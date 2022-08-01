ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

ROCK 96.7

Old Town Family Fun Hosting Car Show to Benefit Casper AeroLab

If you have hot rod, classic, exotic or ANY vehicle that you'd like to show off, here is your chance to do so and for a good cause. Old Town Family Fun is hosting their first ever, Old Town Car Show on Sunday, August 28th, 2022, which will benefit the new Casper AeroLab, an aerospace afterschool adventure that is coming soon for local middle and high school students.
ROCK 96.7

12 Things To Bring To Beartrap Summer Music Festival

Beartrap Summer Festival is coming up, and I am so excited!. My entire family will be heading up to enjoy the fresh air, sunshine, and fabulous live music. A bit of planning goes into taking five kids up on Casper Mountain for a two-day music festival, and I thought I would share with you a few of my must-have items.
ROCK 96.7

Thankful Thursday Schedule For The Fall 2022 Season

It's time (at last) for a new season of Casper’s original Thursday night Party With A Purpose – Thankful Thursday at the smoke-free Beacon Club!. We’re back Thursday nights for the Fall 2022 season with our friends at Tito’s Vodka as we add to over $2 million you’ve helped raise for local charities – and as always, Thankful is the only event of its kind that gives 100% of the proceeds to local organizations doing local good.
ROCK 96.7

What’s Better Than Wings, Beer And Helping Casper Shrine Club?

This summer has been a big summer for the Shriners Hospital thanks to the work that the Casper Shrine Club has been doing, and they're not finished yet. If you didn't know, Shriners Hospital is a non-profit children's hospital that treats kids from all over the world that qualify, with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal chord issues and cleft palate. The amazing thing is, they treat the kids for free and even take care of the families travel, lodging and other accommodations.
ROCK 96.7

The ‘Casper Balloon Roundup’ Returns This Weekend

Calling all hot air balloon fans. The Casper Balloon Roundup is back and bigger than ever, starting on Friday, July 29th and going throughout the weekend. The official Casper Balloon Roundup Facebook event page states:. We’re back, and we’ve missed you. The Casper Balloon Roundup is Central Wyoming's...
ROCK 96.7

Casper, Now Is The Time To Make Your Food Truck Dreams Come True

Before we do a photography tour of Antojitos Shiwas' Food Truck that's currently for sale, I want to clarify something. Antojitos Shiwas is NOT done serving food to the Casper community. They are selling their food truck because they will move to a permanent location. Which is great news for both them and their loyal customers.
ROCK 96.7

It’s Time To Sign Up For Casper’s August 13th Pink Ribbon Run/Walk

Registration is NOW open for the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative Pink Ribbon Run. The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI) is an organization dedicated to increasing breast cancer awareness and prevention across Wyoming. Money raised in Wyoming stays in Wyoming and goes towards helping Wyoming women and their families. One of...
ROCK 96.7

What is Your Wyoming Spirit Animal?

Now I am not some kind of medium or fortune teller, but it is no secret that we as humans share character traits with animals. From basic survival to our personalities, it’s easy to see things you have in common. Many of these traits I pulled from different types of mythologies, superstitions, and how these animals interact with the rest of the animal kingdom.
