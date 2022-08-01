Read on www.vieravoice.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynews13.com
Melbourne hotel tenants blindsided by eviction notice
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Dozens of tenants at a Melbourne hotel are scrambling to find a new place to live after being told they will be evicted by next week. Around 40-50 tenants at Rider’s On The Storm Inn say they did not receive a written notice and were told they have to be out within the week.
click orlando
‘I’m really excited for him:’ Staff react to Melbourne businessman launching into space
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The staff at Pineapple’s in Melbourne were excited Wednesday evening — just hours before their boss is scheduled to launch into space. Brevard County businessman Steve Young is set to launch inside Blue Origin’s New Shepard capsule Thursday morning from a Texas launch site.
Don't drive through the I-4 deadzone heading to Sanford, Florida
The I-4 East in Floridaformulanone Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license. Moving to Florida has taught me there is a lot of culture to absorb here. Even after a year of living in the heart of Orlando, I feel I’ve barely scratched the surface of all the interesting and often terrifyingly spooky stories that come out of this fun-loving and beautiful state. Sometimes it’s weird to think that if I hopped in the car and drove for about twenty minutes in any direction right now, I’m going to run into multiple super haunted places.
Glamping At This Florida Ranch Will Make You Feel Like You're In An Old Western Film
There's a glamping resort in Florida located at a ranch near Orlando, and it doesn't look anything like the Sunshine State. Forget the beaches, this campsite looks like the set of an Old Western film and it's so charming!. Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo has various different stays, like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 3, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
sebastiandaily.com
HALO No-Kill Rescue “Clear The Shelters” Pet Adoption Campaign
HALO No-Kill Rescue is having a “Clear The Shelters” pet adoption campaign throughout the month of August. During the entire month all adoption fees will be covered by an anonymous donor. Shelters across the nation have been struggling as surrender rates increase, and adoption rates decrease. Thankfully, an...
WESH
Brevard County business owner flies to the edge of space
A Central Florida man was on the New Shepard rocket when it blasted off. Melbourne business owner Steve Young bought a ticket to fly in December. Young said he is not allowed to reveal how much he paid for the trip. Young is the third Central Floridian to fly to...
3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida
There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sebastiandaily.com
What was this building for in Sebastian?
What was this building originally intended to be in Sebastian, Florida? It’s now the Pareidolia Brewing Company. Have you ever been to the Pareidolia Brewing Company in Sebastian?. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with everything going on in Sebastian, Florida.
Kona Poké to Open Another Restaurant in Melbourne
Kona Poké offers quick and convenient build-your-own poké bowls
click orlando
Bingo: This Titusville ministry took a gamble on community and everyone’s a winner
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Many churches and nonprofits with a mission to help the less fortunate struggle to pay for those services. But one Brevard County ministry has found a unique way to fundraise. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. When LifePointe Ministries decided to build a...
WESH
More travelers using smaller Central Florida airports
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A perfect storm has caused travel chaos across Central Florida this summer with people heading back out after the pandemic, staffing shortages and extreme weather. Smaller airports might hold the answer to smoother travel. With the air travel chaos, bigger is not always better when deciding...
Florida braces for crowds for NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch
Tourism officials in Florida's Space Coast are expecting a massive influx of tourists for the upcoming Artemis 1 moon mission, the first launch for NASA's Space Launch System rocket.
Florida Forest Service Orlando battles two brush fires in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two brush fires broke out in Brevard County Wednesday, Florida Forest Service Orlando said in a series of tweets. Structures are still endangered at the Honeysuckle Fire and it has jumped to over 40 acres. FFS Orlando said the first wildfire, the Moss Rose Fire...
5 great seafood places in Florida
What do you usually eat when you travel to Florida? If the answer is seafood, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit in Florida if you want to enjoy fresh and delicious food. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have amazing online reviews. The service is great, the atmosphere is nice, and the food is absolutely delicious. What more could you ask for? If you have never visited these five amazing seafood places in Florida, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. All of them are great for a casual meal with friends or family member but are also a great option if you're looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Famous musician siblings coming to Cocoa Beach
BREVARD COUNTY — A gifted brother-and-sister duo are bringing their talent to Cocoa Beach this weekend for an unforgettable concert. The Space Coast Symphony Orchestra presents Jacob Velazquez and Skylar Rae in the “Jake n’ Sky Show.” The concert will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Riverside Presbyterian Church, 3400 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach.
thenextmiami.com
Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever
Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
click orlando
More storms pop up in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida on Wednesday will see another day with increased rain chances that will linger into the evening. A flood warning is in effect until midnight for Marion County due to excessive rainfall. Expect a 60% coverage of showers and storms from Wednesday through Saturday. Rain...
CBS News
Five Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires
MIAMI - While jackpot winning ticket in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky Floridians also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: MedFast Urgent Care PA Susan Hatfield Discusses Injuries at the Beach, Including Lacerations, Fishhooks, Jellyfish Stings and More
WATCH: Worried about wounds from injuries at the beach: lacerations, fishhooks, jellyfish stings, etc? Here’s a MedFast Medical Minute with Susan Hatfield, PA. with important tips for when you’re out at the barrier islands. Go to any one of 14 Medfast locations across the Space Coast when you need help seven days a week.
Comments / 0