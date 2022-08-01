Riesel, Texas Teen Wins $1500 Scholarship and Title at Local Pageant

mykiss1031.com
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
Call Declined: Restaurant In Fort Worth, Texas Bans Cellphone Use
We all have been eating with somebody when a phone call interrupts the meal. What do you do in a moment like that? Do you step away from the table? Do you just let it ring, or is it too important to let go to voicemail? It's a question that plagues a lot of people, including myself, but one restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas is making the decision easy for visitors. They'll just straight-up yank away your phone.
Tax-Free Weekend in Texas: Back-to-school shopping guide
Most clothing, footwear, certain school supplies and backpacks sold for less than $100 qualify for tax exemption in Texas this weekend. Here's your complete guide for this year's tax-free weekend.
Movie Magic – Check Out These 20 Hit Films Made Right Here in Texas
I am almost certain that all over the world, people know when you talk about the great state of Texas, you know to associate our beloved state with this well-known quote: "Everything‘s bigger in Texas". That definitely includes the movies as well. WE DON'T JUST HAVE MOVIE STARS FROM...
H-E-B Continues to Show Why They Have Become a Texas Favorite
H-E-B stands alone at the top in a J.D. Power ranking for best customer satisfaction in the the 2022 U.S. Pharmacy Study. This is the second year in a row the H-E-B has taken the top spot. A Texas Favorite. A beloved Texas franchise that started in San Antonio in...
3 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Texas And The Cash Is Up For Grabs
Three $25,000 tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night.
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Dallas, San Antonio & in Houston
Three's company but we don't think it'll be too crowded for three people to win a chunk of cash from the Texas Lottery.
HEB Cutting Grocery Lines: When Will Killeen, Texas See New Tech?
You can probably relate to my least favorite thing about grocery shopping: standing in line to pay. Wait, you say. What about curbside? You can order it online and just have them bring it to you, right? Well, you can, but I'm not really a fan. It's fine for getting staples like paper towels, milk, or detergent, but I like to be the one picking out my groceries. I'm old-school, okay?
Why the Texas grid causes the High Plains to turn off its wind turbines
LUBBOCK, Texas — The state’s High Plains region, which covers 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and West Texas, is home to more than 11,000 wind turbines — the most in any area of the state. The region could generate enough wind energy to power at least...
Robocall Shut Down: Texas Joins Force To Stop Illegal Phone Scams
We all have things every day in our lives that we have to do. Whether it be errands, or simply doing our jobs, it takes a lot of our time and effort to keep the great state of Texas running. But sometimes distractions pop up in the way of our goals.
fox44news.com
Changes Coming to Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) announced today that the Inaugural Permit Finals will take place Oct. 7-9, 2022 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas during the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. The Permit Finals, hosted by the Heart O’...
KWTX
Sides clash as Waco looks at GRACE Act
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Pro-lifers and pro-choicers clashed Tuesday night as the City of Waco looks into becoming a GRACE Act city. The GRACE Act is the Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone Act, which would limit city funding and deprioritize the enforcement of the state’s abortion laws.
Temple, Texas Says Farwell To Beloved Cookie and Ice Cream Shop
It’s always so sad to say goodbye to a place that's brought so much joy to Central Texas, especially when it gives you those intense nostalgic feelings that only certain smells and tastes can. Unfortunately, we have to say farewell to the Warm Cookie Company here in Temple, Texas.
Yikes! Central Texas Please Be Cautious Of Monkey Pox They Are Real
I spoke with a young lady who wanted to remain anonymous from Central, Texas about monkey box this weekend, and at first, I didn’t want to tell this story because I didn’t want to scare Central Texas. WE HAVE TO TAKE THIS VERY SERIOUSLY. Then I realize if...
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Central Texas
Well, if the Longhorns aren't in football season quite yet, someone needs to do some winning in Central Texas and it might as well be in the city the University of Texas calls home.
Jackass Star Steve-O Made A Weird Pit Stop At Buc-ee’s in Dallas, Texas
One of our favorite convenience stores here in Texas is definitely Buc-ee's. It's an institution here, and few things are as much a relief as spotting that big yellow beaver sign when you're on a road trip and need a bathroom break. Guess who else likes Buc-ee's. It's someone who...
Europe With Texas Flavor: Fredericksburg, Texas Ranked For What?
All of us sometimes love traveling. The thought of visiting a new place and discovering something you love is rather exciting isn't? But sometimes going anywhere can be more of a hassle than expected. There's a reason we see more pictures of the destination, rather the route taken to the...
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are the vaccinations required for Texas students for the 2022-‘23 school year
TEXAS – Parents, as you gear up to send your children back to school, it’s important to make sure they’re up to date with the current list of vaccinations mandated by the state of Texas. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, students who plan...
Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says 'it's all for show'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met privately Monday with some families in Uvalde, discussing school safety, a teacher who was also there told CNN.
