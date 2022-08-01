Read on burbankleader.outlooknewspapers.com
BPD Continues Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Program
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Police Department would like to remind residents of the “Etch and Catch” Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Program. To deter would-be thieves and help track stolen catalytic converters, the Burbank Police Department has teamed up with...
Police to Host National Night Out
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Police Department will host its annual National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Dubbed “America’s Night Out Against Crime,” this year’s event returns to Burbank’s Johnny Carson Park, located at 400 Bob Hope Drive.
Providence L.A. Hospitals Rated Among Best in SoCal
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. All 10 Providence Southern California hospitals recently earned high rankings from U.S. News & World Report, including five that ranked nationally for specialty care. U.S. News announced its prestigious Best Hospitals rankings and ratings Tuesday, July 26, bestowing...
County Holds Off Implementing Mask Mandate
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Los Angeles County health officials saw a significant enough decline in case and hospitalization rates in the past week that they hit the pause button on reinstituting a universal mask mandate. The Department of Public Health had warned...
City Awarded Funds Toward Electrifying Buses
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The city of Glendale has been selected to receive $34.6 million from the California State Transportation Agency’s transit and intercity rail capital program to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions in the region. The funding will support “Making...
KJM|LAW Partners Celebrates 30 Years
First published in the July 28 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Kevin J. Moore & Associates recently celebrated its 30-year anniversary. The celebration expected more than 300 guests including clients, colleagues, peers and staff with a hosted bar and tray-passed hors d’oeuvres. The event was held in the old bank space of the office building’s ground level and was set to hold more than 300 with nearly 1,000 invitations sent.
Muse/ique Presents ‘Whittier Boulevard’ Show
First published in the July 28 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Muse/ique recently returned to the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens for a lively, music set titled “Whittier Boulevard.”. The performance was billed as a representation of “what happens when a fusion of sounds is filtered...
Lusanet Collective Puts Art in the Heart of Downtown
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. By the end of this coming week, downtown Burbank will be artistically enhanced as the ribbon will be cut to celebrate the grand opening of the Lusanet Collective, just off the intersection of East Olive Avenue and First Street.
LCHS Students Participate in Boys’ State Program
First published in the July 28 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Rising high school seniors Joven Torres and Andrew Mihal were recently selected and sponsored by the American Legion, Burbank Post 150, to represent La Cañada High School at Boys’ State in Sacramento. In the program,...
Monarch Meals Welcome Addition to Adams Park
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Right on cue, a venerated monarch butterfly showed up for a meal. Dozens had gathered at Adams Square Mini Park on Sunday morning, eager to learn about the new addition to the park’s foliage. Crews in November had planted a bed of milkweed and other native pollinators, in principal to serve as a stop for migrating monarch butterflies. There were milkweed plantings ready to be handed out to guests, along with educational materials about the insects. A crowd formed to learn about the official Monarch Butterfly Waystation designation at the park.
Coldwell Banker Realty Hosts STEAM:Coders Fundraiser
First published in the July 28 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Coldwell Banker Realty in Pasadena recently held its happy hour fundraiser at Gaucho Grill. Lori Ramirez, who is manager of Coldwell Banker’s Pasadena and La Cañada Flintridge offices as well as a chairperson for Southern California, explained the organization’s philosophy of “giving back” to the community. She also told attendees about the local office’s commitment to support this goal by hosting small, monthly fundraising events for local charities.
Burbank Should Raise Minimum Wage
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. It is about time Burbank raised the minimum wage in the city and should at least conform to the level set by the city of Los Angeles. Employees of companies that have to bid on contracts, both public...
Library Encourages Readers To Go Electronic
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. This summer is bringing a return to travel for many people. Whether one is traveling by plane, taking a road trip or having guests this summer, the Burbank Public Library’s eLibrary is a great option for accessing a wide selection of multilingual reading, viewing and listening content without having to visit a library location.
Pasadena Pops Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin
The Pasadena Pops Rusnak Summer Concert Series reached its midway point on Saturday, July 23, with “Aretha: A Tribute” concert to celebrate Aretha Franklin. Broadway diva Capathia Jenkins’ soaring voice entertained the audience with many of the Queen of Soul’s greatest hits as they enjoyed picnic dining in the beautiful setting at the L.A. County Arboretum.
Senior Center Kicks Off Summer Concert Series
• Aug. 8 – The Michael Haggins Band will perform a blend of smooth jazz, R&B and funk. • Aug. 15 – JazzZone, who has entertained President Barack Obama and the local Pasadena community, will take the stage with its jazz standards, R&B, soul and Latin tunes. •...
Pasadena Pops Dedicates Program to American Icons
First published in the July 28 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Principal Pops Conductor Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena Pops continue their outdoor concert series with “American Icons: Judy Garland & Friends” on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Los Angeles County Arboretum. The program will celebrate...
