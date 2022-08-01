Critical focus is the plague of this decade. I look at myself sometimes and I am ashamed. The first thing I do with any new piece of gear the second I put my hands on it is shoot a frame and punch in to see all the details, all those glorious megapixels. Manufacturers drove the conversation there, and we followed: how many focusing points, how fast can it detect an eye, a car, or a squirrel behind the bushes. How many super ED mega corrected glass elements? Let us zoom in and check if the iris is tack sharp and not the eyelashes. Regardless of your genre or photography background, if you have been doing this long enough, you are bound to get bored at some point. That’s why I’ve been getting into Lensbaby products.

ELECTRONICS ・ 21 DAYS AGO