OSU alumna awarded Phi Kappa Phi fellowship

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.

ENID, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO