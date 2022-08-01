Palm Beach County school leaders talk safety, parental rights ahead of new year

www.wflx.com
Palm Beach County teachers prepare for new school year
School starts a week from Wednesday and our local school districts are still working hard to recruit teachers. Florida's teachers union said the state has more than 8,000 teaching vacancies, creating a crisis in the classroom. It was a warm and loud welcome Tuesday for about 800 new teachers in...
School safety changes this year in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, and as the Parkland shooter sentencing trial continues, school security is a priority across the country and here at home. School starts in Palm Beach County on August 10, and there will be...
School District of Palm Beach County introducing new crisis alert system, increasing recruitment efforts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — School District of Palm Beach County students will be heading back to class next week. District officials held a press conference Monday to get families up to speed with some of the new changes this year. Topics discussed include staffing, transportation and safety. School...
Students can register with preferred name in Palm Beach County schools
Starting with the 2022-2023 school year, on their registration, students in Palm Beach County will be able to fill out what preferred name they'd like to go by.
School District of Palm Beach County hosts back-to-school news conference
The important topics of classroom curriculum, school security, bus transportation, and more will take center stage Monday when the School District of Palm Beach County hosts its annual back-to-school news conference. Superintendent Mike Burke and other school district leaders will deliver information to help students, parents, and teachers plan for...
Palm Beach County School District Needs Lots Of Teachers, Fast
Source: Many Teachers Leaving Due To DeSantis’ Rules, Regulations. ”It’s Not Fun To Teach Now That Florida Has Made It Political.” Nearly 2000 Teacher Job Openings on District Website. School Starts Next Week. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Martin County School District seeks 'highly qualified' staff to fill positions
In an effort to hire teachers and staff, the Martin County School District will host several job fairs before the first day of school. The district says their human resources division is prepared to issue on-the-spot conditional offers of employment to highly qualified candidates in a number of areas, including teachers, counselors, paraprofessionals, school bus operators, custodians and food service workers.
