Royals pitcher Amir Garrett tosses water on White Sox fan at U.S. Cellular Field
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett threw water at a White Sox fan who apparently was heckling him Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.Video posted on Twitter shows Garrett tossing the water at a fan sitting behind the visiting team's dugout. It's unclear what either Garrett or a fan in a gray shirt are saying to each other during the altercation, when Garrett threw what appeared to be a cup of water on the fan, also hitting a young fan sitting behind him.After the game, Garrett wrote about the altercation on Twitter, saying, "Listen the disrespect is...
Jose Quintana trade details: Cardinals plunder Pirates pitching staff
The St. Louis Cardinals needed a pitching upgrade, and they acquired one in Jose Quintana of the Pittsburgh Pirates. It hasn’t been the Bucs year, to say the least. But the Pirates could prove useful for contenders, as they have several veterans on expiring contracts. Quintana is one of those vets.
Tommy La Stella not in Giants' Monday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. La Stella is being replaced at second base by Wilmer Flores versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 137 plate appearances this season, La Stella has a .250 batting average with a...
Dodgers at Giants: Lineups, Pregame Notes and More for August 2
The Dodgers are coming off their first win at Oracle Park in a 8-2 route on Monday and there fifth win in a row. The Dodgers were on fire all across their lineup and will look to keep the same momentum going as they stretch out their season series against their NL West Rivals.
Reds' Jake Fraley sitting versus Marlins Monday
The Cincinnati Reds did not list Jake Fraley in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Fraley will take the evening off while Albert Almora Jr. covers right field for the Reds and bats eighth against the Marlins. Our models project Fraley to make 77 more plate...
David Villar in San Francisco's lineup on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder David Villar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Villar is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Villar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Tyler Nevin not in Orioles' lineup Monday
The Baltimore Orioles did not list Tyler Nevin as a starter for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Nevin will take the night off while Ramon Urias covers third base and Rougned Odor starts at second base and bats fifth. Our models project Nevin to make 97 more plate appearances...
Brewers trade All-Star closer Josh Hader to Padres
The best reliever in the NL Central over the last five seasons is headed west. The Brewers are trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres, according to multiple reports, including ESPN's Jeff Passan. Hader, who's been in trade rumors in recent offseasons, earned his fourth All-Star nod this season...
Cardinals Acquire LHP Jose Quintana From Pirates
St. Louis added some needed pitching depth ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.
Devin Williams has brutal reaction to Josh Hader trade
The Milwaukee Brewers unexpectedly traded reliever Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres on Monday, and Brewers reliever Devin Williams did not seem too happy with the move. The Padres sent left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and right-hander Dinelson Lamet to Milwaukee for Hader.
Cubs Promote Catcher Moises Ballesteros to Low-A Myrtle Beach
With one Venezuelan catcher halfway out the door involved heavily in potential trade rumors, another in the Chicago Cubs’ system has earned a promotion. According to his Instagram story, 2020-21 International signing Moises Ballesteros was at Pelicans Ballpark in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the home for the Cubs’ Low-A affiliate. The Pelicans also updated the roster on their website with Ballesteros’s name included.
