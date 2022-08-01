Read on www.thezoereport.com
Vanessa Hudgens’ New Chrome Manicure Is The Opulent Big Sister To Glazed Donut Nails
Nail trends come and go almost as quickly as it feels like the summer is passing by. If anything, their fleeting nature is all the more reason to get in on the fun while you can. Lately, your IG feed has probably seen an influx of nail trends like French manicures, milk bath nails, and, of course, the viral Hailey Bieber “glazed donut” nails. The pearlescent look has been absolutely everywhere thanks to Bieber and her nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, including iterations like lavender and neon yellow. Now, Ganzorigt has used her skills to create Vanessa Hudgens’ chrome rose gold nails, which might just be the prettiest thing you see all day.
Lizzo’s Half-Pony Waves Are Equally Suited For The Beach & The Red Carpet
The thought of dealing with Lizzo’s stuffed schedule, infinite commitments, and never-ending meetings sounds exhausting, but the recording-star-turned-mogul is so good at making it all look easy. In fact, even ahead of her upcoming nationwide tour, the “About Damn Time” singer doesn’t miss an opportunity for fun — or to flex her creativity and passion for aesthetics with a new look. Lizzo’s half-ponytail in a new Instagram post showing off the latest Yitty goods is more than just an especially pretty hairstyle — it might just be the ultimate going-out hairstyle, and the solution to virtually all pre-event, what-should-I-do-with-my-hair panics.
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
Jennette McCurdy says she was pressured to try alcohol while underage to give the 'iCarly' cast 'a little edge' like the 'Victorious' stars
In her new memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," the star said that "The Creator" told her: "The 'Victorious' kids get drunk together all the time."
Emily Ratajkowski Ditched Her Usual Mom Uniform For This Comfortable Look
If you’re a fan of Emily Ratajkowski, you’re likely familiar with her public appearances around New York City. She’s typically walking her pup Colombo or pushing her son Sly in a stroller, all while wearing cute bodycon mini dresses or crop tops with pants. For the model, these moments where she strolls around the neighborhood are an opportunity for her to showcase her personal style and provide her fans with easy-to-wear outfit ideas. Her usual formula is relatively simple: slip into a form-fitting dress and chunky sneakers. But in an unexpected twist, Ratajkowski wore sweatpants for her afternoon walk with her son on August 2, confirming that loungewear can, in fact, be fashionable and flattering when styled properly.
Anne Hathaway’s Slingback Sandals Merge Comfort With Fashion
Footwear is about two elements: first, function (of course) as it’s crucial that your shoes keep you feeling comfortable and supported while you walk around the neighborhood, attend events, or work out. Second, they’re about appearance and are often utilized as the finishing touch to complete an ensemble. However, it can be a challenge to find shoes that truly do both. Luckily, the search for a style that is both practical and fashion-forward has come to an end, as Anne Hathaway’s slingback sandals just proved that you can have a shoe that checks off both these boxes.
In A Throwback Photo, Sophie Turner Wore A Crop Top To Let Her Baby Bump Shine
In case you missed it: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recently welcomed their second baby, a daughter. And, while her pregnancy is over, everyone — including the actor herself — reminisced over her next-level maternity outfits. (She previously sported everything from trendy crochet hats to comfort-forward fuzzy slippers while expecting her second child.) In this group of notable ensembles was Turner’s crop top meets baby bump moment. She posted this outfit via a throwback photo on Instagram and captioned the old pic: “full of baby.”
Aubrey Plaza’s Latest Hairstyle Totally Transformed Her Retro Curtain Bangs
Aubrey Plaza might have built her career on quirky (and often deliciously dark) comedy projects but don’t let her I-know-a-secret smirk and scene-ruling roles fool you. Between her thick, rich brunette waves and penchant for vintage-tinged everything, Plaza’s a classic glamour girl — and the sophisticated looks seen all through her Emily The Criminal press tour are rife for recreation. Aubrey Plaza’s retro bob at her most recent promotional appearance would look just as fitting on a ‘60s silver screen siren. Paired with Plaza’s daytime-appropriate smoky eye and breezy linen outfit, there’s more than enough contemporary charm to go around. In a way, it feels almost representative of Plaza herself — by being both trendy and timeless, she’s able to look utterly at home in any role from any era.
Sydney Sweeney Just Got 2022’s Version Of ‘The Rachel’ Haircut
Routine as they are, never discount the aesthetic significance (and the confidence-boosting properties) of a fresh, kind-of-major haircut. A serious chop can feel extreme and trims can feel inconsequential but an in-between cut — like Sydney Sweeney’s new lob haircut — allows just enough room for revitalization. Sweeney unveiled her new haircut in an oh-so-casual Instagram photo of herself post-glam. Wrapped in a fluffy spa robe pulled down around her shoulders, Sweeney’s formerly ultra-long hair looks five inches shorter than the rib-dusting waves she wore to a baseball game just days earlier.
