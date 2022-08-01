Riesel, Texas Teen Wins $1500 Scholarship and Title at Local Pageant

ktemnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Related
Call Declined: Restaurant In Fort Worth, Texas Bans Cellphone Use
We all have been eating with somebody when a phone call interrupts the meal. What do you do in a moment like that? Do you step away from the table? Do you just let it ring, or is it too important to let go to voicemail? It's a question that plagues a lot of people, including myself, but one restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas is making the decision easy for visitors. They'll just straight-up yank away your phone.
Movie Magic – Check Out These 20 Hit Films Made Right Here in Texas
I am almost certain that all over the world, people know when you talk about the great state of Texas, you know to associate our beloved state with this well-known quote: "Everything‘s bigger in Texas". That definitely includes the movies as well. WE DON'T JUST HAVE MOVIE STARS FROM...
H-E-B Continues to Show Why They Have Become a Texas Favorite
H-E-B stands alone at the top in a J.D. Power ranking for best customer satisfaction in the the 2022 U.S. Pharmacy Study. This is the second year in a row the H-E-B has taken the top spot. A Texas Favorite. A beloved Texas franchise that started in San Antonio in...
HEB Cutting Grocery Lines: When Will Killeen, Texas See New Tech?
You can probably relate to my least favorite thing about grocery shopping: standing in line to pay. Wait, you say. What about curbside? You can order it online and just have them bring it to you, right? Well, you can, but I'm not really a fan. It's fine for getting staples like paper towels, milk, or detergent, but I like to be the one picking out my groceries. I'm old-school, okay?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robocall Shut Down: Texas Joins Force To Stop Illegal Phone Scams
We all have things every day in our lives that we have to do. Whether it be errands, or simply doing our jobs, it takes a lot of our time and effort to keep the great state of Texas running. But sometimes distractions pop up in the way of our goals.
Nursing Home Outside of Waco, TX Labeled One of Texas Most Haunted
One of my favorite things about the Fall season is definitely Halloween and hearing about all the haunted places around me. Turns out that one of the most haunted places in Texas is just up the road outside of Waco. Ghosts, goblins, evil spirits and haunted houses, believe it or...
Killeen, Texas Native and NASA Astronaut Retires After 22 Years
All of us at one point in our lives have dreamed of going to space right? Even kids growing up here in Killeen, Texas can aspire to touch the sky. We've seen the exciting unknown in various forms of media. I remember being transfixed on the planets as a young child.
Jackass Star Steve-O Made A Weird Pit Stop At Buc-ee’s in Dallas, Texas
One of our favorite convenience stores here in Texas is definitely Buc-ee's. It's an institution here, and few things are as much a relief as spotting that big yellow beaver sign when you're on a road trip and need a bathroom break. Guess who else likes Buc-ee's. It's someone who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Temple, Texas Says Farwell To Beloved Cookie and Ice Cream Shop
It’s always so sad to say goodbye to a place that's brought so much joy to Central Texas, especially when it gives you those intense nostalgic feelings that only certain smells and tastes can. Unfortunately, we have to say farewell to the Warm Cookie Company here in Temple, Texas.
Europe With Texas Flavor: Fredericksburg, Texas Ranked For What?
All of us sometimes love traveling. The thought of visiting a new place and discovering something you love is rather exciting isn't? But sometimes going anywhere can be more of a hassle than expected. There's a reason we see more pictures of the destination, rather the route taken to the...
Iconic Boot Shop in Downtown Killeen, Texas Goes on the Auction Block
Tharpe’s Boot & Shoe Repair opened right here in Killeen, Texas in 1954 and has been serving the Central Texas area for over 80 years. Sadly, they closed their doors in February Now the building is going on the auction block. If you got the money, this is a...
Tragic: 3 Missing Children Found in Texas Pond
Investigators are searching for answers after the bodies of three missing sisters - all under the age of 10 - were found in a pond near their home. Officials say 9-year-old Zi’ariel Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes, and 5-year-old Temari Oliver were reported missing from their home July 29th. Search...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It Was Fun While It Lasted, But Killeen, Texas Splash Pad Closed Again
When we were literally starting to get our feet wet here in Killeen, Texas, a news release stated that a favorite splash pad that was closed for months and finally reopened in July has to be closed again. However, it's not all bad news. NOT AGAIN, KILLEEN!. That's right -...
August 2022 SNAP Benefits to Help Millions of Texans in Need
Last month, recipients of SNAP benefits were facing delays, due to an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office, with some people still waiting to get their benefits from May. Despite those delays, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the HHSC is providing...
It’s Voluntary for Now, Stage 1 Water Conservation for Killeen, TX
Record setting heat along with no rain has led to water conservation plans for many cities throughout the Lone Star State. Now Killeen, Texas is following suit with a Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan. The City of Killeen has adopted a Stage 1 plan for Mild Water Shortage Conditions.
Temple, Texas Labor Day Used Book Sale Set For End of August
Vintage items always attract a crowd don't they? I have a lot of vintage hats that I enjoy wearing now and again. But there's more than just vintage hats people enjoy. From vintage media, vintage clothing, to vintage memorabilia, there's a lot for historians to take in. And one of those most important things to history? Well books of course!
Beware – This Dangerous TikTok Trend Continues to Worry Texans
Many of us know the app known as TikTok. The platform has grown quickly ever since its introduction in 2016, and Texas has even been among the states attempting to ban it. Some trends on the platform are fun and perfectly wholesome, but others can be reckless and dangerous. We've...
Congratulations! Texas Girl, 13, Youngest Black Student Accepted to Medical School
Forget 'Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?'. A better question is, are you brighter than Alena Analeigh Wicker of Forth Worth, Texas? This young lady has just accomplished something historic. CONGRATS ARE IN ORDER. Congratulations are most definitely in order for this Texas native. The New York Post reports...
Mowing Your Grass Can Start a Fire? Safety First, Central Texas
Central Texas is in the midst of a drought. We all know that saving water is of the utmost importance. But with the heat bearing down, there's another possibility that some may not know of. What exactly are we talking about?. Citizens of Texas have certainly been told to avoid...
Buzzed: Texas Has 3 of Top 10 ‘Buggiest’ Cities in the US
The heat doesn't just make us uncomfortable. Summertime in Texas also means more things that crawl, fly, and sting are at large and ready to party. Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes the insects. The Lone Star State has 3 of the cities with the most bug-related issues across the nation.
KTEM NewsRadio
Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
863K+
Views
ABOUT
KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0