IPD official shares ‘serious concerns’ about potential encampment

967thevine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
967thevine.com
Ithaca may extend cameras, add license plate readers on West State Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Safety concerns are mounting on West State Street in Ithaca. Officials are considering ways to cut down on crime in the area. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis says the city is looking into adding license plate readers and extending cameras. But Tompkins County Chairwoman Shawna Black...
967thevine.com
Speed limit change in the City of Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A speed limit changing in the City of Cortland. The Cortland Police Department informing residents that the speed limit on Clinton Ave. Extension near the intersection of Locust Avenue has been lowered from 40 mph to 30 mph. Patrols will be monitoring speeds in the area.
967thevine.com
Tompkins County lawmaker links police shortage to politics
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — What’s causing the shortage of police officers? A Tompkins County lawmaker is pointing to politics. Legislator Mike Sigler says not many local politicians have stood up for officers in recent years. He wonders why recruits would want to come to Tompkins County, despite the...
967thevine.com
Scammers target Cayuga County residents
AUBURN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Solar Farms New York green energy project in Cayuga County is off to a rocky start thanks to scammers. The Chair of the County Legislature, David Gould, warned the public that door to door canvassers are not affiliated with Solar Farms New York nor county government. Gould’s staff received calls and emails from confused residents about the canvassers and the letter sent out from his office informing them of the project. Gould stressed that all marketing for the project will be done online or by phone. He said residents should not give out personal information and are free to contact law enforcement if one of these imposters comes to their door.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
967thevine.com
North Meadow Street traffic delays Wednesday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Traffic delays expected tomorrow in Ithaca. Repairs at a wastewater pumping station at the intersection of North Meadow Street and West Buffalo Street will reduce traffic on North Meadow Street to one lane in the area. Motorists will not be able to make a right turn onto North Meadow from West Buffalo. Delays are expected from Elmira Road to West Court Street. The work begins at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to be finished by 1 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.
967thevine.com
County considers legal action against Ithaca, as ethics investigation continues
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is considering legal action against Ithaca. The county’s Ethics Advisory Board is waiting on requested material from the city about Reimagining Public Safety. Officials are investigating possible conflicts of interest and payments made during the initial Reimagining process. Board Chairperson Rich John...
967thevine.com
New parking area opens near State Forest in Tompkins County
CAROLINE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new place to park is opening at a State Forest in Tompkins County. The new parking area on Potato Hill State Forest in the Town of Caroline is now open. It provides safe access to Potato Hill, Summerland Farm Preserve, and the Finger Lakes Trail. Construction for the lot was funded by the Finger Lakes Land Trust and permitted and designed by the Department of Environmental Conservation.
967thevine.com
Fall semester IC move-in will see fewer restrictions
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Students moving into Ithaca College this month will face fewer restrictions. During a virtual meeting for new and returning students last week, Jenny Pickett in the Office of Residential Life said there would be fewer COVID-19 restrictions this year than the last couple years. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
967thevine.com
Special Olympics fundraiser breaks record with local help
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A record breaking fundraising campaign. Dunkin’ Donuts says donors turned out last week. The company’s annual Go for the Gold Initiative raised over $50,000 for Special Olympics New York. Officials say that’s a record. The effort was made with coaches, athletes, and...
967thevine.com
Former Northeast Elementary principal given new role in ICSD
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An administrator in the Ithaca City School District is getting a new assignment. Liddy Coyle was named recently Principal on Special Assignment for the district. Miss Coyle served as principal of Northeast Elementary School until several months ago. The district has never publicly stated why she was removed from her role in the school.
967thevine.com
Beverage canning business to bring jobs to Waverly
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) — A major employer is coming to Tioga County. Best Bev is a canning business based in Pennsylvania. The company is investing $15 million to open a facility in Waverly. An Empire State Development grant is being applied for to help with costs. Officials say the...
Comments / 0