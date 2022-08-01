San Diego Padres get Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader in trade, send out closer Taylor Rogers, 3 others

abcnews.go.com
Devin Williams Not Happy Brewers Traded Josh Hader
Devin Williams made it clear he wasn't happy the Brewers traded Josh Hader.
Josh Hader trade details: Brewers deal star closer to the Padres
After year of flirting with a trade, the Milwaukee Brewers are finally moving star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The Padres were a rumored destination for quite some time, as they weren’t thrilled with the recent work of their bullpen, and ninth-inning man Taylor Rogers. Despite...
MLB World Reacts To Josh Hader Blockbuster Trade News
The San Diego Padres are going all-in on winning a World Series this season. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, they're set to trade for Milwaukee Brewers star relief pitcher Josh Hader. In return, the Brewers are getting left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet.
Josh Hader Traded To San Diego For Taylor Rodgers, Prospects
The Milwaukee Brewers have traded closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and ESPN’s Jeff Passan, then confirmed by the Brewers later in the afternoon.
numberfire.com
Brewers acquire reliever Taylor Rogers from Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers from the San Diego Padres as part of the deal for Josh Hader. Rogers' 28 saves this season rank second in the league (only behind Hader's 29), but the Padres started to wean him off of closing duties. He could still see some closing opportunities in Milwaukee, but will have to compete with Devin Williams.
FOX Sports
Profar homers, Clevinger deals in Padres' 4-1 win vs Rockies
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar homered for the third straight game and Mike Clevinger pitched seven impressive innings for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 Monday night in the opener of a five-game series. Trent Grisham also connected for the Padres, who won for...
FOX Sports
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
San Diego Padres Acquire An All-Star
The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers have made a trade.
Padres land Josh Hader in blockbuster trade with Brewers
The San Diego Padres have made a huge splash at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, acquiring superstar closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in a deal first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. In exchange for the hard-throwing lefty, the Padres are sending Taylor Rogers and a series of prospects to Milwaukee, per Ken Rosenthal.
Yardbarker
Former Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy announces retirement; will be enshrined to Wall of Honor on Saturday
Jonathan Lucroy was one of the most popular Milwaukee Brewers players in recent memory. Even though he had not announced his retirement, the team laid out a plan to induct the two-time All-Star to the Brewers Wall of Honor. Lucroy, however, has chosen the occasion to officially announce his retirement from baseball. He will sign his retirement papers in Milwaukee at the ceremony. Bob Nightengale announced the news on Twitter, though he mistakenly referred to the Wall of Honor as the Brewers Hall of Fame:
