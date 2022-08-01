Read on www.myaustinminnesota.com
Austin VFW Post #1216 baseball team goes 1-1 on first day of state tournament
The Austin VFW Post #1216 baseball team, one of three teams representing District 1 opened the 2022 Minnesota State VFW baseball tournament at Marcusen Park Thursday morning versus Champlin Park from District 7, and Champlin Park righthander Carter Steffan struck out 12 while pitching a complete game 1-hitter to help lead his squad to a 3-0 win.
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony drug sale charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man who sold a total of 27.807 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Austin on November 12th, 2020 has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court. 36-year old Joseph Perry White was arrested in September 2021 on a felony charge of 2nd degree...
Mower County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office reminds voters of August 9th State Primary Election
The Mower County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office reminds voters in the county that Tuesday,. Mower County Auditor/Treasurer Scott Felten stated in a news release that unique to this year’s primary election is that on the back side of the state primary ballot will be the special general election for the vacancy in Minnesota Congressional District 1 of the U.S. House of Representatives. The vacancy was created when Representative Jim Hagedorn passed away in February. The top voter getter for each political party from the May 24 special primary election is listed on the ballot now.
