Meredith, NH

Gilford Farmer's Market canceled for Aug. 4

GILFORD — Due to substantial heat and humidity expected Thursday, Aug. 4, the Gilford Farmer's Market vendors have decided to cancel this week's farmer's market. Support your local farm stands until the Thursday, Aug. 11 farmer's market on the Methodist Church lawn, 18 Wesley Way.
GILFORD, NH
Charity raffle winner claims new ride

LACONIA – The winner of the Laconia Rotary Club’s 30th annual Motorcycle Raffle was all smiles when he picked up his ride at Laconia Harley in Meredith. “Edward L.” is from Center Conway and went home with a 2022 White Sand Pearl Harley-Davidson Street Glide. The...
LACONIA, NH
Hannaford's Community Bag will benefit The Greater Meredith Program in August

MEREDITH — Reduce single-use plastic in the environment and give back to those in need in your community, all while running routine weekly errands at your local Meredith Hannaford. The Greater Meredith Program has been selected by Meredith Hannaford’s store leadership as the benefiting non-profit for the Community Bag Program for the month of August.
MEREDITH, NH
The Auger family presented with the NH State Grange Century Farm Award

SANBORNTON — Norman Brandt, co-chair of the NH State Grange Agriculture Committee presented the NH State Grange Century Farm award to Jean Auger and family at the Hale Road farm in Sanbornton on July 8. The award is given to any farm that has been in continual use for 100 years or more. The rest is the same as the 50-year farm. Norman stated “Since God placed man on earth, agriculture has existed. There is no occupation that precedes it, no order or association that can rank with the tillers of soil. Before literature and government agriculture was the calling of men and all has grown from it.” The Auger and Barbour family have demonstrated this.” Representatives from Harmony Grange #99 Ginny Blackmer, Scott Burns, Vicki, and Chuck Hussman, who nominated the farm for this recognition, were present along with Joshua Marshall from the NH State Agriculture Department.
SANBORNTON, NH
City
Meredith, NH
Humane Society receives $600,000 donation from estate of Richard Coggon

LACONIA — The New Hampshire Humane Society received a donation of $600,000 Wednesday from the estate of Richard H. Coggon II. Coggon died in 2021, leaving behind a legacy as an educator and advocate. Humane Society Director Charles Stanton wrote in a press release that Coggon was a “generous supporter of New Hampshire Humane Society and was known to have a deep and sincere love for all animals.”
LACONIA, NH
Faces of affordable housing: Meet Donka Facciolo of Laconia

Editor's note: Affordable housing is about everyone in our community being able to afford a home that supports good physical, financial, and emotional well-being. This occasional series produced by Lakes Region Community Developers and Lakes Region Community Services features stories of people who live in affordable housing in the Lakes Region. The columns will share their life journeys, struggles, triumphs, and aspirations. They think readers will find that their goals and dreams are not so different from their own.
LACONIA, NH
Ronan P. Houle, 94

LACONIA — Ronan P. (Hickey) Houle, 94, was called safely home and passed peacefully into Eternal Life on Sunday, April 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving daughter Ronan and her son-in-law Ron at The Arbors of Bedford after a long battle with dementia. She was born January 14, 1928,...
LACONIA, NH
Still two seats to fill on Gunstock Area Commission

GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort's management has recently been in a state of turmoil. The Gunstock Area Commission, the mountain's five-member board, has seen more than its fair share of turnover, causing many appointments outside the commission's normal schedule. The GAC owes its existence to the 1959 Gunstock Enabling...
GILFORD, NH
Julian H. Richards, 89

LACONIA — Julian Henry Richards, 89, of Laconia, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, after a wonderful life and an 18-month battle with cancer. Julie, as he liked to be called, was born in St. Johnsbury, VT, on November 13, 1932. He was the only child of Julian L. Richard and Marie L. “Alice” Richard (Bourgoin).
LACONIA, NH
Brian L. Corbin Sr., 50

LACONIA — Brian Lee Corbin Sr., 50, husband of Lisa Catherine (Pelletier) Corbin, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at a Concord hospice facility, following a year-long courageous battle with cancer. He was born February 8, 1972 in Caribou, Maine, the son of Irvan Taggett and Gail Corbin....
CONCORD, NH
Richard W. Landof, 79

TILTON — Richard "Bill" William Landof, 79, of Tilton, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center. Richard was born on January 28, 1943, in Utica, NY, to the late Vincent and Mary (Helfert) Landof.
TILTON, NH
Inside the effort to help thousands of N.H. residents hold onto Medicaid coverage when pandemic protections end

Sara Castonguay, a new mom in Manchester, is usually overwhelmed at the thought of updating her Medicaid enrollment paperwork. She finds the state’s online registration portal hard to navigate. And when she’s tried calling for help, she sometimes ends up stuck on hold — often, she doesn’t have time to wait around for an answer.
MANCHESTER, NH
William M. Ricketts, 67

HOPKINTON — William M. Ricketts, 67, a resident of Hopkinton, passed away peacefully at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord on Sunday, July 17, 2022. William was born in Franklin on August 27, 1954, the son of Arthur L. and June E. (Downing) Ricketts. Bill attended Winnisquam Regional...
HOPKINTON, NH
Gunstock’s donation to Sununu campaign raises questions

GILFORD — A $500 donation check to Gov. Chris Sununu's campaign from Gunstock Mountain Resort was released late last Wednesday evening, along with a statement by Rep. Mike Sylvia, chair of the Belknap County Delegation. Though a small amount, the donation raises questions about how Gunstock makes political donations and whether it ought to.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Move to stop emergency delegation meeting came too late

GILFORD — A local resident unsuccessfully sought to have a court intervene to stop Monday night’s meeting of the County Delegation. Stephen Peterson filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order on Monday to stop the meeting, called by a majority of members of the 17-member delegation to appoint a new member to the Gunstock Area Commission, as well as to accept the resignation of GAC Commissioner Dr. David Strang.
GILFORD, NH
Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 95 service calls from noon Tuesday to noon Wednesday. Four people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
Fire chief tapped as next city manager

LACONIA — Fire Chief Kirk Beattie, who has served with the city’s fire department for 25 years, will be the next city manager. Beattie is scheduled to be officially appointed the city's chief executive next Monday, Mayor Andrew Hosmer and the City Council wrote in a statement Wednesday.
LACONIA, NH

