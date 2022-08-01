Nail trends come and go almost as quickly as it feels like the summer is passing by. If anything, their fleeting nature is all the more reason to get in on the fun while you can. Lately, your IG feed has probably seen an influx of nail trends like French manicures, milk bath nails, and, of course, the viral Hailey Bieber “glazed donut” nails. The pearlescent look has been absolutely everywhere thanks to Bieber and her nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, including iterations like lavender and neon yellow. Now, Ganzorigt has used her skills to create Vanessa Hudgens’ chrome rose gold nails, which might just be the prettiest thing you see all day.

