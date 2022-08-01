ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Initial suspension of Browns QB Deshaun Watson makes him eligible to play Ravens in first game back

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens will look to challenge for the AFC North crown in 2022, something they were unable to obtain in 2021 for a multitude of reasons. The team finished with a 1-5 divisional record, and their 8-9 overall record was good for last in the division.

The AFC North is looking like it’s setting up to be a tough battle in 2022, with the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers all ready to fight the Ravens for the AFC North title. In Cleveland’s case, the initial suspension ruling of quarterback Deshaun Watson was handed down on Monday, with six-games being the call. That timeline would make Watson eligible to play in Week 7 in Baltimore against the Ravens for his first game in a Browns uniform.

There is still time for both the NFL and NFLPA to appeal judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision, and if either side does end up making that move the situation could be far from over. However, as it currently stands Watson will be getting acclimated to M&T Bank Stadium as a member of the AFC North right off of the bat.

In two games against Baltimore in his career, Watson holds and 0-2 record, with both losses coming with quarterback Lamar Jackson as the opposing starter.

