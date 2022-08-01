ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toya Bush-Harris & Dr. Eugene Harris Respond to Accusation Made by Dr. Heavenly Kimes

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 4 days ago
urbanbellemag.com

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe Says Dr. Heavenly Kimes Told Her Quad Webb Slept with Married Men?

YouTube has become a source of drama for Dr. Heavenly Kimes. “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly Kimes thought she could speak her mind on her YouTube channel about what happens on and off of the show between cast members. However, her success on YouTube has cost her some friendships along the way. And as it stands, she is currently not on good terms with Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Quad Webb. When it comes to Contessa, Contessa is upset about what Heavenly said about her marriage. After she was asked her thoughts in a YouTube session, Heavenly accused Dr. Scott Metcalfe of being emotionally and verbally abusive. So Contessa backed off from the friendship. She also planned an intervention so all of the women could call out Heavenly for the comments she’s made about all of them.
E! News

Would Married to Medicine's Dr. Heavenly Ever Join Real Housewives of Atlanta? She Says…

Watch: Would Married to Medicine's Dr. Heavenly Ever Join RHOA?. The doctor called and a change of shows is not in order. For nine seasons, Dr. Heavenly Kimes has opened up her life for Married to Medicine cameras. But as she continues documenting her reality as a dentist, mother, wife and friend, the 51-year-old has developed some strong relationships with The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast.
Reality Tea

Quad Webb Says Heavenly Kimes And Contessa Metcalfe Will Never Be Friends After Failed Friendship Intervention On Married To Medicine

If you’ve been keeping up with Married to Medicine for the past 9 seasons, then you know Dr. Heavenly Kimes’ mouth can get her into a bit of trouble amongst the ladies. Whether it’s her many low-blows, coming for someone’s mother, or inserting herself into other’s marriages as a relationship expert, Dr. Heavenly definitely puts on […] The post Quad Webb Says Heavenly Kimes And Contessa Metcalfe Will Never Be Friends After Failed Friendship Intervention On Married To Medicine appeared first on Reality Tea.
urbanbellemag.com

Former ‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Engaged?

Dr. Gregory Lunceford and Quad Webb’s divorce was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb was very open about her marriage to Dr. Gregory Lunceford on the show. They clashed over many things. One topic that was a sore spot for them was having children. Gregory wanted to be a parent. However, Quad said she had reservations. For her, it didn’t make sense for them to bring children into the world when they were having so many issues in their marriage. And most of the time they struggled to get along. Regardless, they did try to work out their issues. They asked for help from other couples they formed friendships with. Plus, therapy was also something they utilized to see if they could get to the root of their problems.
Person
Scott Metcalfe
POPSUGAR

Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise

It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider

He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara’s College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter’s Future

Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
Popculture

Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show

The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
