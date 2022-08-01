ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

fordhamsports.com

Ryan Greenhagen Named to the 2022 Buck Buchanan Watch List

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham senior linebacker Ryan Greenhagen was named to the 2022 Buck Buchanan Watch List it was announced today. He is one of 35 players named to the list, one of three from the Patriot League. The Buck Buchanan Award is presented annually by Stats Perform to...
