The Canon EOS R7 at ISO 12,800 Is Fantastic
We’re currently working on our Canon EOS R7 review, and we’re finding some incredibly fascinating things about this camera. Something really surprising us is the high ISO output from this 32.5MP APS-C sensor. We’ve been testing the camera for sports and wildlife photography. And what’s truly amazing us is how it performs at high ISOs. In fact, at ISO 12,800, it’s surprisingly clean.
How the Leica Q3 Can Make Every Leica Fan Excited
As it is, Leica can’t keep the Q2 in stock. It’s an excellent camera wedding photographers and photojournalists really love. Quite honestly, it’s probably the best full-frame point and shoot camera on the market. But there are ways that Leica could improve it. Amid all the reports going around right now, we’re weighing in to give our own thoughts on this. So, how can the Leica Q3 improve on the Q2?
Autel Gave Its App a Makeover and Improved the Evo Nano Plus
Autel has created a lot of fun in a cute little drone package with the Evo Nano Plus. It is a great option that all skill levels will enjoy. This drone is also under 250g, which alleviates a lot of bureaucracy. It produces fantastic images and induces perma-grin for its users, so don’t be fooled by the entry-level price tag.
Only a Few Hours Left to Enter to Win a Sony a7 IV!
Act now! The contest ends tonight! We’ve been working really hard on offering something brand new to our readers. And now, we’re ready to announce one of the biggest things in The Phoblographer’s 13 year history. If you’ve already purchased our subscription through our app, then you’re already entered in the drawing to get some big things. But if you haven’t bought our $24.99/year subscription, you’re going to want to. Today, we’re introducing membership perks for our audience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warning: Camera Speed is Out of Control. The Need for 75 fps is Limited
The camera industry has been locked in a megapixel race for years. But, there’s another specification that has companies dueling for bragging rights: Burst speed. With 50 megapixels no longer out of the ordinary, the focus seems to have turned to just how fast a camera can snap those high-resolution pictures. The Sony a9 stunned with 20 fps shots — only to outdo themselves later on with the Sony a1. Then the Canon EOS R3 and Nikon Z9 hit 30 fps with options to go even faster. And then Panasonic laughed — and launched 75 fps on the GH6.
It’s Not A Crucial Update – Sony a7 IV Firmware Update
Sony enthusiasts continue to be enamored with the versatile Sony a7 IV. We reviewed it when the camera debuted, and I thoroughly enjoyed its capabilities. The human and animal detection with eye AF is snappy. It was always fast to achieve focus and produce beautiful images. Its main drawback was that it froze when shooting bracketed and produced color noise in low ISO.
The Best Full Frame Cameras for Street Photography
Personally speaking, I’d reach for an APS-C camera from Fujifilm for street photography. But lots of photographers only want to go for full-frame options. Guess what? We’ve tested loads of them for just that. So when we say that these are the best full frame cameras for street photography, we really mean it. You’re not going to find anything better than these. They’re the best balance of so many different things.
The Godox Lux Senior is One of the Most Exciting Flashes of Modern Times
It’s sometimes really hard to get excited about flashes. But the Godox Lux Senior is not only completely different from most of what’s out there, but it looks super cool. Trailing on the success of the Lux Junior announcement, the Godox Lux Senior holistically embraces the retro look and design. But it also brings some modern advancements. And if you were a fan of the old Vivitar 283 or Vivitar 285 flash, then you’ll probably really like the Godox Lux Senior.
Lightroom Classic Review. New Features. More Possibilities (Mid 2022)
For years, Adobe Lightroom has been the pinnacle workhorse for photographers. The interface is clean, simple to use, and batch editing significantly cuts down on precious editing time. But then it seemed that Adobe became complacent as Lightroom stagnated. Users contemplated jumping ship, and Adobe has swept in with some massive updates for Lightroom.
The Promising New Nikon Z30 Has an Instant Rebate!
There are a few Nikon rebates that are coming to an end next week! For starters, the brand new Nikon Z30 is available with a lens and a rebate. There are other Nikon cameras and lenses with rebates too right now. In fact, there’s quite a bit available at various price points; which means that there’s something for everyone. Take a look after the jump!
Laowa 25mm F0.95 Review: Beautiful Bokeh of Your Dreams
I truly believe that the Micro Four Thirds format is host to some of the most fascinating lenses out there. It’s also the oldest mirrorless camera system besides the Leica M. Lots of third party lenses, like the Laowa 25mm f0.95, help give it desirable flavor. Compared to Voigtlander’s competitor, more photographers might want to reach for the Laowa optic instead. Besides the beautiful lens character and affordable price, photographers will adore the Apochromatic lens element and all it does.
Tamron’s Best Lenses Are on a Special Flash Sale
There’s a limited flash sale going on with Tamron’s best lenses, so you’ll need to act fast. Additionally, Tamron’s Instant Savings are back now! If you’re looking for weather-resistant, affordable lenses with nice image quality, then you’re in luck. They’ve got lots of fantastic options for Sony photographers who use full-frame and APS-C cameras. Looking for a constant aperture zoom? They’ve got one. Or maybe you’re on the search for a good, small prime lens. Well, if that’s the case, take a look at what we’ve got below.
The New Phase One Tilt-Shift Lens Will Cost You $11,990
If you look at the new Phase One announcement in one light, it’s nice to know they’re producing a tilt-shift lens. But, it’s for a camera system no one really thinks about or mentions these days. Alas, the new XT-Rodenstock HR Digaron-W 4.0/40mm Tilt lens is probably a piece of gear lots of folks will read about, but probably won’t purchase. At nearly $12,000 I don’t think many folks will purchase it. And for the record, we’ve got readers purchasing some expensive Leica gear.
ProGrade CFExpress Cobalt Review. It’s Survival Tested!
CFExpress cards are made for quickly recording large files. But, storing 5.7K video, or long bursts of RAW files can create another problem: heat. The ProGrade Digital CFExpress Cobalt Type B series uses a metal casing and thermal throttling to help the memory card handle those high heats. As a result, the ProGrade boasts speeds higher than many competing models, with a 1500 MB/s write speed while many others top out at 1200 MB/s.
We All Need Some Lensbaby Magic in Our Camera Bag
Critical focus is the plague of this decade. I look at myself sometimes and I am ashamed. The first thing I do with any new piece of gear the second I put my hands on it is shoot a frame and punch in to see all the details, all those glorious megapixels. Manufacturers drove the conversation there, and we followed: how many focusing points, how fast can it detect an eye, a car, or a squirrel behind the bushes. How many super ED mega corrected glass elements? Let us zoom in and check if the iris is tack sharp and not the eyelashes. Regardless of your genre or photography background, if you have been doing this long enough, you are bound to get bored at some point. That’s why I’ve been getting into Lensbaby products.
This Nikon Lens Does a Fine Job for Wildlife Photography
Slap the Nikon Z 70-200mm f2.8 lens on your camera, set it to DX mode, and you’ll have a wonderful option for photographing birds. What’s more, astrophotographers and landscape photographers are bound to like the Nikon 14-24mm f2.8 lens. But there’s more! If you haven’t tried the Nikon 40mm f2, then you’re seriously missing out! There are a few Nikon rebates coming to an end next week! For starters, the brand new Nikon Z30 is available with a lens and a rebate. And there are other Nikon cameras and lenses with rebates too right now. In fact, there’s quite a bit available at various price points, which means there’s something for everyone. Take a look after the jump!
Clinically Clean Lenses Are Destroying What Makes Cameras Special
Years ago when I started this website, the photo industry had a need for clinically clean lenses. Camera manufacturers leaned into it harder and harder. Sometimes, they’ve even made up their own problems. For example, when did anyone ever have an issue with onion bokeh? Since the beginning of image creation, no one ever hated how the bokeh looked. But then camera manufacturers had to go create a new way of polishing lenses to prevent it. And at the end of it all, I believe they’re going to drive themselves into the ground.
The Tiffen Pro Mist Black Filters Can Adorn Your Leica Lenses Now
One of the coolest things about the Tiffen Pro Mist Black filters is that they soften the images of today’s otherwise sterile lenses. But if you combine them with Fujifilm or Leica lenses, you’re in for a treat. Recently, Tiffen announced that the Pro Mist Black filters are coming in 39mm filter thread options now. And if you combine that with some of Fujifilm’s smallest prime lenses, you’re going to have a whole lot of fun.
Amazing! The Canon EOS R3 Eye AF Works on Butterflies
When I first tried out the Canon EOS R3, I was blown away by the autofocus performance. With the R3, Canon has not only mastered what mirrorless cameras traditionally struggle with — autofocusing in the dark — but manages to keep up with a 30 fps burst and quickly lock focus on even the eyes of an animal.
New Sony a7s III Firmware Is a Freebie Targeting Better Focus
The Sony a7s is Sony’s low-light powerhouse because of a low megapixel count that creates cleaner images at high ISOs. That and 4K video features make the camera ideal for hybrid shooters, journalism, and documentary work. But the camera just got a bit of an upgrade. The latest firmware, 2.10, improves eye detection autofocus and operational stability.
