Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s fun (and free!) production of “Twelfth Night” is well suited for outdoor performances! So it’s perfect that the company is bringing the show to more than 40 local parks this month. The setting is Illyria — the ancient name for the coast on the Adriatic Sea. All ages can enjoy the story of Viola — separated from her twin brother, Sebastian — and the comedic events caused by mistaken identities and romance.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO