions showed a move from prioritising peaceful resolution towards use of force. His comments came as Chinese aircraft and warships practised on Saturday...
China's Suspension of Bilateral Climate Talks With U.S. 'Punishes the World' -Kerry
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China's decision to suspend bilateral talks on climate change with the United States does not punish Washington, "it punishes the world," U.S. Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry said on Friday. "No country should withhold progress on existential transnational issues because of bilateral differences," said the...
After Griner Trial, Kremlin Says: We'll Not Discuss Swaps in Public
(Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that possible prisoner exchanges with the United States should not be discussed in public because if they were then they would never take place. Speaking a day after U.S. basketball Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drugs charges,...
Ukrainian Frontline City Imposes Weekend Curfew to Root Out Collaborators
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's southern frontline city of Mykolaiv will impose an unusually long curfew from late Friday to early Monday morning as authorities try to catch people collaborating with Russia, the region's governor said. Mykolaiv, which has been shelled throughout Russia's invasion which began on Feb. 24, lies close...
Exclusive-U.S. Readies New $1 Billion Ukraine Weapons Package
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration's next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to be $1 billion, one of the largest so far, and include munitions for long-range weapons and armored medical transport vehicles, three sources briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday. The package is expected to...
Amnesty Accuses Ukraine of Basing Troops in Residential Areas, Angering Kyiv
KYIV (Reuters) -Human rights group Amnesty International accused Ukraine on Thursday of endangering civilians by basing troops in residential areas during Russia's invasion in a report that Kyiv likened to Russian propaganda and disinformation. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy led fierce Ukrainian denunciations of Amnesty's allegations, accusing the group of abetting what...
Swiss Adopt New EU Sanctions on Russia, Allow Oil Payments
BERLIN/ZURICH (Reuters) -The Swiss government imposed further sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, in line with the European Union's latest measures on gold and gold products, the cabinet said. The government said that it had made two new exceptions with respect to transactions related to agricultural...
