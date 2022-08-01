ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

OSU alumna awarded Phi Kappa Phi fellowship

okstate.edu
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
news.okstate.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
guthrienewsleader.net

Oklahoma African American Educators Hall Of Fame Inducts Simpson

The Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame, Inc. (OAAE) announces posthumous induction of career Langston University educator, Dr. Wessylyne Alford Simpson, as a member of the 2022 class of OAAE Hall of Fame Inductees. The Induction ceremony will be held on Friday, September 30th at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The doors will open at 6:30 PM, and the ceremony will begin at 7:00 PM.
LANGSTON, OK
okstate.edu

OSU students lead the charge for sustainable practices

Media Contact: Mandy Gross | Sr. Manager of Strategic Communications and Special Projects | 404-744-4063 | mandy.gross@okstate.edu. Oklahoma State University strives to promote sustainability efforts, and Ferguson College of Agriculture students are leading the charge to recommend environmental sustainability practices on campus. Daussin Afonso and Julia Frusciante, OSU environmental science...
STILLWATER, OK
okstate.edu

OSU audiology clinic amplifies community impact

Media Contact: Sydney Trainor | Communications Specialist | 405-744-9782 | sydney.trainor@okstate.edu. Seven years ago, Dr. Trevor Courouleau left private practice and joined the Oklahoma State University Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic to make an impact on his community through the audiology clinic. Since then, the clinic has grown to diagnose and provide treatment...
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas, OK
Stillwater, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Oklahoma State
okstate.edu

Marcum inducted into Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame

Media Contact: Trisha Gedon | Communications Specialist | 405-744-3625 | trisha.gedon@okstate.edu. Pittsburg County 4-H’er Reed Marcum said being inducted into the Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame is putting the stamp on a “really good 4-H career.”. The best part — as an upcoming senior at McAlester High School,...
STILLWATER, OK
okstate.edu

Cotton County 4-H’er takes top honor at State 4-H Roundup

Media Contact: Trisha Gedon | Communications Specialist | 405-744-3625 | trisha.gedon@okstate.edu. When Zach Wagner was younger, he heard the quote, “The only thing limiting yourself is yourself.”. It didn’t mean much to him until he started down his 4-H path. What a journey that has been, culminating in receiving...
STILLWATER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phi Kappa Phi#Veterinary Education#Honors College#Alumna#Osu#Oklahoma State University#Animal Science#Equine Sports Medicine
107.3 PopCrush

Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
KLAW 101

The OKC Zoo Is Offering Free Admission This Week

If you're new to Oklahoma, this state has plenty of awesome things everyone must experience while they're here. The Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial and Museum is a must. So are the Bone Museum and the Jenks Aquarium. Somewhere in the middle of those travels, you have to include the amazing OKC Zoo.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

New hire for Wellston Public Schools causes concerns among some parents

WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The new high school girl’s basketball coach and elementary counselor in Wellston is causing worry for some parents. “It’s very concerning,” said Nicole Burns, a Wellston parent of three. The district hired Chad Hutchison last month, but used Monday night’s board meeting...
WELLSTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
kiowacountysignal.com

When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma

The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
HENNESSEY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma restaurants show support for family of fallen Edmond officer

EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma restaurants are showing support to a family after the tragic loss of Edmond Sgt. C.J. Nelson. The Edmond Railyard restaurants will give back a portion of their sales to help the family, and the Edmond Bike Night will take donations. The Officer Nelson Memorial Giveback...
EDMOND, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Look: Oklahoma State Football Unveils New Lockers

It’s almost football time in Big 12 country as teams across the conference are kicking off fall camp this week in preparation for the upcoming season. The Oklahoma State Cowboys will start fall camp on Wednesday and will look to build off a massive 2021 campaign that saw them finish 12-2 and winners of the Fiesta Bowl over Notre Dame.
STILLWATER, OK
pdjnews.com

Morrison student Brody Roe recently

Morrison student Brody Roe recently represented Morrison Public Schools in the OCA All-State basketball game. He had many big plays down the stretch to make the final few minutes interesting for his team.
MORRISON, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City Zoo offering free general admission on weekday afternoons

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo is offering free general admission on weekday afternoons through mid-August. Zoo officials announced Tuesday that people can go to the zoo for free from noon to 2 p.m. each weekday through Aug. 19. The Oklahoma City Zoo is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 31, with the final entry being no later than 2 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy