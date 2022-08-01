‘Stuff The Bus’ School Supplies Drive Extended to End of August

Photo via Pixabay

As a result of receiving considerably less than their goals, the San Diego County Office of Education and San Diego County Credit Union announced Monday they are extending the Stuff the Bus school supplies drive for the region’s students experiencing homelessness to Aug. 31.

The eighth annual drive has raised more than $38,000 to date with a goal of $100,000.

“We can’t thank the community enough for its support and generosity through the first month of this campaign,” said county Superintendent of Schools Paul Gothold. “We recognize that times are tough right now for many people, and we are grateful to those that are able to donate to help this vulnerable population.”

According to the SDCOE, more than 18,000 school-age children in San Diego County have been identified as homeless. The school-supplies drive aims to collect thousands of dollars in online and in-store donations to purchase pencils, pens, binders, crayons, backpacks and more. Additionally, a portion of donations will also assist San Diego Youth Services in providing meals for homeless youth through its various food programs.

In 2021, the Stuff the Bus campaign raised more than $100,000 in monetary donations to help purchase more than 7,900 backpacks filled with supplies for San Diego County students.

The campaign collects monetary donations online or in-store at any Ralphs or Food 4 Less grocery store in the county through the end of the month. Donations are welcome in any amount. Organizers noted that $20 will cover the cost of a backpack filled with supplies for an elementary-age student, while $25 will cover the cost of a backpack and supplies for a secondary-age student.

More information is available at www.sdcoe.net/stuffthebus.

–City News Service