OSU alumna awarded Phi Kappa Phi fellowship

news.okstate.edu
guthrienewsleader.net
Oklahoma African American Educators Hall Of Fame Inducts Simpson
The Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame, Inc. (OAAE) announces posthumous induction of career Langston University educator, Dr. Wessylyne Alford Simpson, as a member of the 2022 class of OAAE Hall of Fame Inductees. The Induction ceremony will be held on Friday, September 30th at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The doors will open at 6:30 PM, and the ceremony will begin at 7:00 PM.
okstate.edu
OSU students lead the charge for sustainable practices
Media Contact: Mandy Gross | Sr. Manager of Strategic Communications and Special Projects | 404-744-4063 | mandy.gross@okstate.edu. Oklahoma State University strives to promote sustainability efforts, and Ferguson College of Agriculture students are leading the charge to recommend environmental sustainability practices on campus. Daussin Afonso and Julia Frusciante, OSU environmental science...
Oklahoma coach impacting kids for almost 50 years
After almost half a century with a coach's whistle, Dan could fill a stadium with NBA'ers, college stars and even elementary school bench warmers whose lives he has touched because he treats them all the same.
okstate.edu
OSU audiology clinic amplifies community impact
Media Contact: Sydney Trainor | Communications Specialist | 405-744-9782 | sydney.trainor@okstate.edu. Seven years ago, Dr. Trevor Courouleau left private practice and joined the Oklahoma State University Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic to make an impact on his community through the audiology clinic. Since then, the clinic has grown to diagnose and provide treatment...
okstate.edu
Marcum inducted into Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame
Media Contact: Trisha Gedon | Communications Specialist | 405-744-3625 | trisha.gedon@okstate.edu. Pittsburg County 4-H’er Reed Marcum said being inducted into the Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame is putting the stamp on a “really good 4-H career.”. The best part — as an upcoming senior at McAlester High School,...
okstate.edu
Cotton County 4-H’er takes top honor at State 4-H Roundup
Media Contact: Trisha Gedon | Communications Specialist | 405-744-3625 | trisha.gedon@okstate.edu. When Zach Wagner was younger, he heard the quote, “The only thing limiting yourself is yourself.”. It didn’t mean much to him until he started down his 4-H path. What a journey that has been, culminating in receiving...
Teachers want job security in the face of anti-Critical Race Theory law
There is growing concern about the consequences a teacher might face if they are the reason their district received a lower accreditation status because of violations to HB 1775.
Oklahoma football: Andrew Raym says having Jerry Schmidt back is huge to program
Many inside the Oklahoma football program were excited to hear that Jerry Schmidt was returning to Norman during the transition to new head coach Brent Venables. Schmidt was Oklahoma’s strength and conditioning coach from 1999-2017 and was part of the 2000 national championship team. Schmidt also spent time at...
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
Feed the Children’s Teacher Store saving Oklahoma educators hundreds of dollars
Oklahoma educators spend an average of $750 per year out-of-pocket on their classrooms. That's where Feed the Children has stepped in the last 10 years - with a shopping spree to help them make the grade.
The OKC Zoo Is Offering Free Admission This Week
If you're new to Oklahoma, this state has plenty of awesome things everyone must experience while they're here. The Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial and Museum is a must. So are the Bone Museum and the Jenks Aquarium. Somewhere in the middle of those travels, you have to include the amazing OKC Zoo.
KFOR
New hire for Wellston Public Schools causes concerns among some parents
WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The new high school girl’s basketball coach and elementary counselor in Wellston is causing worry for some parents. “It’s very concerning,” said Nicole Burns, a Wellston parent of three. The district hired Chad Hutchison last month, but used Monday night’s board meeting...
Robotics company focusing on airplanes could move to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A robotics company that builds airplanes could be coming to the Sooner State. Wilder Systems was created in 2018 in Austin, Texas. They say Oklahoma City is the hub of aircraft maintenance. When you think of robots, you think of a machine taking over a...
kiowacountysignal.com
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
KOCO
Oklahoma restaurants show support for family of fallen Edmond officer
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma restaurants are showing support to a family after the tragic loss of Edmond Sgt. C.J. Nelson. The Edmond Railyard restaurants will give back a portion of their sales to help the family, and the Edmond Bike Night will take donations. The Officer Nelson Memorial Giveback...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Look: Oklahoma State Football Unveils New Lockers
It’s almost football time in Big 12 country as teams across the conference are kicking off fall camp this week in preparation for the upcoming season. The Oklahoma State Cowboys will start fall camp on Wednesday and will look to build off a massive 2021 campaign that saw them finish 12-2 and winners of the Fiesta Bowl over Notre Dame.
pdjnews.com
Morrison student Brody Roe recently
Morrison student Brody Roe recently represented Morrison Public Schools in the OCA All-State basketball game. He had many big plays down the stretch to make the final few minutes interesting for his team.
Longtime City of Tulsa leader dies after lifetime of public service
Dwain E. Midget, Director of the Working In Neighborhoods Department, worked in various full-time roles for decades after working as a refuse collector as a summer job in 1972 and 1973.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Zoo offering free general admission on weekday afternoons
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo is offering free general admission on weekday afternoons through mid-August. Zoo officials announced Tuesday that people can go to the zoo for free from noon to 2 p.m. each weekday through Aug. 19. The Oklahoma City Zoo is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 31, with the final entry being no later than 2 p.m.
