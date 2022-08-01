More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

Read on keyt.com
North Dakota clinic ramps up move across river to Minnesota
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — The owner of the sole abortion clinic in North Dakota has been busy getting a new location ready in Moorhead, Minnesota. Tammi Kromenaker was directing traffic Friday outside a commercial building she bought just a few miles away from her current location in Fargo. Kromenaker has a lawsuit pending that seeks to block North Dakota’s abortion ban on the grounds that it’s contrary to the state constitution. She’ll have to shut down later this month unless a judge intervenes. Kromenaker hasn’t said when the new location will open but has said patients won’t see any interruption in service.
Missouri Dems turn to Illinois, Kansas for abortion help
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A top Democratic state lawmaker is asking Illinois and Kansas to cover emergency abortions for Missouri Medicaid patients. Missouri House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade on Wednesday asked the Democratic governors of Kansas and Illinois to get Medicaid waivers for out-of-state abortion seekers. Democratic President Joe Biden announced the Medicaid waivers Wednesday to help pay for abortions in cases of medical emergencies and for rape and incest survivors. Abortion is outlawed in the Republican-led state of Missouri except to save the life of the mother. But neighboring Kansas on Tuesday voted to keep the right to an abortion enshrined in the state Constitution. Abortion also is legal in Illinois.
Pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution cases
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The developer of a major pipeline system has pleaded no contest to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles in Pennsylvania. Dallas-based Energy Transfer Operating agreed Friday to independent testing of homeowners’ water and promised to remediate contamination. The settlement involves two separate criminal cases brought by the Pennsylvania attorney general. Under a plea deal, the company will pay $10 million to restore watersheds and streams along the Mariner East pipeline network. Mariner East has been one of the most penalized projects in Pennsylvania history. Energy Transfer had no immediate comment.
New Mexico authorities investigate killings of 3 Muslim men
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in New Mexico’s largest city are investigating whether the ambush shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the past nine months could be connected. Albuquerque police have confirmed that detectives and federal law enforcement officers are looking for possible ties among the separate crimes. The governor, Albuquerque’s mayor and civil rights groups have raised concerns, saying violence against members of the community based on race or religion will not be tolerated. Police can’t say yet if the shootings were hate crimes. Two of the men were killed in the past week. Both were from Pakistan and members of the same mosque. The other case dates to November when a Muslim man of South Asian descent was killed.
Progressive and centrist Dems battle for Vermont House seat
STOWE, Vt. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint are the leading candidates in a Democratic U.S. House primary that could make either of them the first female member of Vermont’s congressional delegation. Gray has the backing of the centrist lane of...
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state says a statewide recount has confirmed that an indicted county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost her primary election last month. Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold said Thursday that Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters picked up 13 more votes in the recount of the votes cast election to determine who the state’s next Republican candidate for secretary of state. Peters ended up with about 29% of the votes cast. Griswold says the Republican winner Pam Anderson received got another 13 votes during the recount and finished with 43%. Peters filed a lawsuit alleging the recount didn’t follow state law.
