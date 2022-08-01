Illinois to get $760 million in opioid settlement

Read on www.kpvi.com
Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud
(The Center Square) – The federal government issued a scathing report on the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s failure to disclose misspending during the pandemic. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General highlights Illinois for failing to submit required information on the...
Kentucky among worst in US for health care, despite high marks for access
(The Center Square) – A recent study gave Kentucky low marks for health care quality and outcomes, even though the state earned a high ranking for access to care. The report, from personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, ranked Kentucky 43rd overall for the quality of care. In compiling the rankings, the study looked at outcomes, cost and access, using data from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
New report shows Illinois is ranked third for outbound migration
(The Center Square) – Data from a moving website shows the outmigration from Illinois has continued this year. According to the moving website moveBuddha, data for state-to-state moves shows that for every 42 moves into Illinois there are 100 moving out, the third highest outbound interest in the country this year, behind New York and California.
Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair
(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
Stop producing 'forever chemicals' says Illinois Environmental Council
(The Center Square) – The national conversation about forever chemicals just hit home for many Illinoisans as testing found at least eight million residents get water from a utility where per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were found. When six out of every 10 Prairie State residents turn on...
Pennsylvania's economic, population problems getting more attention from state leaders
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has struggled to spur population and economic growth, but recent efforts from political leaders of all stripes show the issues are getting more serious attention. “Pittsburgh is losing people, jobs, and investment. The city still hasn’t recovered pre-pandemic employment and has a problem of...
Missouri auditor releases report on state's $5.49B spending of federal COVID funds
(The Center Square) – Missouri spent $5.49 billion in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $699 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds during the last 25 months, according to a report from Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. The report states Missouri...
Governor signs Indiana's near-total abortion ban into law
Gov. Eric Holcomb waited barely one hour after Hoosier lawmakers gave final approval to the state's near-total abortion ban late Friday night to sign the measure into law. In a statement, the Republican chief executive praised the members of the Republican-controlled General Assembly for their "thorough and thoughtful debate on Senate Enrolled Act 1," and celebrated the enactment of the "once-in-a-generation legislation" that passed the Senate, 28-19, and cleared the House, 62-38.
Nearly all abortions banned in Indiana
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 1 late Friday night, banning nearly all abortions in Indiana. Holcomb released a statement after 11 p.m. Friday night, around an hour after the Senate sent him the final bill and more than 12 hours after the House began discussing amendments earlier in the day.
Indiana General Assembly approves near-total abortion ban, now up to governor
The government of Indiana is on the verge of mandating every Hoosier woman who becomes pregnant to carry the pregnancy to term and deliver a baby, unless the pregnancy involves a life-altering trauma. On Friday, the Republican-controlled House voted 62-38 to approve Senate Enrolled Act 1, sending the measure back...
Parson plows through backlog of requests for clemency
Facing a backlog of more than 3,500 applications, Gov. Mike Parson has granted clemency to more people than any Missouri governor in the past four decades. Clemency, an umbrella term that encompasses pardons, reprieves and commutations of prison sentences, is a selective process. In Missouri, officials say it's also color blind.
Del. Metzgar: Setting the Record Straight
During my time in public office, I have been guided by certain moral principles. I have said this many times. When I cast a vote on the House Floor, I am not only voting for the people in my legislative district but for 6 million Marylanders. There are candidates running...
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wisconsin
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Planned Parenthood, ACLU drop legal challenge to 24-hour waiting period for abortions in Iowa
DES MOINES — Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union are dropping their legal challenge of Iowa’s 24-hour waiting period on abortions, which the state Supreme Court allowed to go into effect in June, the groups announced Friday. Instead of pursuing the litigation, the groups said they...
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Minnesota
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Hutchinson tags surplus for tax relief, school safety grants
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking lawmakers to pass reductions in the corporate and income taxes and establish a $50 million grant program for school safety when they meet Tuesday in a special session. The money will come from a $1.6 billion surplus from fiscal year...
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Vermont
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Vermont using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Three Washington metros could see steep drop in home prices
(The Center Square) – High gas prices and increasingly expensive groceries aren’t the only concerns for Washingtonians experiencing an economy that has seen two consecutive quarters of negative growth, the traditional definition of a recession. Housing is also an issue during the economic downturn. A recent report by...
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Oklahoma
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
$600K grants boost language learning in Indiana schools
(The Center Square) – Students in 21 Indiana school districts will take part in immersive language learning this year with help from nearly $600,000 in grants awarded by the Indiana Department of Education. Language immersion programs provide at least half of student instruction in a language other than English....
