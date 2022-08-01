Read on www.androidauthority.com
The Google Pixel Fold might have a unique camera position
This latest leak also reiterates a more compact design than Samsung's Fold series. A leaker has revealed Pixel Fold design details. The leak reiterates a more compact take on the Galaxy Fold-style form factor. The device will apparently have a selfie camera mounted on the frame of the foldable screen.
The Weekly Authority: ☕ T time for OnePlus
OnePlus 10T launch, possible Pixel 7 dates, a new game from Witcher 3 devs, the Predator prequel, and more top tech news. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 206th edition here, with the OnePlus 10T launch, possible Pixel 7 launch and release dates, a new game from Witcher 3 developers, and much more…
Poll: Is the OnePlus 10T hot or not?
Is it a worthy entry in the OnePlus T series or does it land wide of the mark?. OnePlus skipped a standard OnePlus 10 earlier this year in favor of the OnePlus 10 Pro only, but the company has still seen it fit to launch the OnePlus 10T today. What...
Oppo Watch 3 series images leak online: A curved Apple Watch?
Oppo's new watch line will get a big boost in power and efficiency. Oppo Watch 3 series pictures have leaked online. The images show what essentially looks like a curved Apple Watch. Oppo is readying the Oppo Watch 3 series for launch, confirming an August launch window for the smartwatch....
How to unhide columns in Excel
Did your column disappear? Here's how to find it. Hiding and unhiding columns in your spreadsheet is a convenient way to show just the data that you need to focus on. Now and then, you may accidentally hide a column and wonder where it went. Here’s how to unhide columns in Excel.
How to start selling on Amazon
The reach of the e-commerce giant is undeniable. Whether you’re a fledgling startup or an established brand, if your business sells a product, it will benefit you to know how to sell on Amazon. The reach of the e-commerce giant, in both the virtual and physical spaces, is undeniable. You can sell on Amazon as your primary marketplace, or supplement your own website or shop. And Amazon offers ancillary services, from online analysis of your sales trends to physically storing and shipping your goods for you. There is an extensive registration process, though, as you might expect. Let’s review it.
How calculate age in Excel
Curious how old someone is and too afraid to ask them? Here's a trick to find out. Finding the exact difference between two dates in Excel may not be the most used feature, but it can be a lot of fun. A classic example is working out someone’s age. It’s not as hard as it sounds, and there’s a handy function in Excel that can give you an exact age to the day. Read on for tips on how to calculate age in Excel.
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Aug. 3)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
How to add cells in Excel
It's time to brush up on some basic math. The most essential features in Excel are often the simplest ones. You’ll find that almost every project requires some degree of math. In this case, we’re talking about the essential skill of adding cells. However, there are quite a few different ways to accomplish your goal. Here are two quick ways to add cells in Excel.
OnePlus announces Oxygen OS 13: Features, devices, and all you need to know
Oxygen OS 13 offers a new design language and a variety of additions and tweaks. OnePlus has offered the Oxygen OS Android skin for years now, traditionally known for offering a stock-like aesthetic melded with plenty of extra features. These days, Oxygen OS shares a lot of DNA with parent company Oppo’s Color OS, but the brand has just released Oxygen OS 13. So what should you expect from the updated OnePlus skin?
Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Now with noise-cancelling
The Pixel Buds Pro bring ANC to the series and tight Android integration, but they're missing a few features at launch. ANC is a welcome addition to the Google Pixel Buds Pro, and the IPX2-rated charging case plus IPX4-rated buds are a bit more durable. The battery life is great, and Google Assistant integration means that, overall, Android users will find these buds to be handy, even if they're lacking a few basic essentials.
Fitbit Inspire 3, Sense 2, and Versa 4 leak in official looking renders
We get a closer look at what's next from Fitbit. Last month we got a pretty good look at the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 through leaked pictures of the devices out in the wild. Now we’re back with what looks like official renders of the two new Fitbit smartwatches, courtesy of @onleaks (via 9to5Google). We also get a look at the Inspire 3 for the first time.
New Galaxy Buds 2 Pro leak claims it will have "intelligent" noise cancellation
A report offers leaks of a new render for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro airbuds. The report also has some more hardware and feature specs for the devices. The earbuds are expected to be announced on August 20 as part of Samsung Unpacked. There hasn’t been much revealed...
How to delete pins on Pinterest
You can even delete the whole board. There are several good reasons to delete pins on Pinterest. You may have pinned something by accident that doesn’t fit the board’s theme. Or an event you were planning may have passed. In any case, you can delete one pin or multiple pins from your Pinterest boards. You can even delete the whole board. Let’s review how.
The Galaxy S22 series is getting One UI 5 beta right now
There's no word on the beta rollout for other markets just yet. Samsung has pushed out the One UI 5 beta in Germany. The beta is available for Galaxy S22 series phones. We’re inching ever closer to the Android 13 rollout, so that means we’re also getting closer to stable One UI 5 coming to Samsung phones. Can’t wait for the stable update to launch? Then you’ll be glad to know that Samsung is starting the One UI 5 beta rollout for the Galaxy S22 series.
Samsung may ditch the "Z" from the Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 names
A new rumor claims Samsung could ditch the “Z” branding from its upcoming Fold 4 and Flip 4 smartphones. The report claims “Z” won’t be printed on the phone’s packaging. One reason might be that Russia has used “Z” as a symbol of its...
Does the OnePlus 10T have an IP rating? Well, it's complicated.
North American models get an IP54 rating, while other regions are left in the lurch. OnePlus has revealed that only the North American OnePlus 10T has an IP54 rating. The European, Indian, and UK models lack this rating. OnePlus has embraced IP ratings on some smartphones in recent years, but...
Amazon to clean up by buying Roomba maker iRobot for $1.7 billion
This follows Amazon's acquisitions of Blink and Ring in recent years. Amazon has agreed to acquire iRobot, the company that makes the popular Roomba family of robot vacuums. Amazon will pay $1.7 billion in an all-cash transaction. The deal still needs approval from iRobot shareholders and government regulators. Amazon is...
How to separate first and last name in Excel
Sort your contact lists by first or last name for easy organization. You can use Excel for so much more than formulas and data management. It’s also an excellent way to manage your contacts. When you import all your contacts from another source, you’ll likely have a first and last name in a single cell. There’s nothing wrong with that, but separating the two can help you organize them better. Here are the steps to separate first and last names in Excel.
What is Amazon Fresh and how does it work?
Your existing Amazon login and password will work. Besides books, clothing, TVs, and the shows you watch on them, you can now have your food sent to you by Amazon. Amazon Fresh offers same-day delivery that is often free, a grocery delivery/pickup service available in major cities across the country and in several cities in Europe. Though some conditions apply and the service is unavailable coast to coast, Fresh is available in almost 20 cities. Let’s explore the Amazon Fresh service and how to use it.
