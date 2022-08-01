Coinbase, Binance and Kraken under scrutiny: Law Decoded, July 25-August 1

Read on cointelegraph.com
CoinTelegraph
Amid a crypto meltdown, Bytex helps 1 million GokuMarket users
Vancouver, Canada, Aug. 4, 2022 — Bytex, a Canadian headquartered centralized decentralized exchange (CeDeFi) platform, has acquired 1 million crypto users from the insolvent GokuMarket, a European centralized exchange. Following the crypto market crash, GokuMarket found itself with the stark realities of insolvency and ultimate bankruptcy. Bytex extended a...
CoinTelegraph
Decentralized finance faces multiple barriers to mainstream adoption
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a growing market popular with experienced crypto users. However, there are some roadblocks regarding mass adoption when it comes to the average non-technical investor. DeFi is a blockchain-based approach to delivering financial services that don’t rely on centralized intermediaries but instead use automated programs. These automated...
CoinTelegraph
Beyond the headlines: The real adoption of Bitcoin salaries
Are cryptocurrency wages an idea whose time has come? Maybe not. It’s one thing, after all, to dabble in Bitcoin (BTC) with one’s excess cash and quite another to take a significant portion of one’s salary in BTC. Moreover, there are often tax and custody questions about...
CoinTelegraph
2 metrics signal the $1.1T crypto market cap resistance will hold
Cryptocurrencies have failed to break the $1.1 trillion market capitalization resistance, which has been holding strong for the past 54 days. The two leading coins held back the market as Bitcoin (BTC) lost 2.5% and Ether (ETH) retraced 1% over the past seven days, but a handful of altcoins presented a robust rally.
CoinTelegraph
Philippine SEC cautions the public not to invest with Binance
The Philippine Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) cautioned the public not to invest in the crypto exchange Binance in their response to policy think tank Infrawatch PH’s attempts to woo the SEC to take action against the exchange. In a letter sent by SEC Director Oliver Leonardo, the public...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
Russian Hypersonic Missile Scientist Arrested, Charged With Treason
Alexander Shiplyuk is the third prominent Novosibirsk-based scientist to be taken into custody over the past few months.
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
CoinTelegraph
What will cryptocurrency market look like in 2027? Here are 5 predictions
The year is 2027. It’s a time of great innovation and technological advancement, but also a time of chaos. What will the crypto market look like in 2027? (For those unfamiliar, that's a line from the 2011 video game, Deus Ex.) Long-term predictions are notoriously difficult to make, but...
CoinTelegraph
‘Insane evidence’ Bitcoin has capitulated in past 2 months — analysis
Bitcoin (BTC) is providing overwhelming evidence that it is capitulating, and it is time to flip bullish as a result, new analysis believes. In a Twitter thread on Aug. 3, Charles Edwards, CEO of crypto asset manager Capriole, revealed what he called the “The 12 Bitcoin Capitulations.”. “Risk-returns skewed...
CoinTelegraph
BNB rallies 39% despite smart contract deposits dropping 28% — Should investors be worried?
Cryptocurrencies’ total market capitalization bounced from $860 billion on June 30 to the current $1.03 trillion, a 20.6% relief in five weeks. Ether (ETH) might have been the absolute leader among the largest smart contract chains, but BNB managed to gain 39% over that period. BNB token’s year-to-date performance...
CoinTelegraph
Binance and Mastercard will launch prepaid crypto cards in Argentina
Major crypto exchange Binance has partnered with Mastercard to launch a prepaid card for the residents of Argentina. In a Thursday announcement, Binance said the card will allow its clients in Argentina to use Bitcoin (BTC), BNB and other cryptocurrencies to make purchases as well as ATM withdrawals in fiat wherever Mastercard is accepted — roughly 90 million merchants globally and online. Argentine cardholders can also earn up to 8% back in cryptocurrency from certain purchases.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price battles $23.5K resistance amid relief over Pelosi Taiwan trip
Bitcoin (BTC) rose to daily resistance at the Aug. 3 Wall Street open as United States equities gained on relief over Taiwan. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD returning to the area just below $23,500, which had figured as resistance since the start of the month. The...
CoinTelegraph
Jack Dorsey-led Block posts $1.5B in Q2 profits, BTC revenue down
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s digital payments firm Block Inc. saw its year-on-year (YoY) profits soar 29% to $1.47 billion in Q2, though its Bitcoin (BTC) business slumped on decreased customer demand and a fall in Bitcoin prices. The financial services firm primarily generates Bitcoin revenue by providing BTC...
CoinTelegraph
Nansen admits neglecting DeFi plans during the NFT craze
Despite the general downturn in the cryptocurrency markets throughout the year, Ethereum blockchain analytics platform Nansen has continued to report impressive growth numbers. CEO and co-founder Alex Svanevik recently spoke about Nansen’s growth, highlighting that the company has registered over 130 million addresses and has grown 30% despite the crypto...
CoinTelegraph
Antminer S19 XP dropped in a bid to swing crypto miners back into profit
With the Bitcoin (BTC) price moving at a very steady pace during the crypto winter, the return on investment (ROI) on a new mining device seems like a shot in the dark. But a mining expert explained there may be hope for miners to make a comeback to profit. Phil...
CoinTelegraph
Core Scientific increased Bitcoin production by 10% in July amid Texas power cuts
Crypto mining firm Core Scientific reported its operations produced 1,221 Bitcoin (BTC) in July even as the company powered down several times in response to demand on the Texas power grid. In a Friday announcement, Core Scientific said its month-over-month Bitcoin production had increased from 1,106 in June to 1,221...
CoinTelegraph
After four years, Japan brings back its first crypto ATM
Crypto ATMs — or BTMs according to local terminology — are back in Japan after a lengthy four-year hiatus. Local crypto exchange firm Gaia Co., Ltd announced on Tuesday that it will soon roll out BTMs that support Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC).
CoinTelegraph
CME Group plans to launch euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures
Major derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group aims to launch trading for Bitcoin euro and Ether euro futures contracts starting on Aug. 29. In a Thursday announcement, CME Group said that subject to regulatory review, it plans to launch contracts for euro-denominated Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures that will be sized at 5 BTC and 50 ETH per contract. Both contracts will be listed on CME, cash-settled, and based on the CME CF Bitcoin-Euro Reference Rate and CME CF Ether-Euro Reference Rate.
