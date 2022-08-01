ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati

TCT Academy offers performing arts instruction from a professional theatre company, introducing children to all elements of live theatre, incorporating educational aspects as well as important life skills and milestones. It isn’t just learning how to sing, dance and act. It’s about gaining confidence, learning life skills and keeping your...
‘Twelfth Night’ Comes to 40+ Parks

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s fun (and free!) production of “Twelfth Night” is well suited for outdoor performances! So it’s perfect that the company is bringing the show to more than 40 local parks this month. The setting is Illyria — the ancient name for the coast on the Adriatic Sea. All ages can enjoy the story of Viola — separated from her twin brother, Sebastian — and the comedic events caused by mistaken identities and romance.
Puzzle Pieces – A Sensory Sensation

Puzzle Pieces, located on Montgomery Avenue, was born out of the desire to establish something that wasn’t available when owner Holly Young’s son was diagnosed with severe Autism at the age of 2. Leaving her career in law enforcement, Holly’s goal was to create a place to find...
