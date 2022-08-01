americanwritersmuseum.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
wnav.com
Mark Your Calendar-American Idol Auditions For Maryland
On September 8th American Idol posted they will be holding in-person auditions in the state, most likely in Baltimore. Washington, DC and areas of Virginia are also expected to host in-person auditions, although it’s hard to determine at this date where exactly where they will be held. But, American...
Wbaltv.com
From side hustle to an empire: Baltimore business finds innovative way to expand the brand
TOWSON, Md. — For Ashlee Sarai, starting a business was uncharted territory. She was a full-time school bus driver for three years, with no business experience, but the most important thing she had was a dream -- a dream to do something she loved, something that made her happy -- and that was her love of eyelashes.
americanwritersmuseum.org
From Page to Stage: Adapting “The Notebook” (Online Broadcast)
Tune into this livestream from the American Writers Museum to hear from multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC’s This Is Us), about their adaptation of The Notebook into a new musical. The two will share insights into their process and inspirations, and discuss what it was like to adapt the iconic love story by Nicholas Sparks for the stage. The world premiere production begins performances on September 6 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, learn more here.
tmpresale.com
Maxwell: The Night Tour at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore Nov 11, 2022 – presale password
WiseGuys has the Maxwell: The Night Tour presale code: This is your best chance to get tickets for Maxwell: The Night Tour before they go on sale. You don’t want to miss Maxwell: The Night Tour’s show in Baltimore do you? Tickets should sell fast when they go on sale: during the presale you can get your tickets before they are all gone!!
baltimorepositive.com
Time to cash in those rewards for Weis summer savings
Dennis Curtin of Weis Markets rewards Nestor with summer savings and fresh local produce. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report joins Nestor for a Fantasy Football and NFL season primer. On the 30th and final day of 2021 Maryland #CrabCakeTour, @NestorAparicio invited the leader of The Free State for a traditional...
baltimoresnap.com
Baltimore MET Gala – Joy Baltimore
The collections within the walls of the Baltimore Museum of Art weren’t the only works of art on display at the inaugural “Baltimore MET Gala.” Many of the fête’s guests were works of art themselves – turned out in glamorous over-the-top fashion: many posing for photos on the carpet leading up to the BMA’s front doors.
foxbaltimore.com
Gallery | Baltimore native celebrates 100th birthday in southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore native Elizabeth Scott celebrated her milestone centenarian birthday with a chic 1920-style birthday bash in southwest Baltimore this weekend. Scott herself wore a fabulous flapper-style black dress covered in rhinestones and striped with gold that shimmered in true "roaring 20s" fashion. She was also draped...
roanokebeacon.com
Where are they now? Terrel Chesson
Pea Ridge native Terrel Chesson’s background in construction has provided him with tools necessary to stand as the Deputy Director of Baltimore’s Department of General Services. As Deputy Director, Chesson oversees a division of over 100 quality staff members which include engineers, superintendents, electricians, and mechanical and electrical...
Baltimore declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday, Aug. 4, with the heat index in the Baltimore area expected to reach 100 degrees. Extended exposure to this type of extreme heat could present a substantial threat to the life and health of vulnerable Baltimore residents, according to city officials. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 97 degrees, and wind from the south will bring more moisture into the area, creating sticky heat, said First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley. "That's going to add to those hot...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Lidl To Open New Maryland Store This Month
Hard discounter Lidl will open a new store in Reisterstown, Md., on Aug. 31, its 21st location in the state, the company announced. The fast-growing retailer, the Arlington, Va.-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group, had previously said it will open a new market in Atlanta on Aug. 17. Last month, Lidl opened its first Baltimore location. But this will be its ninth market in the greater Baltimore area.
weaa.org
Thirteen Winning Tickets Sold In Maryland For Mega Millions
(Baltimore, MD) -- The Maryland Lottery says a few lucky ticket-buyers took home extra cash following Friday's drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot. While no one won the big prize, more than a dozen locals won prizes of up to 30-thousand dollars. Eleven players won ten grand, one player won...
Business Monthly
It’s a wrap: 10 years in books for Live! Casino￼
The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently celebrated 10 years since opening at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. Since opening in mid-2012, the casino and late hotel Maryland has made significant impacts on the state, Anne Arundel County and local community organizations. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has...
macaronikid.com
🍪 Where To Buy Cookies Locally For Chocolate Chip Cookie Day On 8/4
Chick-Fil-A Various locations throughout Anne Arundel County. Specially priced dozen and double dozen chocolate cookies on 8/4. Annapolis, Glen Burnie, Hanover, Linthicum Heights. Free Chocolate Chip Cookie on 8/4 for members with purchase. 🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪...
Petition to lower Baltimore city property taxes fails
A grassroots effort to lower Baltimore city's property tax rate has failed. Organizers started two petitions to put a referendum on the November ballot but fell short of collecting enough signatures.
Maryland Zoo welcomes two new baby chicks
BALTIMORE – The Maryland Zoo announced Tuesday that two Von der Decken's Hornbill chicks hatched last month. The two-week-old chicks hatched in early July, and won't be visible to the public for several weeks. That's because of the mother bird's nesting instinct, which is to mud up the nest until the chicks are large enough, according to the zoo. Right now, the nest only has an entrance for the male bird to bring in food, but eventually, the mother will need to open the nest to bring the growing chicks food as well. The birds, named after German explorer Baron Karl...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
Bingo hall launches Maryland's first non-casino sportsbook
Sports fans are ready to place their bets Monday at the state's first retail sportsbook located outside of a casino.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott defends position on squeegee Kids
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When it comes to squeegee kids, Mayor Brandon Scott is resisting any suggestion that he, and state's attorney nominee Ivan Bates, are not on the same page. The mayor has long resisted attempts to allow police to clear squeegee kids out of city intersections. However, Ivan...
baltimorebrew.com
Missing flash drive incident draws candidate protest as Baltimore officials certify the election
“We may not know where they are, but they’re accessible by going to look for them,” city Elections Director Armstead Jones had told WBAL-TV at the time. The Baltimore City Board of Elections yesterday assembled for a quick online meeting to certify the July 19 primary election – a formality at this point to most people in the city, but not to all.
Nottingham MD
Winning $133,638 Maryland Lottery ticket sold in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A big winning Maryland Lottery ticket was sold in Middle River last week, and officials say the prize remains unclaimed as of Monday morning. The winning $133,638 FAST PLAY ticket was sold on July 31 at Martin Exxon, located at 2333 Eastern Boulevard. Winners of prizes larger...
