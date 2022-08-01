ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Police investigate stabbing near Freedom Trail in Boston

BOSTON — Police are investigating a crime scene in a busy part of downtown Boston where a witness told NewsCenter 5 that a man was stabbed in the back of the neck. Police were dispatched to State Street after a stabbing was reported around 3 p.m. in response to a reported stabbing. The victim they found was taken to a hospital with wounds that are not considered to be life-threatening.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.

NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Number of officers not recertified climbs to 15

Eight more Massachusetts police officers did not earn recertification from the state's police oversight panel, pushing the total number of those rejected to 15 out of more than 8,800 who have or are expected to submit paperwork.
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
suffolkdistrictattorney.com

New Charges for Fields Corner “One-Man Crime Wave” Defendant

BOSTON, August 4, 2022—A man already charged with leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle, and already convicted of an earlier string of crimes around Fields Corner, was arraigned today after DNA connected him to a February robbery, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. THANH LE, 50, who...
BOSTON, MA
suffolkdistrictattorney.com

Man Arraigned in June Assault that Left Victim in ICU

BOSTON, August 3, 2022—A man from Ireland was arraigned today in connection with an unprovoked attack that left one victim at risk of losing a kidney, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. CIARAN MCFAUL, 28, who is from Ireland but maintains a South Boston address, was arraigned today in the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Roxbury congregation meets with DA, FBI to discuss safety after white supremacist marches

BOSTON – Members of Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury had an open and honest conversation with the Suffolk County district attorney and FBI about the safety of Black churches a month after white supremacists marched through downtown Boston. "We denounce those who came wearing khaki pants, dark blue jeans and white gaiters covering their face," Rev. Willie Bodrick II told reporters outside his church. He's describing members of the hate group Patriot Front, who were seen over the Fourth of July weekend clashing with a Black man. Bodrick said he's no stranger to racism or hate. "We've always been on alert recognizing that these...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigate shooting scene on Esmond Street in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person has been taken to the hospital from a shooting scene on Esmond Street in Roxbury. Police were seen putting up crime scene tape as they were investigating. A car was also towed from that scene but police have not said how that is connected. No...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police searching for missing girl

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl who went missing from Roxbury. Nah-Tayleigh Brown has not been seen since July 29 at around 6 p.m. and she was wearing a black shirt, black pants and rainbow Crocs. Officers spoke...
BOSTON, MA
suffolkdistrictattorney.com

Man Arraigned for Striking Two BPD Officers at Parade

BOSTON, August 1, 2022— The man who drove his car through a police barricade at the Puerto Rican Festival Parade and injured two Boston Police officers was arraigned today, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. JAMAUREE HAYGOOD, 28, of Dorchester, appeared in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County District attorney aids investigation that leads to prison sentence for Massachusetts drug trafficker

BOSTON – A Massachusetts drug trafficker was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. 38-year-old Hassan Monroe was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to six years in prison and four years of supervised release. On Feb. 17, 2022, Monroe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Monroe purchased and distributed wholesale quantities of cocaine and is estimated to have distributed over one kilogram of cocaine and 200 grams of cocaine base.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two arrested, one wanted, in Massachusetts convenience store robbery

Two have been arrested, and one is wanted, concerning a Massachusetts convenience store robbery. According to Pembroke Police, on July 25th just before 8:00 p.m., Officers of the Pembroke Police Department responded to an alarm at 95 Church Street, Muckey’s Super Mart. On arrival, employees reported the store had...
PEMBROKE, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA bus catches fire in Boston

BOSTON – Two MBTA employees were taken to the hospital after a bus caught fire in Boston Thursday afternoon. It happened at the MBTA Arborway bus yard just outside of Forest Hills. The MBTA said the out of service bus had just returned to the yard when the flames were noticed. MBTA employees attempted to put out the fire but were unsuccessful. The Boston Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames. Two MBTA employees were taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.  
BOSTON, MA

