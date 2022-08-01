The Mower County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office reminds voters in the county that Tuesday,. Mower County Auditor/Treasurer Scott Felten stated in a news release that unique to this year’s primary election is that on the back side of the state primary ballot will be the special general election for the vacancy in Minnesota Congressional District 1 of the U.S. House of Representatives. The vacancy was created when Representative Jim Hagedorn passed away in February. The top voter getter for each political party from the May 24 special primary election is listed on the ballot now.

MOWER COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO