PUBLIC NOTICE - Zoning Hearing Board public hearings on August 2, 2022

www.westvincenttwp.org
Related
Santarsiero secures grants for Snipes Farm & Education Center
Sen. Steve Santarisiero recently secured two state grants to support Snipes Farm & Education Center’s mission to share produce with seniors in the community and provide education to low-income children through its summer camp program. A $100,000 grant was used to purchase a refrigerated food delivery vehicle and an...
St. Petersburg housing protesters hold ‘sleep-in,’ demand vote on rent control
ST. PETERSBURG — Demonstrators laid out picnic blankets, brought out Domino’s pizza and filled coolers with ice on the grassy patch across from City Hall on Wednesday evening. The smell of bug spray hung in the air as 30 people settled in for the night, holding an emergency “sleep-in” to demand that the City Council declare a housing state of emergency.
Comments / 0