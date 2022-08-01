Atlanta's Music Midtown cancelled

Music Midtown 2022 has been canceled, according to the festival’s website.

The festival took to social media to announce its decision to cancel the massive music festival that takes place in Atlanta each year.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year,” organizers said in a statement. “We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon.”

According to the website, ticket holders will receive refunds within the next 24 hours to the original method of payment.

Many are speculating the reason behind the cancellation being Georgia’s firearm laws. The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported the cancellation is “linked to a recent appeals court ruling related to the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s ability to restrict guns from its property, and broader concerns about firearms at the festival.”

Georgia law allows guns in public parks, but in 2019, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled the Atlanta Botanical Gardens had the right to ban guns because it has a “long-term lease to use its land.” That decision was affirmed earlier this year.

Atlanta city council president Doug Shipman called the decision a “sad day in Atlanta.”

This year’s festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 17-18 at Piedmont Park with headliners My Chemical Romance, Future, Jack White and Fallout Boy.

