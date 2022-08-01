First published in the July 30 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Right on cue, a venerated monarch butterfly showed up for a meal. Dozens had gathered at Adams Square Mini Park on Sunday morning, eager to learn about the new addition to the park’s foliage. Crews in November had planted a bed of milkweed and other native pollinators, in principal to serve as a stop for migrating monarch butterflies. There were milkweed plantings ready to be handed out to guests, along with educational materials about the insects. A crowd formed to learn about the official Monarch Butterfly Waystation designation at the park.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO