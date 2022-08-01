Read on rock967online.com
Casper Toy Store Is Hosting a LEGO Building Contest for Kids
If you have children that love playing and building with LEGO bricks, this is their chance to show off their building skills. Downtown Casper toy store, Toy Town, is hosting a LEGO Contest for multiple age groups and plenty of prizes on the line!. Get ready for the ToyTown LEGO...
FOODIES GET READY for Localicious by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project
K2radio news sat down with Jamie Purcell, the director of the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, and Chef Maggie King to talk about the annual event. Localicious will be held at 420 West 1st Street in downtown Casper; the event showcases the variety and beauty of locally grown food by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project.
Old Town Family Fun Hosting Car Show to Benefit Casper AeroLab
If you have hot rod, classic, exotic or ANY vehicle that you'd like to show off, here is your chance to do so and for a good cause. Old Town Family Fun is hosting their first ever, Old Town Car Show on Sunday, August 28th, 2022, which will benefit the new Casper AeroLab, an aerospace afterschool adventure that is coming soon for local middle and high school students.
BIG NEWS: Rosie’s Cantina And Mexican Food Is Now Open In Glenrock, Wyoming
The Summer of 2022 will go down in history as one of Glenrock's BIGGEST and best ever. Or at least that's what I'm claiming. First, the Town Square was completed. The space includes a stage, massive splash park, volleyball court, basketball court, and two playground areas. And NOW as of...
12 Things To Bring To Beartrap Summer Music Festival
Beartrap Summer Festival is coming up, and I am so excited!. My entire family will be heading up to enjoy the fresh air, sunshine, and fabulous live music. A bit of planning goes into taking five kids up on Casper Mountain for a two-day music festival, and I thought I would share with you a few of my must-have items.
Thankful Thursday Schedule For The Fall 2022 Season
It's time (at last) for a new season of Casper’s original Thursday night Party With A Purpose – Thankful Thursday at the smoke-free Beacon Club!. We’re back Thursday nights for the Fall 2022 season with our friends at Tito’s Vodka as we add to over $2 million you’ve helped raise for local charities – and as always, Thankful is the only event of its kind that gives 100% of the proceeds to local organizations doing local good.
Casper’s CY Taco John’s has Closed, But Big Plans In The Works
If you're like me and love Wyoming based West-Mex franchise, Taco John's, you may have noticed driving down C.Y. Avenue in Casper looks different. The Taco John's that has been a fixture at 766 C.Y. Ave since the 1970's is no longer there. Yep, if you haven't driven by there...
What’s Better Than Wings, Beer And Helping Casper Shrine Club?
This summer has been a big summer for the Shriners Hospital thanks to the work that the Casper Shrine Club has been doing, and they're not finished yet. If you didn't know, Shriners Hospital is a non-profit children's hospital that treats kids from all over the world that qualify, with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal chord issues and cleft palate. The amazing thing is, they treat the kids for free and even take care of the families travel, lodging and other accommodations.
Dear City of Casper: Thank You for Fixing ‘Outer Drive’
I know it is your job to keep our streets and roads up to par, but lately it seems like you've been reading my mind. Which is to say, you awesome folks have been fixing things before I've even had a chance to complain about them and I am indeed grateful for your hard work.
Single in Casper? ‘Mix and Mingle’ Event Happening This Week
The biggest complaint I hear about Casper is the lack of singles events. What is there for singles to do? Where can I go to meet other singles? Here is your answer. Coming up on Thursday, July 28th, 2022, it's the first ever Mix and Mingle event taking place at The Office Bar and Grill.
HELP Douglas Wyoming Family Begs For The Return Of Their German Shepherd Dogs
It's a scenario that tugs at the heartstrings of anyone that owns a dog. Boone (male two years old) and Karma (female eight months) first went missing on July 14 and were last seen in their kennel at their home on Ross Road in Douglas. Despite their family immediately posting...
The ‘Casper Balloon Roundup’ Returns This Weekend
Calling all hot air balloon fans. The Casper Balloon Roundup is back and bigger than ever, starting on Friday, July 29th and going throughout the weekend. The official Casper Balloon Roundup Facebook event page states:. We’re back, and we’ve missed you. The Casper Balloon Roundup is Central Wyoming's...
Do Wyoming Cities Have A Sound? If So, What Would Casper’s Be?
Leave it to TikTok to come up with a trend that is totally ridiculous yet highly entertaining. Tiktokers are creating videos where they show a screenshot of a city and play the sound (or song) that they think goes with it. And recently, one young creator did a multipart series...
100 years ago TODAY–Natrona County’s Teapot Dome Scandal
If you live in Casper for long enough you’ll probably hear about the Teapot Dome Scandal of the 1920s involving “ornery oil tycoons, poker-playing politicians, illegal liquor sales, a murder-suicide, a womanizing president and a bagful of bribery cash delivered on the sly” (History.com). The Scandal revealed...
Save Hotel Fees In Casper By Parking Your Camper On The Street
Finding enough room when friends and family visit is sometimes hard to do. Not enough room in the house, don't want them to have to be in a hotel across town or stay at a campground outside of town. So what do you do?. The City Of Casper says it's...
Casper, Now Is The Time To Make Your Food Truck Dreams Come True
Before we do a photography tour of Antojitos Shiwas' Food Truck that's currently for sale, I want to clarify something. Antojitos Shiwas is NOT done serving food to the Casper community. They are selling their food truck because they will move to a permanent location. Which is great news for both them and their loyal customers.
It’s Time To Sign Up For Casper’s August 13th Pink Ribbon Run/Walk
Registration is NOW open for the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative Pink Ribbon Run. The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI) is an organization dedicated to increasing breast cancer awareness and prevention across Wyoming. Money raised in Wyoming stays in Wyoming and goes towards helping Wyoming women and their families. One of...
Seasonal ‘Spirit Halloween’ Store Opening August 2022 in Casper
Now that we're more than halfway through the 2022 summer season, it's time once again to get a jump on Halloween. Everyone's favorite seasonal, Halloween one stop shop, Spirit Halloween, is set to open its doors on Thursday, August 4th, 2022, in the former Macy's location inside the Eastridge Mall in Casper.
PHOTOS: Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls Rock The Gaslight Social
I'm trying to get better cause I haven't been my best. She took a plain black marker, started writing on my chest. She drew a line across the middle of my broken heart and said 'Come on now, let's fix this mess. We could get better. Because we're not dead yet.
What is Your Wyoming Spirit Animal?
Now I am not some kind of medium or fortune teller, but it is no secret that we as humans share character traits with animals. From basic survival to our personalities, it’s easy to see things you have in common. Many of these traits I pulled from different types of mythologies, superstitions, and how these animals interact with the rest of the animal kingdom.
