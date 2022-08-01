ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall Alert: sunscreen has trace amount of carcinogen

WETM 18 News

Windmill blade recycling facility coming to Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A new recycling company in Steuben County hopes to lower the amount of hazardous and recyclable items going to local landfills, specializing in windmill blades and solar panels. The Steuben County Industrial Development Agency said that Momentum of Western New York, LLC is a new company formed in 2022 designed to […]
BATH, NY
NewsChannel 36

Chemung County Updates Public On First Positive Case In County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Chemung County Health Department has an update on the first positive case in the county. The person who tested positive for monkeypox is fully recovered, according to local health officials. They remain the only person to test positive in Chemung County so far. The Health...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
967thevine.com

Heat advisory Thursday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A heat advisory for Tompkins and Tioga Counties. The National Weather Service issuing the urgent weather warning for Thursday. Governor Hochul also sent a notice statewide. High temperatures and humidity can cause heat-related illness, and a heat index reaching or exceeding 100 is expected. Officials advise staying hydrated, staying cool. and checking on the most vulnerable. Never leave pets or children in vehicles. The advisory runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Oneida Shores beach closed until further notice

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Onondaga County Parks website, the beach at Oneida Shores is closed until further notice. The closure is due to high E. coli readings in the water at the beach. A beach is closed when a sample exceeds the 235 E. coli colonies/100...
CICERO, NY
967thevine.com

Cornell professor cites three reasons for falling gas prices

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices have been slowly falling day by day since mid-June. Steven Kyle is an economics professor at Cornell. He says there are a few reasons for the drop. The President’s recent trip overseas also helped. In one month, Ithaca’s gas prices are down...
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Heat Advisories Expected for Twin Tiers This Week

The National Weather Service is cautioning residents all over the Twin Tiers and Central New York that the heat is expected to be back in a couple days along with high humidity, making for potentially health-threatening conditions. NOAA says highs for Binghamton on Thursday, August 4 could reach the mid-nineties...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County reports COVID-19 death

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department has received notification of a COVID-related death, it is the first death released by the Health Department since June 6, 2022. The Health Department said that the individual was a male resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 95. According […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Heat Advisories Issued for Southern Tier Counties

As the National Weather Service in Binghamton hinted on Tuesday, August 2, a Heat Advisory has, indeed, been issued for the region. Early August 3, the local NOAA office issued the advisory from 11 a.m. August 4 to 8 p.m. August 4 with possible heat index values reaching 98 degrees to as high as 102 in lower elevations and urban areas where the humidity combined with hot temperatures are felt the most.
BINGHAMTON, NY
967thevine.com

Fall semester IC move-in will see fewer restrictions

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Students moving into Ithaca College this month will face fewer restrictions. During a virtual meeting for new and returning students last week, Jenny Pickett in the Office of Residential Life said there would be fewer COVID-19 restrictions this year than the last couple years. The...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Local car wash chain plans new Ithaca site

ITHACA, N.Y.—Whether you drive gas or electric, a truck or a compact, there’s a desire to keep one’s car clean. Given New York State’s love of salt, as well as the ubiquitous dust and pollen, regular washing helps remove corrosive grime, protects the paint finish, and prolongs the life of a vehicle. Plus, a lot of people take pride in that just-washed paint shine, even in famously cloudy upstate New York.
ITHACA, NY
967thevine.com

Beverage canning business to bring jobs to Waverly

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) — A major employer is coming to Tioga County. Best Bev is a canning business based in Pennsylvania. The company is investing $15 million to open a facility in Waverly. An Empire State Development grant is being applied for to help with costs. Officials say the...
WAVERLY, NY
967thevine.com

Tompkins County lawmaker links police shortage to politics

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — What’s causing the shortage of police officers? A Tompkins County lawmaker is pointing to politics. Legislator Mike Sigler says not many local politicians have stood up for officers in recent years. He wonders why recruits would want to come to Tompkins County, despite the...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
967thevine.com

Ithaca may extend cameras, add license plate readers on West State Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Safety concerns are mounting on West State Street in Ithaca. Officials are considering ways to cut down on crime in the area. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis says the city is looking into adding license plate readers and extending cameras. But Tompkins County Chairwoman Shawna Black...
ITHACA, NY

