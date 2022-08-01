County resident recalls Atlantic Resolve rotation to Poland

Major Cody Fields, right, returned home with the Devil Brigade from their Atlantic Resolve rotation to Poland. To the left are his wife, Tara Fields, and daughter, Jordyn Fields. Courtesy Photo

For 11 months, Major Cody Fields with the Devil Brigade worked and led training exercises in Toruń, Poland with North Atlantic Treaty Organization partnering militaries. The rotation was part of the Atlantic Resolve. Now back with his family the Abilene area, Fields recounted his duties and the people he interacted with during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fields is a battalion operations officer for 1-5 Field Artillery in the First Brigade Double Brigade. He and the rest of the Devil Brigade left Ft. Riley for Europe in August 2021. The rotation was scheduled to last for nine months, but ended up being 11 months. The brigade was stationed in Lithuania, Estonia, Romania and mostly Poland. This Atlantic Resolve rotation was Fields’ first.