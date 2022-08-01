Abilene receives money from national opioid settlement

Distributed by the state attorney general’s office, Abilene has received its first funds from the national opioid settlement. The amount the city received is $1,504.71. Ron Marsh, city manager, said the city received the funds last week.

Last year, Kansas passed House Bill 2412, the Kansas Fights Addiction Act, on how the funds will be distributed. Basically, the bill reads the state will place the funds from the settlement in a municipalities fights addiction fund. The attorney general’s office will then calculate the amount of funds for each municipality that participated in the settlement whenever the state receives the funds.