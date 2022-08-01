ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Padres get Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader in trade, send out closer Taylor Rogers, 3 others

By ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago
abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Josh Hader Blockbuster Trade News

The San Diego Padres are going all-in on winning a World Series this season. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, they're set to trade for Milwaukee Brewers star relief pitcher Josh Hader. In return, the Brewers are getting left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
San Diego, CA
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
numberfire.com

Brewers acquire reliever Taylor Rogers from Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers from the San Diego Padres as part of the deal for Josh Hader. Rogers' 28 saves this season rank second in the league (only behind Hader's 29), but the Padres started to wean him off of closing duties. He could still see some closing opportunities in Milwaukee, but will have to compete with Devin Williams.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Profar homers, Clevinger deals in Padres' 4-1 win vs Rockies

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar homered for the third straight game and Mike Clevinger pitched seven impressive innings for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 Monday night in the opener of a five-game series. Trent Grisham also connected for the Padres, who won for...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Dinelson Lamet
Person
Mike Fiers
Person
Devin Williams
Person
David Stearns
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Adrian Houser
Person
Domingo Santana
ClutchPoints

Padres land Josh Hader in blockbuster trade with Brewers

The San Diego Padres have made a huge splash at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, acquiring superstar closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in a deal first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. In exchange for the hard-throwing lefty, the Padres are sending Taylor Rogers and a series of prospects to Milwaukee, per Ken Rosenthal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Former Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy announces retirement; will be enshrined to Wall of Honor on Saturday

Jonathan Lucroy was one of the most popular Milwaukee Brewers players in recent memory. Even though he had not announced his retirement, the team laid out a plan to induct the two-time All-Star to the Brewers Wall of Honor. Lucroy, however, has chosen the occasion to officially announce his retirement from baseball. He will sign his retirement papers in Milwaukee at the ceremony. Bob Nightengale announced the news on Twitter, though he mistakenly referred to the Wall of Honor as the Brewers Hall of Fame:
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy