Massive Lyons Magnus recall affects Premier Protein, Oatly, Stumptown and more

The FDA has issued a recall for dozens of Lyons Magnus products, including Premiere Protein shakes and bars, Oatly oat milk, Stumptown coffee and more.

A total of 53 nutritional and beverage products are being recalled for possible microbian contamination by Cronobacter sakazakii, the FDA said. While Cronobacter sakazakii infection is rare, the FDA said, symptoms include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infections. Vulnerable and immunocompromised people may have more serious outcomes.

None of the recalled products are intended for infants under the age of one, the FDA said.

The products are packaged under a variety of brand names including Lyons Ready Care, Pirq, Glucerna, Aloha, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, Oatly, Premier Protein, MRE, Stumptown and Imperial. The types of products include plant-based protein poweder, pre-mixed coffee drinks, several brands of oat milk and oat milk barista editions, almond milk, coconut milk, and protein shakes.

Click here for a full list of recalled products including lot numbers, lot codes and best by dates . If you have any of these products you should not consume them and immediately throw them away.

